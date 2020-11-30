FIFA 21 wins Black Friday chart battle

Like a child with a snow globe, the UK top 40 has received a good old shake-up. This is due to Black Friday deals, where many retailers – including Argos and Amazon – cut prices long before Friday.

It was FIFA 21 that came out on top, discounted to around £35 ahead of this week’s next-gen update. It also took no.1 in both the PS4 and Xbox One charts, taking down Call of Duty.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fell to #2. Thanks to Switch bundle deals, Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbed to #3, up from #8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also had a good week, going from #9 to #4.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – which wasn’t part of any Black Friday promotions – fell to #5.

With PS5 stock non-existent, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales swung from #3 to #6.

The rest of the top ten comprises of re-entries, including Marvel’s Avengers at #7 (up from #12), Minecraft, Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Just Dance 2021 at #10.

Watch Dogs: Legion and Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle both departed the top ten.

As for other re-entries, The Last of Us Part II is back in the chart at #16 while Ghost of Tsushima took #23.

PlayStation VR Worlds, Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order and Marvel’s Spider-Man made the lower end of the chart, meanwhile.