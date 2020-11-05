Descenders, Tropico 6, Jurassic World Evolution and Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia hit the Switch

PS4 and Xbox One owners get a hefty dose of racing action this week, with a trio of anticipated racers due. Switch owners, for some reason or another, have to wait another week to get a similar fix with both NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered and Speed 3 trailing a week behind. Instead, we have a week where business simulation fans – or God Sims, as they were once known – are well catered for.

Tropico 6 and Jurassic World Evolution are two very different games. Long-time readers will know that we have a soft spot for the Tropico series – a city-building sim with a warped political slant, which also lets you turn picturesque islands into tropical holiday resorts. Going by screenshots alone, this Switch conversion follows in the footsteps of Railway Empire, being fully-featured but visually scrappy.

Jurassic World Evolution, meanwhile, first launched in 2018 and is generally well-liked (who can refuse making their own Jurassic Park?), although it allegedly doesn’t feature any form of evolution.

Descenders is a contender for the biggest Switch release of the week. This downhill bike racer gained a lot of traction as an Xbox Game Pass title and has been a steady seller on PC. The combination of randomly generated courses and robust, although not particularly realistic, physics give this one an addictive streak. It’s heading to retail too.

The Switch also gets Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia, from WayForward. Sadly, this is one of their hastily churned out projects – scores are astonishingly low, including a miserable 1/10 from Nintendo World Report and an almost equally poor 3/10 from Nintendo Life. Destructoid’s review was a tad more positive. They could see the potential in a Pokemon Go-style Bakugan game, at least.

Other new releases include the text-based adventure Ord, point ‘n click adventure Memoranda, the food flinging party game Lunch A Palooza, and Gunslugs – a 2D run ‘n gun 3DS owners may recall.

New Switch eShop releases

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition – £49.99

Build your own Jurassic World for the first time or relive the adventure on the go with Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition! Packed with every piece of downloadable content available, Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition for Nintendo Switch includes all three major narrative expansions – Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park, Jurassic World Evolution: Claire’s Sanctuary, and Jurassic World Evolution: Secrets of Dr. Wu- as well as four Dinosaur Packs and the Raptor Squad Skin Collection.

Take charge of operations on the legendary islands of The Cinco Muertes Archipelago and bring the wonder, majesty and danger of dinosaurs to life. Build for science, entertainment or security interests in an uncertain world where life always finds a way.

My Little Dog Adventure – £9.99

In Little Dog Adventure you play as a little dog that discovers the world on its mission to find its way back home.

It’s a short emotional story-driven exploration game that will keep you interested with an immersive story and lovable characters.

Café Enchanté – £44.99

When Kotone inherits her grandfather’s Tokyo café, she discovers the shop holds more secrets than anyone could imagine.

The café is a meeting spot for beings from multiple, mystical worlds. You’ll meet the king of demons, a humanoid beast, a fallen angel, and more.

And when government agents monitoring non-human activities show up at your door, your new café is about to become a lot more colorful.

Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.1 New World Days- – £5.89

You’ll laugh! You’ll cry! Set against the backdrop of a fantasy world’s tavern, this slightly naughty, slapstick love-harem drama is about to begin!

Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles – £11.69

As the city burns and the countryside is engulfed by the epidemic, you’re now alone and forced to live with this new reality. Monstrous beasts and disfigured remnants roam freely with their numbers increasing rapidly. Scattered and separated from your fellow survivors, you’ve fled into a large manor estate to escape the relentless horde. Your only goal now is survival. Explore the manor, locate supplies and find a way to wake from this nightmare. But somehow… you know your fate is already sealed.

What The Fork – £13.99

What The Fork – the best use of forks since dinner – is here! Jump on your forklift and face the new challenges either alone or in a classic couch co-op for up to four players. Let the electric motors roar and hit the forks!

This game is stacked up …

You thought today was a quiet evening when nothing happened? Wrong, because now the dark drones pose a new threat. Visit the different warehouses and show these windy drones how to stack properly.

Dragon Lapis – £13.49

A thousand years ago, a great battle ensued between two dragons, one gold and the other silver, where they were sealed away. Many centuries later, the Silver Dragon reawakens, and launches an assault on a frontier village.

Lucas, a royal knight serving as a guard, little does he know he is, in fact, a descendant of the hero who once sealed the Gold and Silver Dragons in human form. Nonetheless, when the tragedy strikes, he soon sets out on an adventure to save the world!

Make a return to the golden age of RPGs with 8-bit graphics and chiptunes. By unlocking growth plates, characters are able to strengthen parameters, learn skills, and increase job rank! Master multiple jobs and live an adventure full of challenges and dungeons to explore!

