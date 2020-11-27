Space Invaders Forever descends onto PS4 and Switch next month

December is looking surprisingly busy for new releases, with new games due right up until the big day. It’s a far cry from a few generations ago, when publishers wanted everything out the door before the end of November.

Space Invaders Forever is one December release retro enthusiasts should keep an eye on, arriving on PS4 and Switch both at retail and on the digital stores. It’s due 11th Dec in Europe.

The collection brings together three modern Space Invaders titles: Space Invaders Extreme, enhanced with new graphics and additional modes, the four-player Space Invaders Gigamax 4 SE, and Arkanoid vs Space Invaders.







In Arkanoid vs Space Invaders, you control the Arkanoid Vaus paddle ship to defeat waves of Invaders. It has a total of 150 stages and 40 classic Tatio characters to unlock, each with their own power-ups.

The collection looks set to offer a good mixture of new and old, and we imagine Arkanoid vs Space Invaders will suit the Switch’s screen orientation perfectly.

The trailer can be found below:

Publisher ININ recently released Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back, which we quite enjoyed. That too offered a good mix of new and old, featuring the classic arcade original.