Ghost of a Tale, Neighbours Back From Hell, The Survivalists, FIFA 21, and Ikenfell hit the Switch

FIFA 21 bounces off the woodwork and onto Switch this week, but in all honesty, there isn’t much to say – it’s another Legacy Edition i.e a straightforward kit/transfer update. The only new additions are new stadiums.

To quote EA themselves: “FIFA 21 Legacy Edition will feature the same gameplay innovation from FIFA 20 without any new development or significant enhancements.”

A couple of other franchises make comebacks this week. Neighbours From Hell was a moderately successful series back in the early noughties, gracing even the GameCube. Big in mainland Europe, we understand. It, quite simply, entails ruining your neighbour’s day by placing traps and pranks for them to wander into.

It didn’t review too well on GameCube – critics found that after seeing each scenario play out once or twice, there wasn’t much more to take in. Regardless, THQ Nordic brings Neighbours From Hell 1 and 2 together this week with a lick of HD paint, available for a modest £12.99.

The original Nickelodeon Kart Racers was something of a slow but steady seller too. It clearly sold enough to warrant a sequel, at the very least. Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix is apparently a marked improvement on its predecessor, with a lot more to offer. Cultured Vultures – who awarded it a 6/10 – found the lack of voice samples a huge downfall, however, which seems justified.

Then there’s The Survivalists, set within The Escapists universe. Here, you’re tasked with surviving on a desert island. It sounds like a slightly cheerier rendition of Don’t Stave – “Explore, build, craft and even train monkeys with up to three friends in a desperate bid to survive,” reads the presser.

We can throw indie platformer Skatemasta Tcheco into this pile too, this being part of a series – the first Tcheco game launched a few months ago. It’s a NES-style pixel art affair, this time with a skateboarding twist.

We spent some time with Ghost of a Tale on Xbox One and was left impressed. Going by screenshots alone, this Switch version is also looker. Set in a medieval world where rats rule over all other creatures, it’s an action RPG with stealth elements. Don’t be fooled by its cutesy exterior – it has a dark streak too.

Ikenfell, meanwhile, is a 2D turn-based tactical RPG set in a magic school and featuring a cast of troublesome magic students. Little do the students know that a dark secret is about to be uncovered. We already know what goes into the school hotdogs, so let’s hope it’s not that.

Others to consider include the 2D dungeon crawler 9th Dawn III, the full price detective mystery Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders (also due at retail), management sim The Ramen Sensei, and the randomised space shooter Space Avenger: Empire of Nexx.

New Switch eShop releases

FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition – £44.99

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch featuring the latest kits, clubs, and squads from some of top leagues around the world. It will also feature some of the world’s most famous stadiums, including some brand new to FIFA 21. Gameplay features and modes will have parity with FIFA 20 on Nintendo Switch.

Skatemasta Tcheco – £4.49

Tcheco is back for another herculean journey on his shiny new skateboard. Survive bigger and crazier auto-scrolling stages as you smash and flip over everything that tries to stop Tcheco in his tracks! From beaches and cityscapes to a sports stadium and even the moon, traverse a vibrant selection of stages in any order as you roll your way to victory.

Ghost of a Tale – £22.49

Ghost of a Tale follows a courageous minstrel Mouse named Tilo on a perilous quest to escape the dungeons of Dwindling Heights Keep and discover the fate of his true love, Merra. Set in a medieval world where Rats rule over all other creatures, Ghost of a Tale weaves an epic, yet intimate story combining elements of classic adventure, action-RPG, and exploration with a rich and highly immersive visual style.

Armed with a mouse’s talent for stealth, agility, and disguise and a minstrel’s talent for music, you’ll explore the decaying keep, from its expansive woodlands and lakeshore to its spider-infested catacombs, evading its many dangers and discovering its most ancient secrets.

Dwindling Heights is a dangerous place for a little Mouse, and Tilo’s hardly a fighter. When confronted by deadly enemies twice your size, guile and swiftness are your only allies. Talk to the denizens of Dwindling Heights, make allies of your enemies, and leave no stone unturned in your quest to find Merra.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix – £34.99

In Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, you can select from 30 playable racers and 70 team members to assemble your ultimate pit crew. Choose your favorites from Nickelodeon’s hall of fame, including JoJo Siwa, SpongeBob SquarePants, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the babies from Rugrats, the cool kids from Hey Arnold!, Ren and Stimpy, Lincoln Loud and his sisters, and more!

