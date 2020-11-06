Snakebyte’s HEAD:SET SX offers comfort and style at an attractive price

New consoles mark the arrival of new peripherals. Third-party manufacturer Snakebyte has been quick off the block, refreshing their line with new products ready for launch alongside the Xbox Series X|S and PS5. All while introducing new plastic-free packaging, no less.

The HEAD:SET SX was left on our doorstep earlier this week. Thanks, social distancing. This is a low entry (£17.99 RRP) headset designed to complement the look of the Xbox Series X. The padded earpieces are adorned with soft green and black mesh akin to the top of the console, while the exterior features a decal, which likewise mimics the style of the Series X. Both are pleasing touches.

The headset is lightweight and features a padded headband, making it comfortable for lengthy gaming sessions. The earpieces are adjustable while the cable bearing the gold plated 3.5mm jack is surprisingly long at 1.2m. The volume dial and mute switch are located on said cable, instead of on either earpiece. Perhaps the most surprising thing about this accessory is that the adjustable mic – with its padded foam tip – is removable.







Another neat touch is that the earpieces are foldable, allowing for easy storage or travel, locking into place with a satisfying click. Snakebyte has gone the extra mile here by including a storage clip – which can be fixed onto the side of a desk or cabinet – in the box.

The sound quality is comparable to similarly priced earphones – the 40mm audio drivers are loud and clear, especially when speech is concerned, but the depth of the bass isn’t exactly going to shake your skull. Nevertheless, we tested it using Harmonix’s music festival sim FUSER and was left impressed; fireworks appropriately ‘boomed’ and vocals were clear.

Sadly, we did discover a minor flaw – when the volume dial is turned up fully, a faint buzzing/static sound is audible. This isn’t a dealbreaker, though – the sound is sufficiently loud before reaching max volume.

This headset isn’t going to replace a pair you may have spent twice as much on in the past – it’s a budget option, after all – but it is both comfortable and stylish, while also offering a few tricks the more expensive models lack. A five-year warranty seals the deal on this low entry point option.

Review sample provided by Snakebyte.