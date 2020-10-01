Acclaimed adventures Along The Edge and Seers Isle launch on Switch 15th October

Bordeaux-based Nova-Box plans to bring two interactive novels to Switch on 15th October. Along The Edge and Seers Isle first launched on PC in 2016 and 2018 (respectively), gaining critical praise.

Along the Edge casts you into the role of Daphné, who’s currently dissatisfied with her life. After inheriting an old family home in the countryside, she’s presented with a chance to start anew. The decisions made thereon affect not just the story, but also Daphné’s personality and appearance.

The story is told using over 450 hand-made full-screen illustrations while comprising of 80,000 words (the equivalent of a 400-page novel.)

Seers Isle also takes us to northern Europe, this time with a fantasy/medieval setting. Here, you’re in charge of a group of shaman apprentices who arrive on an island home to spirit guides known as Seers. They soon learn that they aren’t alone on the isle.

Both feature dozens of endings depending on choices made. Along the Edge additionally has romance options, bringing the total of possible outcomes to a remarkable sixty.

“We always intended for our games to be experienced like storybooks” said Geoffroy Vincens, writer at Nova-Box. He continued: “Nintendo Switch, by enabling you to play on the go or in the comfort of your reading nook might be the perfect device to immerse yourself in our stories. After receiving such positive feedback on Across the Grooves, we couldn’t wait to make our other titles available on the Nintendo format.”

A two-week launch discount has been revealed, lowering the price to £13.19 (regular price £14.99.) The eShop listings should be live by the time you read this.