Neighbours back From Hell – 12.99

The neighbours from hell return! In this HD Remaster of the beloved childhood gems Neighbours From Hell 1 and 2, you play the star of a cheeky TV Show who is constantly pranking his nasty neighbour in the most creative and hilarious ways. You want to replace a candle with a firework? What about replacing the shaving cream with the whipped cream? Go for it!

Ikenfell – £17.99

A turn based-tactical RPG about a group of troublesome magic students. Use timing mechanics to power your spells and block attacks, explore the twisted halls of a vast magic school, fight challenging monsters and bosses, find tons of hidden treasure, and uncover dark secrets never meant to be found.

The Survivalists – £21.99

Hunt (or be hunted by!) animals for food and an array of mythical enemies, who aren’t necessarily pleased to see you. Get quests from a Mysterious Stranger or find them washed up on the shore. Prepare to trek into a procedurally generated wilderness, with a variety of biomes, for an adventure that’s unique to every player.

I Am Dead – £14.99

I Am Dead is a charming puzzle adventure game from the creators of Hohokum and Wilmot’s Warehouse about exploring the afterlife.

Morris Lupton is the recently-deceased museum curator of the tiny island of Shelmerston who is reunited with the ghost of his dog Sparky, only to discover that a disaster is about to destroy his beloved island.

Together, they must uncover Shelmerston’s ancient mysteries, prevent the island’s volcano from erupting, and save the place they call home.

Aery – Sky Castle – £9.99

Aery – Sky Castle is a very unique flight game featuring a little bird that discovers an unknown world full of beauty and dreamy landscapes, little environmental riddles, and other surprises. It’s a story-driven adventure to discover and rescue a broken world.

The game has relatively slow pacing as it is meant to help people to enjoy and relax after a day full of hassle.

Game Dev Tycoon – £13.49

The popular game development simulator which lets you replay gaming history and run your own game development company is finally on Nintendo Switch. Optimized for both touchscreen and Joy-Con, Game Dev Tycoon plays better than ever before.

Game Dev Tycoon lets you experience game development history first-hand, from the passionate garage development of the 80s to the AAA studios of today. It’s up to you to hire the best team, create the best games and research the best tech to make your mark on the industry.

Falcon Age – £15.09

Bond with a baby falcon and go on an adventure. Falcon Age is a first-person, single-player action adventure where you’ll play as Ara in her fight to reclaim her cultural legacy in the lost art of falcon hunting against a force of automated colonizers.

Home: Postmortem Edition – £7.99

Play the complete indie horror classic, now with a brand-new Postmortem Mode — a guided tour by the developer that brings you behind the scenes as you play the game!

Awakened by an oncoming storm, you open your eyes to discover yourself in a strange, dark room — tucked away in a house that’s not yours. Find your way back home — but be careful, because each choice you make can change your story in ways you might not expect.

AstroWings: Space War – £7.29

The new style of “Shoot ’em up” that you’ve been looking for.

This game brings you the thrill, urgency and fantastic experience of an authentic arcade shooting game.

Evade enemy bullets and take them down. Unleash your competitive spirit by going up against their deadly shooting.

Flipon – £5.39

Mine flipoblocks by aligning them to make combos, survive the garbages tempest, solve puzzles and defeats the (cute) bad guys!

Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East – £17.99

Dodge These Balls – £0.89

This game is very simple. Try to dodge all grey balls with your red ball as long as you can. The more balls come, the more difficult the game becomes.

Reflection of Mine – £7.99

Help Lilly Witchgan, a young girl who has dissociative identity disorder. Discover which personality is the real one and uncover a dark plot as Lilly navigates her mindscape.

Control two different characters at the same time as you attempt to get to the exit by navigating both personalities through a multitude of traps. Each side of the stage is different for each of the personalities, so be cautious!

