Take 2’s Mafia ruffles up the UK chart

This week’s UK chart features two offers the games buying public couldn’t refuse – Mafia: Definitive Edition claimed #3, while the tad more expensive Mafia: Trilogy – which contains Definitive Edition – debuted at #6.

With GTA V at #10, this gives Take 2 three games in the top ten this week.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars remained at no.1 for second week running, again followed by Marvel’s Avengers at #2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons fell to #4, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – which has now been in the chart for a resounding 179 weeks – holds onto #5.

The budget-priced Minecraft Dungeons rises to #7, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 dropped four places to #8, and then at #9 it’s Minecraft on Switch.

Konami’s eFootball PES 2021: Season Update had a rough second week, tumbling from #9 to #34. It may even leave the top 40 altogether next week.

Over in the single format charts, the belated physical release of PGA Tour 2K21 took #19 in the Switch chart while the well-received 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim stomped in at #13 in the PS4 chart.