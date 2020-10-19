Out this week: DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Pumpkin Jack, Supraland, Transformers: Battlegrounds, HyperBrawl Tournament, more

Even though more people completed DOOM Eternal than DOOM 2016, Eternal’s first single-player expansion is available to all and sundry, arriving as a standalone download.

Solid details for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One hard to come by, however, with just the general premise and a trailer (below) provided thus far. Set after the events of Eternal, it’s now up to the DOOM Slayer to restore balance by taking those pesky Urdak demons down.

If that doesn’t take your fancy, Pumpkin Jack arrives in time for Halloween. This spooky platformer is inspired by the PS2 era, as well as PSone classic Medievil. It’s skipping PS4 though – just PC, Xbox One and Switch for now.

Hot on the heels of last week’s Zoids/G.I Joe double whammy comes Transformers: Battlegrounds. This strategic battler appears to be a step in the wrong direction – the reveal trailer, showcasing low poly character models, garnered more dislikes than likes. Hopefully, it has had more polish since.

First-person puzzle adventure Supraland may end up being a surprise hit on consoles. It isn’t coy with its inspirations at all, proud of pilfering ideas from Zelda, Portal, Metroid and more.

Futuristic sports brawler HyperBrawl Tournament offers PvP arena battles, meanwhile.

A couple of belated conversions are upon us too, with the physics-based smash and crasher Supermarket Shriek heading to PS4 and Switch, and the turn-based strategy RPG Banner of the Maid marching onto Xbox One.

Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer also gets a Switch retail release this week, arriving alongside Asterix & Obelix XXL – Romastered. Maybe leave the pun names to THQ Nordic, eh?

Next week: Watch Dogs Legion, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, Dungreed, Ghostrunner, Carto, The Bluecoats: North vs South, Oniria Crimes, Mad Rat Dead, NHL 94 Rewind, Auto Chess, Cobra Kai: The Karate Saga Continues, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.