Can you solve the broken puzzle that is Lilly Witchgan’s mind?

Street Racer Underground – £5.39

Buy your new ride and pimp it till it’s hot!

Reach as many checkpoints as possible in the endless mode, run away from cops chasing you or compete against other drivers in four difficult racing events.

You have your babe on your side to support you in your efforts!

Don’t forget to combine your nitro as much as possible for a juicy speed bonus!

Drive fast go through checkpoints in the endless mode. Push your highscore to the limits. Every checkpoint raises your reward! Watch out, they are harder to reach every time! Don’t forget to evade the police!

Pay the entrance fee in one of the four race types and enter the hall of fame of street racing! First three places get a reward, but only the first one is the champion!

9th Dawn III – £13.49

9th Dawn III is a huge 2D open world Role Playing Game and collectathon dungeon crawler packed full of adventure! Delve into the depths of the darkest dungeons, fighting over 270 unique monsters and searching for vast amounts of loot, treasures and rare materials. 1400 uniquely drawn items to collect, including over 300 weapons, and over 550 armour/accessories!

Train yourself by unlocking spells and abilities and fine-tuning your attributes and skills and evolve into an ultimate warrior! Level-up your crafting abilities in cooking, enchanting, weapon-smithing, and much more! Recruit some monsters to fight alongside you, taking care of them and improving their combat skills to turn them into powerful allies. Unlock a mysterious companion to fight alongside you to build the ultimate team!

From Orbit – £7.19

In From Orbit you’ll manage the crew of a small spaceship. Stranded deep in uncharted space, they need to make their way home. Journey from planet to planet, each procedurally generated with unique environments, challenges, and alien creatures.

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders – £35.99

The ABC Murders is an adventure and investigation game adapted from the classic Agatha Christie novel. The player embodies the famous Hercule Poirot in a 3rd person perspective adventure game packed with mysteries. Once again, the private detective will find himself up against a mysterious opponent who goes by the name of “ABC”. Your intelligence will never have been so challenged!

You will have to explore many crime scenes in various cities set in beautiful surroundings across the United Kingdom. Leave no stone unturned when it comes to cross examinations and deadly puzzles!

Observe, question and explore everything possible in order to make the smartest deductions and understand the murderer’s plans!

UBERMOSH: SANTICIDE – £0.89

SANTICIDE, the sixth volume, adds new elements to the extensively tested gameplay. A must buy for arcade and top-down enthusiasts.

Each match lasts 90 seconds and the quest is surviving in a gun-filled pit while defeating as many enemies as you can.

Choose the Class Mods and Powers that fits best your playstyle, or do the opposite to polish your reflexes. Classic, Hard Boiled and Santicide mode setups how fast the pit will fill. Rank and Achievements keep you on track beating your previous scores.

Welcome back, to UBERMOSH.

Charterstone: Digital Edition – £22.49

The official digital adaptation of Jamey Stegmaier’s board game – Charterstone!

It’s a campaign strategy game with high replayability, where players build the new Eternal City!

Build and discover in Charterstone!

TTV2 – £0.89

A reflex-based indie experience with original audio and art, made by the same creator of the arcade series UBERMOSH.

Are you ready to test your reflexes in a new indie game?

If your answer is YES; TTV2 is the right game for you.

The game was built for you to act quickly, testing your reflexes and attention to detail when trying to escape the maze.

The Ramen Sensei – £11.69

Build your ramen rep by fashioning the ultimate bowl from a vast assortment of noodles, soup, and toppings. From roast pork to miso, mackerel, and more–the only limit is your imagination, meaning you’ll need to use your noodle to nail the right recipes and bring hungry customers in by the crowd!

Enter contests and see how you size up against rivals, thus cementing your standing as superlative sensei of the savory! Succeed–and one day you might even have your own ramen theme park!

Tacticool Champs – £8.99

Quick matches, wide variety of weapons and unlimited ways to eliminate the opponents are waiting for you!

Choose your hero from ten available characters, fight in one of ten unique environments, select from sixty pre-defined scenes or create your own with an in game scene creator!

Compete with friends in couch multiplayer or improve your skills playing against computer controlled characters!

