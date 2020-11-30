Out this week: Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Twin Mirror, John Wick Hex, Chronos: Before the Ashes, Next-gen FIFA 21, PHOGS!, Worms Rumble, more

Previously known as Gods & Monsters, until a certain energy drink manufacturer stepped in, Immortals: Fenyx Rising is Ubisoft’s final release of the year. This one is heading to Switch too, brightening up a rather quiet winter line-up. Some believe it was once pitched to Nintendo as a new Kid Icarus, although it’s uncertain how much truth is in this.
Reviews aren’t live at the time of typing, but it does look mighty promising. Why we couldn’t have Beyond Good & Evil 2 instead of this is a mystery though.
This week is chock-a-block full of interesting curios and games flying under the radar, also including Dontnod’s psychological thriller Twin Mirror, strategic crime spree Empire of Sin, and THQ Nordic’s RPG Chronos: Before the Ashes – a prequel to Remnant. Those last two are also out on Switch.
The PS5 gets its second PS Plus freebie too, in the form of Team17’s anticipated Worms Rumble, while Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition heads to Xbox Game Pass.
On the indie side of things, there’s Mike Bithell’s strategy action game John Wick Hex (due at retail and digitally), the pixel art roguelike Wildfire – centred around creating ranging infernos – and the exceedingly colourful canine co-op puzzle/platformer PHOGS!
FIFA 21 and Madden 21 get their next-gen updates too, with the former boasting DualSense haptic feedback and a new camera system, as well as ‘muscle flex technology’ and Frostbite Engine powered ‘strand-based hair’. Oooh.
Final Fantasy fans may also be interested in knowing that Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is getting £14.99 retail release on PS4 this week. The Switch, meanwhile, gets a Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered double-pack for £34.99.
Check back next week for yet more Keanu Reeves action, in the form of the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077.
Immortals: Fenyx Rising
Twin Mirror
Empire of Sin
Chronos: Before the Ashes
Worms Rumble
Wildfire
John Wick Hex
FIFA 21
Madden NFL 21
DARQ: Complete Edition
PHOGS!
Haven
Fitness Boxing 2
Next week: Cyberpunk 2077, Call of the Sea, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, I, AI, Temtem (PS5), Destiny 2 (PS5), Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia, Space Invaders Forever, Rugby Challenge 4, Unto The End, Swords of Gargantua, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, Monster Sanctuary, and Dying Light: Anniversary Edition.