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia – £39.99

Action Role-Playing game with a story based on the hit TV show. The adventure takes players on the ultimate brawl as they befriend Bakugan, gear up and customize their teams for intense battles, and master their skills to become the Champion of Vestroia. Battle solo or online.

Trail Boss BMX – £14.99

Ride your bike through increasingly tricky levels while pulling off daring stunts, huge combos, tests of accuracy and skill!

Tropico 6 – Nintendo Switch Edition – £44.99

The Tropico 6 – Nintendo Switch Edition includes an exclusive palace design, the captivating flamingo pond, something every dictator craves to impress his neighbouring states and a tourist costume for El Prez to enjoy those warm caribbean nights adequately.

Ord. – £4.99

Ord. is a unique take on text adventure games with a minimalist use of words, visuals and sound. Play unique stories with 3 words only! Ord. will make you laugh and cry through its original approach to narrative and game design. You have to experience Ord. to see for yourself!

Ord. has captured numerous critical awards and industry honors due to its innovative approach to storytelling. The game was an official selection for AdventureX Narrative Games Convention in 2019, a finalist in the TIGA Games Industry Awards, as well as the FutureZone Award Winner for 2019.

Play Ord. and see what everyone is raving about!

Oneiros – £8.99

Liam wakes up late just like any other day, but something just feels different. Doors to his room are locked, laptop’s hacked, phone’s broken and something just doesn’t feel right.

The place definitely looks like his room, but at the same time it just doesn’t feel like it is, anymore.

He just had a weirdest dream ever, feels like his head is about to explode and he doesn’t remember what he did yesterday.

Find out what’s going on and help Liam escape.

Descenders – £19.99

Descenders is a fast-paced extreme downhill biking game that’s easy to pick up, but difficult to master.

Chess Minimal – £4.49

Chess is the most popular classical game, two-player strategy board game played on a checkered board with 64 squares arranged in an 8×8 square grid.

World Of Solitaire – £13.49

A classic collection of Solitaire games featuring stunning 3D graphics, now on Nintendo Switch!

Find the secret behind the cards and uncover a mysterious quest in World of Solitaire, featuring 5 classic versions: Klondike, Spider, FreeCell, Tri-Peaks and Pyramid.

Progress through the game to unlock unique card sets and backgrounds. Customise the game’s appearance with beautiful card designs, while stunning animations offer a unique and immersive playing experience.

Enjoy the most popular card game ever with hours of endless entertainment in the palm of your hand!

Memoranda – £12.49

Memoranda is a game about forgetting and being forgotten!

A point and click adventure game with magic realism elements that tells the story of a young woman who gradually realizes that she is forgetting her own name. But is she really losing her memory, or is there something else that could explain the strange situation?

The beautiful hand-drawn adventure takes place in a quiet little town where a few ordinary people live together with some more unusual characters. From a World War II veteran to an elephant taking shelter in a man’s cottage hoping to become a human, everyone in Memoranda has one thing in common: they are all on the verge of losing something. It could be a name, a loved one or even their own sanity!

Squeakers – £2.29

Have you ever faced forthcoming death?

Or have you ever imagine how it is to rush yourself just to get another minute of your life? Forge ahead, against all odds, not knowing what’s waiting there for you and if you are strong enough to bear the suspens.

The end is getting closer. Will you manage to survive?

Startling originality, firing imagination, engaging and amazing chain of events. The simplicity of this pixel-art game entails players to unite and cooperate in order to get higher and escape chasing them water. Gripping and full of humor. It will definitely won’t let you sit and bore.

Water is flooding the world. Build your own way to climb higher and higher. Maybe there is a chance of survival after all. Give yourself a try! Help those boars reach the highest level.

Salad Bar Tycoon – £4.49

Look out, this awesome salad bar will soon become the best one in town!

Be careful not to mix up your recipes!

Upgrade your bar and make it beautiful! Find ingredients of the best quality!

Then create the best salad bar in town!

Customers are waiting in line, and you have to serve them as fast as you can.

Give it your best and you might just make it!

Chicken Police – Paint it RED! – £17.99

Chicken Police is a story-rich and dialogue-heavy game combining elements of the visual novels and classic adventure games. The game has more than 30 characters to talk to, with some having to be seriously interrogated. Collect tons of clues, evidence, and highly sensitive personal information from the shady characters of Clawville to use ruthlessly against them!

8-Bit Farm – £11.69

This humble little farm desperately needs a new manager, such as you! Start out by getting some livestock, grow flowers, fruit and vegetables, gradually expanding your fields and increasing the number of staff until you’re ready to open for agritourism.

As your farm’s Appeal grows, you will be able to enter a variety of contests. The key to winning is raising the levels of your produce and skillful placement of farm facilities so that they work together as combos. A prize-winning farm is certain to attract even more visitors!

