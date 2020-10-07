Spooky PS2-era inspired platformer Pumpkin Jack launches 23rd Oct

Accomplished looking 3D platformer Pumpkin Jack launches 23rd Oct on PC, Xbox One and Switch, arriving just in time for Halloween while seemingly coming from nowhere.

Nicolas Meyssonnier started Pumpkin Jack as a spare-time project in 2016, inspired by a love of Ratchet & Clank, Jak & Daxter and MediEvil. Headup since stepped-up for publishing duties.

Powered the Unreal Engine 4 it’s a 3D platformer foremost, with combat that requires dodging and timing skills to evade and land blows. Puzzles also feature, using a mixture of physics, gravity, and reflections.

Companions join Jack as he traverses the vibrantly coloured levels, including an owl which helps guide the way and a scarecrow with long-range attacks. Also: a “snarky” crow.

The release date trailer can be found below. Shame PS4 owners are missing out on this one – perhaps Sony wasn’t keen on the titular lead resembling one of their own platforming mascots?