Out this week: PlayStation 5, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Serious Sam Collection, more

If you pre-ordered physical releases of the PS5 line-up, chances are they’ve plonked through your letterbox already – the majority of PS5 games launched last week in the UK, both digitally and at retail. And this was despite the console still being a week away.

The console itself is finally out Thursday, bringing with it the remaining launch games. These include Watch Dogs Legion, WRC9, Maneater, Warhammer Chaosbane: Slayer Edition, and something called Goonya Fighter: Jiggly Haptic Edition. Yes, really. We’ve listed the full line-up below.

It’s also a big week for Nintendo with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – the Switch’s major winter release – due. That’s joined by the rice farming/hack ‘n slash RPG hybrid Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (also on PS4) which we reviewed last week. It’s one of the best third-party Switch games of recent times, skillfully blending a bunch of wildly different ideas.

Sniper Elite V4, Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back! and Truck Driver on Switch head to both retail and the eShop, too. PS4 owners can also get in on the Bubble Bobble action.

Serious Sam Collection first surfaced on the Switch eShop pre-order page, but since then it appears destined for PS4 and Xbox One as well. It brings together Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, The Second Encounter, Serious Sam 3: BFE and the Legend of the Beast and Jewel of the Nile expansions. Expect it to arrive on Tuesday.

The Switch then gives something back, with the former exclusive Katamari Damacy Reroll crashing onto PS4 and Xbox One. “Nah, na na na na nah na naah, Katamari Damacy!”

Next week looks surprisingly quiet – a blessing in disguise, perhaps?

Next week: Vigor, Out of Space: Couch Edition, Just Dance 2021 (PS5), Maid of Sker (Switch), Tracks – Toybox Edition (Switch), and My Aunt is a Witch.