Out this week: Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Twin Mirror, John Wick Hex, Chronos: Before the Ashes, Next-gen FIFA 21, PHOGS!, Worms Rumble, more

Previously known as Gods & Monsters, until a certain energy drink manufacturer stepped in, Immortals: Fenyx Rising is Ubisoft’s final release of the year. This one is heading to Switch too, brightening up a rather quiet winter line-up. Some believe it was once pitched to Nintendo as a new Kid Icarus, although it’s uncertain how much truth is in this.

Reviews aren’t live at the time of typing, but it does look mighty promising. Why we couldn’t have Beyond Good & Evil 2 instead of this is a mystery though.

This week is chock-a-block full of interesting curios and games flying under the radar, also including Dontnod’s psychological thriller Twin Mirror, strategic crime spree Empire of Sin, and THQ Nordic’s RPG Chronos: Before the Ashes – a prequel to Remnant. Those last two are also out on Switch.

The PS5 gets its second PS Plus freebie too, in the form of Team17’s anticipated Worms Rumble, while Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition heads to Xbox Game Pass.

On the indie side of things, there’s Mike Bithell’s strategy action game John Wick Hex (due at retail and digitally), the pixel art roguelike Wildfire – centred around creating ranging infernos – and the exceedingly colourful canine co-op puzzle/platformer PHOGS!

FIFA 21 and Madden 21 get their next-gen updates too, with the former boasting DualSense haptic feedback and a new camera system, as well as ‘muscle flex technology’ and Frostbite Engine powered ‘strand-based hair’. Oooh.

Final Fantasy fans may also be interested in knowing that Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is getting £14.99 retail release on PS4 this week. The Switch, meanwhile, gets a Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered double-pack for £34.99.

Check back next week for yet more Keanu Reeves action, in the form of the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077.

New release showcase

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Twin Mirror

Empire of Sin

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Worms Rumble

Wildfire

John Wick Hex

FIFA 21

Madden NFL 21

DARQ: Complete Edition

PHOGS!

Haven

Fitness Boxing 2

New multiformat releases

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Twin Mirror

Empire of sin

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Wildfire

John Wick Hex

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Oniria Crimes

DARQ: Complete Edition

PHOGS!

New on PSN

Worms Rumble

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)

Haven (PS5)

FIFA 21 (PS5)

Madden NFL 21 (PS5)

New on Xbox Store

Nine Witches: Family Disruption

Shoot 1UP DX

Ruinverse

Duck Life Adventure

Guntastic

FIFA 21 (Xbox Series)

Madden NFL 21 (Xbox Series)

Habroxia

Paw Paw Paw

Wonder Blade

JCB Pioneer Mars

Sleepin’ Deeply

Steampunk Tower 2

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Empire of Sin

Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Commandos 2 HD Remaster

Speed 3: Grand Prix

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes

Slide Stars

Pinstripe

My Universe: Pet Clinic

Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack 1

Monster Truck Championship

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

Tracks – The Toybox Edition

John Wick Hex

Next week: Cyberpunk 2077, Call of the Sea, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, I, AI, Temtem (PS5), Destiny 2 (PS5), Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia, Space Invaders Forever, Rugby Challenge 4, Unto The End, Swords of Gargantua, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Monster Sanctuary, and Dying Light: Anniversary Edition.