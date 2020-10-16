Xbox Series X|S ‘fully optimized’ launch day titles revealed

Microsoft has provided a list of 30 titles ‘fully optimised’ Xbox Series X/S titles that’ll be ready for launch day – 10th November, if your memory needs a jog.

Big hitters include Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Gears Tactics, and Tetris Effect: Connected, along with ever-popular titles such as Fortnite, Borderlands 3, Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, and Sea of Thieves.

If you factor that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and Cyberpunk 2077 will be available just days after launch, it’s a line-up more enticing than many likely first envisioned. The next Xbox exclusive isn’t too far off either – The Medium has been given a 10th December release date.

Curiously, a couple of games on the list stick out like a sore thumb. Specifically, King Oddball – a 2D physics game from 2016 – and BigBen’s Warhammer: Chaosbane. We have an inkling these are going to be next month’s GwG freebies. Backing this theory up, BigBen has provided an overwhelming majority of GwG titles this year.

The list can be found below. Still no FIFA 21 though – what’s all that about?

Day One Xbox Series X|S Optimized Titles

• Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

• Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

• Bright Memory 1.0

• Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

• Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

• DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

• Enlisted

• Evergate

• The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

• Fortnite

• Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

• Maneater (Smart Delivery)

• Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

• NBA 2K21

• Observer: System Redux

• Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

• Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

• War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

• Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

• Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

• WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

• Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

• Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)