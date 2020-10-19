Amazon Prime Day shakes up UK chart while FIFA 21 remains no.1

Whether it’s on a digital store or at retail, gamers love a sale. Case point: Amazon Prime Day has given the UK top 40 a shake-up, with over ten titles making re-entries.

The biggest re-entry comes as a surprise – it’s Outright Games’ Jumanji: The Video Game, back at #14. It also claimed a respectable #7 in the Xbox One chart and #13 in the PS4 chart. Gamers love easy achievements/trophies too, remember.

Fallout 76 bounced back at #16, DOOM Eternal made #18, while The Witcher III: GOTY Edition bagged #28 and God of War took #30.

The rest of the re-entries were casual Switch games such as Sports Party, Monopoly and Hasbro Game Night, all of which were being bundled with the Switch itself.

The top 40 saw a new arrival as well – Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid claimed #38. It’s the only new arrival, meaning NHL 21, G.I Joe: Operation Blackout, and Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed all failed to make a dent.

The UK top ten is pretty much business as usual – FIFA 21 remains no.1, followed by a string of Switch games. Specifically, and in chart order starting at #2: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, Ring Fit Adventure, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and Just Dance 2020 (at #7.)

Star Wars: Squadrons fell to #8, down from #2, while Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time dropped from #3 to #9. Then at #10 it’s the evergreen GTA V.

Minecraft Dungeons and Marvel’s Avengers both ducked out of the top ten, meanwhile.