Last week was surprisingly busy for new releases. This week? Not so much

All signs pointed to just three new releases in the days leading to Christmas, one of which was some dull Mahjong thing. The release schedules reported as such, and both Sony and Microsoft skipped their weekly new game round-ups in favour of promoting their Xmas sales.

But by Friday around fifteen new games had arrived on PSN alone. Turns out it was quite a busy week after all, with the likes of the physics-based brawler Drunken Fist and intriguing third-person adventure The Last Dead End hitting both PS4 and Xbox One, budget platformer Tiny Hands Adventure gracing Xbox One, and the excellent arcade shooter Rigid Force Redux making a belated PS4 appearance.

The PS5 saw a few upgrades too, including Outbreak: Epidemic and Infliction: Extended Cut, while the classic Gradius III gained a PS4 re-release.

The final week of the year does look incredibly quiet, however, with just two Xbox games on the agenda: the 3D Asteroids revival Back to Belt, and Noble Armada: Lost Worlds – a strategic battler based on the miniature figurines.

We can expect at least a dozen new games on the Switch eShop too, including the party game Hell Sports, investigative adventure The Innsmouth Case, and VIRUS: The Outbreak…which looks uncannily similar to Plague Inc.

Check back later in the week for an eShop round-up.

New multiformat releases out now

Override 2: Super Mech League

Brunswick Pro Billiards

Super Sports Blast

PBA Pro Bowling 2021

Elliot

Spirit Arena

The Last Dead End

Drunken Fist

New on PSN

Outbreak: Epidemic – PS5

Infliction: Extended Cut – PS5

Sparkle 2 – PS5

Rigid Force Redux

ACT IT OUT XL! A Game of Charades

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000

Survival

DungeonTop

Colt Canyon

Arcade Archives: Gradius III

Shiny Ski Resort

Not Not – A Brain Buster

One Strike

16-Bit Soccer

Dogfight

Nekopara Vol. 4

Rhythm of the Gods

New on Xbox Store