TENS! – £13.49

Combining sudoku-style number puzzles and block-dropping gameplay, the aim of TENS! is simple: place dice on the board, make ‘tens’ in any row or column and clear the board to win.

TENS! is a relaxing puzzle game which offers tons of gameplay styles for you to choose from including: an immersive single-player Adventure mode, a local Multiplayer mode where you can challenge your friends and family, and an Endless mode which challenges your skill level.

In TENS! there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Iris and the Giant – £13.49

Iris and the Giant is a fusion of a collectible card game with RPG and roguelike elements. You play as Iris, who must brave her fears in her imaginary world. Behind the game’s unique minimalist art style players will explore a touching story of a young woman facing her inner demons and soothing the raging giant inside.

Seven Knights -Time Wanderer- – £17.99

Seven Knights, a game beloved around the world thanks to its gripping story and unique charactersis reborn as a traditional RPG for home console based on the original’s universe and gaming system.

YesterMorrow – £16.19

Her world: destroyed. Her family: kidnapped. Join our heroine Yui in a desperate attempt to save everything she loved! YesterMorrow is a single-player time-travelling 2D platformer mixing action sequences with puzzle elements. Follow Yui’s adventure into the past where she must overcome obstacles and access hidden locations to salvage the remnants of a world trapped in Never-ending Night. Intent on helping the remaining survivors and freeing her family from the clutches of Shadows, what she discovers along the way will leave her with a difficult choice: what will she choose when the fate of her world and the Order of Timekeepers rests in her hands?

Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out – £4.99

And The Sun Went Out

What if the sun inexplicably vanished only to return hours later? Investigate with your AI companion, Moti. Uncover conspiracies. Discover ancient religions. Travel the globe.

Find out who is murdering scientists and what this has to do with the random disappearances of the sun. This is your journey, and only your choices can expose the truth.

Approximately 600,000 words and 2,400 choices in total!

See how many other players visited the same place as you, each time you conclude a story arc.

Crazy BMX World – £2.69

Tour the world, travel through space, and go back in time all on your crazy bike!

Visit major cities around the globe in the World Tour, the stars and planets of the Milky Way in the Galaxy Tour, and time periods inhabited by dinosaurs, pirates, and samurai in Time Rider!

Gunslugs – £7.99

Evil army? check! Explosions, chaos, and screen-shakes? check! A group of familiar looking heroes? check!

Welcome to Gunslugs!

Fight the evil Black Duck army as they try to take over the planet using their technology and a huge collection of foot-soldiers.

You’ll get to fight on plane yards, jungles, Arctica, Egypt and finally the gates of Hell. Drive tanks, fly jetpacks and shoot eggs out of a chicken-gun… ..!

TAURONOS – £5.39

Trapped inside an ancient labyrinth, chased by the mythical Minotaur. Will you reach the center? And if so, what will you discover about yourself there, in the dark?

But it is the unbeatable Minotaur. Only by exploring the maze of the Labyrinth can you hope to discover how to defeat this immortal monster. The great maze has many tools, many rewards, and many secrets just waiting for you to find them. But you can’t waste your precious time, for the Minotaur is getting ever closer.

Roah – £19.99

A great unknown danger is approaching Roah’s home planet. Follow Roah as she explores the world and encounters all of its different factions, uncovering the mystery of what is draining the planets lifeforce.

Roah has a big open world with new abilities, skills and moves to obtain and master. It features unique fighting-game inspired combat with tons of different moves to perform.

Lunch A Palooza – £12.99

In Lunch A Palooza players enter frenetic food fights as one of eight dishes, pushing other delicacies off the table in single player or multiplayer for up to four people. Pepper your character with power-ups to spice up your unique attacks. When dishing out the pain anything goes, from serving side dishes to sweep up the competition, to setting up push traps to clear the table for the next sitting. Remember, the dinner table arena is a hazardous place for food with flying enemies that always trying to nab a piece of you.

Adventure Llama – £2.29

When other Llamas spit at people and eat grass all day, Pablo is different:

He explores ancient ruins built by the Inca Llamas of the past!

Running madly inside the temple, Pablo will find the truth about the native Llamas of a lost time – and get lots of shiny gold artifacts!

Finish levels to get Llama-moneys – then use them to unlock new worlds or get loads of cool costumes!

Next week: Just Dance 2021, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, FUSER, Area 86, KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory, Super Star Panda, Suguru Nature, Vera Blanc: Full Moon, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered, Mars Horizon, Sniper Elite 4, Pure Pool, Re:Turn – One Way Trip, Speed 3: Grand Prix, and Linelight.