Kirby Fighters 2, Going Under, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw, Lost Ember, and Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 launch on Switch

Surprise! Kirby Fighters 2 launched on the eShop yesterday, under a cloak of darkness, promising chaotic four-player battles – both local and online – and a two-player tower to tackle. Fighters Points are earned throughout play, which unlock new costumes and perks. Owners of Super Kirby Clash or Kirby Star Allies can also bag bonus outfits.

Team17 are also back this week with Going Under, a predominantly purple dungeon crawler with a modern setting. Here, the dungeons are the basements of failed tech companies.

Nintendo World Report found it to be an addictive package and were also impressed by the accessibility options. “Ultimately, those seeking a satisfying challenge with dynamic dungeons will find a job opportunity worth applying for,” they said.

The Indie Games Website likewise deemed it worthy of a 9/10. “It also has one of the most anarchic, diverse combat systems of any roguelike, which rewards experimentation yet almost never thrusts you into runs that feel unfair due to bad weapon drops. With such a busy month in terms of noteworthy indie releases, it’d be an absolute crime for this curious gem to go unnoticed,” was their verdict.

Space shooter Rebel Galaxy Outlaw has also gained glowing reviews, helping to commentate for the lack of Star Wars Squadrons on Switch.

It garnered an impressive 8.0 from IGN: “Rebel Galaxy Outlaw is a very successful throwback to the days of dogfighting games like Star Wars: X-Wing and Wing Commander: Privateer. It smartly updates the gameplay with optional assists that make it a snap to jump in and get right to the most satisfying parts of the action.”

The Switch sees a few other belated conversions, including theme park management sim Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition – including two DLC packs – figurine-based tabletop strategy game Wartile, and the whimsical animal adventure Lost Ember.

Others of note include Zen’s comical tower defence Castlestorm II, the 2D indie arena brawler Rivals of Aether, puzzle adventure Embracelet, and the rather raunchy Perky Little Things.

New Switch eShop releases

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition – £19.99

Build the park of a lifetime and rediscover the critically acclaimed rollercoaster simulation bestseller. Brought to life in this new Complete Edition, relive the full RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 experience or dive in for the first time and feel the thrill of a genre-defining classic, complete with both Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs.

Your Park. Your Way

Alluris – £8.99

Prepare to embark on a journey like no other in Alluris. In this choose your own adventure game play as a reluctant hero or villain to save the world… or just save a colony of bears from some lumberjacks.

However you play, you’re sure to walk away with a few crazy stories about your adventure.

Going Under – £15.99

As an unpaid intern in the dystopian city of Neo-Cascadia, you’ll wield office junk as weaponry as you make your way through the offbeat procedural dungeons beneath your company campus.

Battle through the remains of failed startups themed off of gig workers, dating sites, and cryptocurrency. Uncover the true motives of your employer, a carbonated drink startup known as Fizzle, and their parent company, a subscription box manufacturer with an army of helpful shipping drones. Make friends with your co-workers! Hire a freelance goblin! Date a slime! Invest in crypto! Set a rideshare on fire!

Micro Pico Racers – £3.59

Micro Pico Racers is a fun top-down arcade racing game with a retro style graphics where you control of little cars racing over exciting tracks. Start your engines and prepare for the craziest and most addictive racing game ever. Fast-paced racing game with a fresh interpretation of the 16-bit style. This is an arcade racing game based on games that we loved playing in the arcades growing up. You could say it’s inspired by those games, it’s a tribute to them!

BIG-Bobby-Car – The Big Race – £31.49

Whiz across a world full of adventures in your BIG-Bobby-Car. Meet other BIG-Bobby-Cars, complete tricky missions and discover hidden treasures until the day comes when you win the annual Big Race and whoop it up on the winners podium as new champion.

SELFY COLLECTION The dream fashion stylist! – £14.99

From the popular avatar “Selfy”, played by 13 million people globally, comes a new fashion coordinating game for the Nintendo Switch! As a newbie stylist, you get to travel around the world to coordinate outfits of your dreams! You can even make your own portfolio and share with your friends♬

Embracelet – £9.99

Embracelet is a puzzle adventure game with a gripping story, gentle and satisfying puzzles, characters you’ll love and a beautiful, orchestral soundtrack.

You play as Jesper, a Norwegian teenager who lives with his mom in the city.

One day he is handed an old bracelet by his Grandfather who grew up in a fishing community up north. This bracelet has powers – strange, mysterious powers!

Jesper is given the task to unravel the mystery behind the bracelet. Where does it come from? Who does it belong to? And why did his Grandfather leave the island and his old life behind?

Great Conqueror: Rome – £8.99

A strategy experience with incredible detail and depth, you control great Commanders including Caesar, Pompey, Antony, Octavian, and Spartacus. Make major decisions on deployments, city improvements and more to emerge victorious!

Take on the Campaign mode to relive history and lead an empire across Africa, Europe and Asia. Lead legions across historic wars, build cities, recruit soldiers, develop gear and naval fleets, and research new technologies – you have control.

Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia – £34.99

Jump into the world of Trollhunters as Jim Lake Jr. to stop Porgon the Trickster Troll and his sneaky plans! Team up with Claire in couch co-op and also get a helping hand from lots more loved characters to face unknown evil forces and help stop the Time-pocalypse! Upgrade your armour and boost your abilities to become more powerful than ever. The fate of the universe is in your hands!

Car Driving School Simulator – £12.59

Car Driving School Simulator is one of the most realistic car games available! In this feature-packed game you will test your skills driving awesome cars and learn useful traffic rules along the way!

Jet Set Knights – £8.99

The king has gone away for a while, making the kingdom ripe for attack by theforces from the dark underworld. Princess Kitty and her subjects are now in danger!

Can you save the day!? Control one of the four brave knights, face hundreds of evil creatures and protect the princess at all costs!

Jet Set Knights is an old-school arcade action platformer inspired by classics from the golden age! Experience a new take on the classic with unique tower defense and RPG elements!

Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny – £8.99

Can she, a maid in an earl’s household, change the fate of the lord she serves?

An original mystery game, developed by Orange–creator of many mystery ADVs, such as the “Jake Hunter Detective Story” series.

In each chapter, tragedy will befall our heroine, unless the player can stop them. There are five incidents to solve.

Secrets of Me – £13.49

Wanting to catch the attention of the object of your affection, Ichiro Yamada, you undergo plastic surgery. You also happen to have been taught the ins and outs of being a private eye. Using your tailing skills, you uncover a shocking secret: Yamada makes his living by being a marriage scammer. As you fall into despair, handsome men appear before you one after an other. It’s time to pick yourself up and give chase.

Rivals of Aether – £26.99

RIVALS OF AETHER is an indie fighting game set in a world where warring civilizations summon the power of Fire, Water, Air, and Earth. Praised for its competitive gameplay, smooth movement, and extensive training tools, Rivals of Aether is the perfect addition to the Platform Fighter genre.

Breakpoint – £4.49

We mixed elements from classic arcade games with modern sensibilities to bring you Breakpoint: a challenging top-down score chaser featuring melee weapons that explode.

In a twist on the twin-stick formula, you have no ranged attack. Instead, slice, crush, and blast your way through the swarm. Push your weapons to their breakpoint to unleash a devastating explosion on your enemies. Break, charge, and break your weapons again as you fight to stay alive.

My Diggy Dog 2 – £8.99

The gameplay combines the genres of digger and platformer. During their adventures the player will explore dungeons full of challenging puzzles and find a variety of equipment, countless artifacts, and a large space for new discoveries.

Lost Ember – £24.99

A breathtakingly beautiful world holds the secrets of its past for you and your companion to uncover in this 5-hour journey.

Experience the contrasting stories of the fall of mankind and the lush life in a world reclaimed by nature with a wolf as your main character and a determined companion at your side.

Unrailed! – £15.99

Unrailed! is a co-op multiplayer game where you work together with your friends to build a train track across endless procedurally generated worlds. Master random encounters with its inhabitants, upgrade your train and keep it from derailing!

Perky Little Things – £13.49

It’s a story of cherubim, who travels to different worlds and helps people to find some love.

Explore various scenarios and put the hidden objects in the right places for your “naughty” satisfaction. Relax and unwind as you find yourself laughing uncontrollably through different scandalous levels.

Each level offers unique and different experiences with over 50 crazy animations for you to enjoy. Jump in and see what kind of fun you can get into.

Orbt XL – £0.89

Stay in orbit while avoiding obstacles or being sucked into a black hole. Survive as long as you can while dodging and weaving between the various obstacles, the closer you orbit to the center; the faster you achieve points. The longer you last, the harder it gets. Good Luck and have fun playing with gravity!

CastleStorm II – £17.99

Bloody the battlefield!

CastleStorm II levels up gaming’s greatest genre mishmash with ruthless destruction powered by Unreal 4, plus a whole new metagame of strategic, tactical conquest. The heroes of the Kingdom confront the vile forces of the Undead, and you’ll plot your path to triumph for both sides in two epic story-driven campaigns. But not without some hands-on chaotic carnage and delightful devastation!

Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure – £8.99

Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure is a story-driven brick breaking game molded in the style of ‘80s arcade classics, but with a plot, characters, and meaning!

In the early 2300s, Earth is still recovering from a decades-long World War that engulfed most of the planet, except for an isolationist United States that used its power and prestige not to fight, but to reach for the stars. But when NASA’s generation ships disappear in interstellar space, only two pilots are capable of figuring out why.

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw – £26.99

Out of cash, out of luck, out on the fringe. Juno Markev has a killer to tail, a debt to pay, and more trouble headed her way. Rebel Galaxy Outlaw takes place in a greasy, blue-collar world of outlaws, truckers, cops and thieves.

Strap into a variety of spacecraft, settle a score in a filthy space-bar over a game of 8-ball, rock out to over 24 hours of music, and engage in white-knuckle dogfights.

In the Dodge Sector it’s hard to get by – and even harder to get even.

Next week: Super Mario Bros. 35, WARSAW, Alwa’s Legacy, Detective Case and Clown Bot in: Murder in The Hotel Lisbon, Candy Raid: The Factory, Filament, Ys Origin, Orangeblood, Liege Dragon, Make a Killing, Projection: First Light, and Bacon Man: An Adventure.