Filament – £14.99

The truth is out there. Somewhere.

Board The Alabaster, one of The Filament Corporation’s flagship research vessels, and try to wrestle control back from a mysterious complication which left the ship locked down and the crew missing.

With only the help of Juniper, the ships stricken pilot, face fiendishly difficult puzzles that will push you to the limit in a bid to uncover what happened to the crew and why they disappeared.

A single-player game with complex, yet ultra-addictive puzzles, challenge yourself to board the Alabaster, then challenge yourself to leave.

Torn Tales: Rebound Edition – £7.19

You will wield the powers of Robin Hood, Snow White and Dr Jekyll & Mr Hyde as they fight together in the dark landscape assembled by the evil Bookbinder. He has bound enemies from across the fabled lands to stop you, so be ready for the unexpected. Adventures of Chris

Adventures of Chris – £13.49

Oh wow, I’m actually kinda surprised you scrolled down this far…that’s awesome! My name’s Chris, and I’m so excited to tell you about my game! It’s a ‘90s-inspired adventure platformer about the totally normal adventures I went on as a chubby kid back in 1995 – traveling the world, learning useful abilities, and, naturally, getting kidnapped and turned into a balloon by cartoon villains. Thankfully, I escaped and learned to use my transformation as a kind of superpower. I got to learn all kinds of cool stuff – how to throw fireballs and lightning, how to bounce around like a basketball and rocket around the earth. It’s a neat story…I think. I really hope you’ll enjoy it – I had a lot of fun making it!

The Legend of Ninja – £6.99

The Legend of Ninja is a 2D Action-RPG Platformer. The game aims to immerse you in its fantasy world full of deadly traps, various enemies and mysteries to discover. Player impersonate as fearless ninja passing through dangerous fantasy worlds on his mission to rescue his beloved princess who got kidnapped by a Dracula from her castle. Journey into the unknown as an unskilled fighter with each step, each defeated enemy and boss will bring crucial experience in order to prepare young warrior in his final battle against powerful vampire.

Piofiore: Fated Memories – £44.99

Liliana Adornato was born and raised in the church in the center of the Italian town of Burlone. Three criminal organizations control parts of the city, and Lili discovers that she is literally in the center of their turf wars.

Her encounters with the leaders of the Falzone, Visconti, and Lao-Shu mafia lead to danger and distraction. Once Lili is drawn into the shadowy world of crime Families, she realizes there is no going back.

Puddle Knights – £7.19

A mud-based puzzle game where you arrange snake-like capes of chivalrous knights to cover puddles and other hazards. Help the nobles to reach their goal in this lighthearted medieval mindmuck!

WarriOrb – £11.69

WarriOrb is an action platformer where you play as a mighty demon trapped in an unlikely body. You will have to make your way through the ravaged world to regain your freedom and sanity. Along the way you will meet demons, giants, mutants and all sort of magical and crazy creatures.

Tiki Brawl – £1.39

Grab your friends and throw’em to the sacrifice pit before they throw you!

Tiki Brawl is a fast-paced local multiplayer game (up to 8 players!) game where players must grab their opponents and throw them into a sacrifice pit to survive and win.

Space Avenger: Empire of Nexx- £11.29

Space Avenger is a super fast paced, top down arena, rogue shooter with multiple ships and over 90 upgrades that will aid you in your war against the Nexx Empire. Travel through intense battles across nearly fifteen worlds as you attempt to fend off the Nexx. Fight against gigantic bosses and use an ever-expanding devastating arsenal to overcome all the challenges that await you. Light PRG elements allow you to earn experience every battle and even in defeat use it to upgrade your ship. The all-powerful Nexx Empire has declared war on humanity!

Next week: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Postal REDUX, Tin & Kuna, 9 Monkeys of Shaolin, G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout, Woodsalt, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, Foregone, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, Vigil: The Longest Night, Burst Shooter, Along the Edge, Seers Isle, TERROR SQUID, Dustoff Z, Hunting Simulator 2, Castle of no Escape, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, Johnny Rocket, Alpaca Ball: Allstars, This is the Zodiac Speaking, and Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed.