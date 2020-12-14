Out this week: Gears 5: Hivebusters, Nioh 2: The First Samurai, SYNTHETIK: Ultimate, Freddy Spaghetti, more

It’s a reasonably busy week for Xbox owners, especially those with Game Pass. Gears 5: Hivebusters – a three-hour campaign set on a volcanic island – is out Tuesday, with card battler Monster Train, minimalistic puzzler Wilmot’s Warehouse, and the rogue-lite deck builder Neoverse following after.

On PS4 there’s Nioh 2: The First Samurai – the third and final piece of Nioh 2 DLC, adding new missions and a tougher difficultly mode. Top-down shooter Shakedown Hawaii also arrives on PS5 with Cross-Buy support. This too features a new more challenging difficulty setting.

As for multiformat releases, expect the physics action game Freddy Spaghetti – which gained positive reviews on Steam – the “unforgiving! tactical shooter SYNTHETIK: Ultimate, cartoon battler Colossus Down, and the dark comedy adventure game duo 60 Seconds! Reatomized and 60 Parsecs!

Square-Enix’s Game Boy collection Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend, the Overcooked alike Shakes on a Plane, and the pixel art hack ‘n slash Metroidvania Touhou Luna Nights head to the Switch eShop, meanwhile.

At the time of typing, just two new releases (the multiformat Override 2: Super Mech League and Solitaire 3D on Xbox) are due next week. Unless other games arrive, this will be our final round-up of 2020. The Switch is in a different position with dozens of eShop titles lined up, including several on Christmas Day, so expect at least two more eShop round-ups before 2020 is (gleefully) over.

New release showcase

Gears 5: Hivebusters

Freddy Spaghetti

SYNTHETIK ULTIMATE

Colossus Down

Wilmot’s Warehouse

New multiformat releases

Freddy Spaghetti

60 Seconds! Reatomized

60 Parsecs!

New on PSN

Shakedown Hawaii (PS5)

Nioh 2: The First Samurai

Arcade Archives: Markham

New on Xbox Store

Gears 5: Hivebusters

SYNTHETIK: Ultimate

Colossus Down

Elemental War TD

Goetia

Radio Commander

Wilmot’s Warehouse

Monster Train

NEOVERSE

CATTCH

New Switch retail releases

Mad Tower Tycoon

Next week: Override 2: Super Mech League, Solitaire 3D, and an avalanche of Switch eShop releases.