UK chart: Watch Dogs: Legion unable to tackle FIFA

There’s no stopping FIFA. Not this week, anyway – there’s an absurd amount of big-name new releases due over the next two weeks. If Assassin’s Creed Valhalla doesn’t end FIFA 21’s consecutive run at no.1, then Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War surely will.

Watch Dogs: Legion is forced to settle for #2, crumbling under the might of FIFA 21’s popularity. It did, however, claim no.1 in the Xbox One chart. So that’s something.

The UK top ten also saw Pikmin 3: Deluxe swarm in at #7, while the horror adventure The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope make #9. The latter also made a strong showing in the PS4 chart, claiming a highly respectable #3.

The rest of the top ten comprises of all the usual faces, including Animal Crossing New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Ring Fit Adventure, Super Mario 3D All-Stars and a double-whammy of Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons. Expect plenty of fresh faces in a fortnight’s time. An all-new top ten, quite possibly.

Making way for the new releases, Marvel’s Avengers and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time both ducked out of the top ten. Team Sonic Racing was the one and only top 40 re-entry, meanwhile, resurfacing at #33 thanks to a price cut.