Animal Crossing: New Horizons tops the chart while Cyberpunk 2077 exits top ten

The final UK chart of 2020 sees Animal Crossing: New Horizons at no.1, up two places from last week. This ushers FIFA 21 – last week’s chart-topper – down to #2. These two games were, incidentally, the UK’s best-selling physical releases of the year.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dashes to #3, suggesting many gamers received a Switch for Christmas. Backing this theory up, 51 Worldwide Games, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Pokemon Sword and a few other first-party titles all climbed the top 40.

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla falls to #4 while Just Dance 2021 rises to #5 – its highest chart position yet.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes a tumble to #6, Minecraft rises to #7, while Super Mario 3D All-Stars leaps to #8.

GTA V and the currently promoted (TV advertised) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe then both re-enter the top 10 at #9 and #10 respectively.

Cyberpunk 2077 had a bad week, meanwhile, falling from #8 to #15. Outsold by 51 Worldwide Games on Switch, no less.