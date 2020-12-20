Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the UK’s Christmas no.1

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has bagged the prestigious Christmas no.1 slot. Not only is it the first time an Assassin’s Creed title has topped the festive chart, but it’s also Ubisoft’s first ever Xmas no.1. These truly are unprecedented times.

Thanks to price cuts Immortals: Fenyx Rising and Watch Dogs Legion climbed the chart too, both available for around £30 currently. Immortals soared to #12; Legion took #14.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War held onto #2 while the controversial Cyberpunk 2077 – last week’s chart topper – fell to #3. CD Projekt’s RPG was pulled from PSN on Friday – the only way for PlayStation owners to ‘experience’ it currently is to purchase the physical release.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 did drop two places it was still able to fend off FIFA 21 – a former contender for festive no.1. EA’s sports sim now sits at #4.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fell this week too, going from #3 to #5.

Sony’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales climbed to #6, also benefitting from a minor price cut.

Nintendo then controls the rest of the Christmas top ten with the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at #7, Just Dance 2020 at #8, Ring Fit Adventure returning at #9 (up from #16), and Super Mario 3D All-Stars at #10.

Source: GamesIndustry.biz.