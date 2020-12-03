Midway documentary ‘Insert Coin’ imminent on more streaming platforms

Josh Tsui’s Midway documentary ‘Insert Coin’ – a project five years in the making – is about to make the leap from Alamo On Demand, where it debuted last month, to several streaming services you may have actually heard of.

These include Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, Vimeo on Demand, and Google Play.

Insert Coin takes viewers through the rise and fall of Midway Games, looking at the development and success of Mortal Kombat, Narc, NBA Jam and more. It also features interviews with the past development teams (Josh Tsui himself was the face of Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat IV), along with games industry personalities.

We’ve uploaded three promos below, showing snippets of NBA Jam, Mortal Kombat and Narc.

Insert Coin promos

More information is available on the official website.