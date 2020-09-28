Out this week: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Star Wars: Squadrons, The Walking Dead Onslaught, WARSAW, Swordbreaker, Orangeblood, more

October is (almost) upon us, and as such, the first of winter’s big-name releases duly arrive this Friday.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is Activision’s first stab at a new Crash game since 2008’s Mind Over Mutant. Skylanders creators Toys for Bob are at the helm, also known for the highly praised Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Early footage impressed, showing some incredibly slick visuals.

The jury is still out on EA’s Star Wars: Squadrons. This is a smaller title, available for around £30-£35, focusing on dogfights. We’re hoping that by keeping thing low key, EA has been able to deliver a small but perfectly formed package with no bloat. It should look nice, at the very least.

Just like Squadrons, The Walking Dead Onslaught has been made with the PSVR in mind. It features an all-new story and has both melee and ranged combat. Check out the trailer below.

Plenty of intriguing indies are upon us too, including the accomplished looking WWII turn-based tactical RPG Warsaw, the relaxing avian airborne adventure Feather – the first of three bird-based games due out this winter – futuristic Okinawa-set RPG Orangeblood, and the violent choose-your-own-adventure Swordbreaker.

We’ve spent some time with Swordbreaker – this multiple-choice affair doesn’t take itself seriously at all, featuring lots of grisly deaths and comical encounters as you fight your way through a castle.

Human: Fall Flat – Anniversary Edition and Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee – Limited Edition on Switch are due at retail as well. Human: Fall Flat has the potential to do quite well, we think.

New release showcase

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead Onslaught

Projection: First Light

Feather

Re:Turn – One Way Trip

WARSAW

New multiformat releases

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Star Wars: Squadrons

Projection: First Light

Warsaw

Swordbreaker

Re:Turn – One Way Trip

Orangeblood

New on PSN

The Walking Dead Onslaught

Undead Darlings: No Cure for Love

Genshin Impact

Until You Fall

New on Xbox One

Inertial Drift

Birthday of Midnight

Bartlow’s Dread Machine

Commander ’85

Feather

Dragon Lapis

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Human: Fall Flat – Anniversary Edition

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee – Limited Edition

Hidden Objects Collection

Warborn

Next week: FIFA 21, RIDE 4, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, Foregone, The Watchmaker, Ikenfell, Mortal Blitz: Combat Arena, Ben 10: Power Trip, Let’s Sing Queen, The Survivalists, Piofiore: Fated Memories, Ys Origin, and Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders (Switch).