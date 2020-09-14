Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning breaks UK top five

THQ Nordic are on a roll with their remasters of late with games such as Destroy All Humans, SpongeBob Rehydrated and Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered climbing the chart high at launch.

Now we can Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning to their list of success stories – the hack ‘n slash role-player, originally released by EA in 2012, debuted at #4 in this week’s UK chart.

The top two positions remain unchanged, meaning Marvel’s Avengers holds the fort (flying fortress?) for a second week running while Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 rests easy at #2.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbed to #3, and then at #5 it’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

There’s another new entry at #6 – the belated retail release of Minecraft Dungeons. The top-down dungeon crawler also made #4 in the Switch chart, #15 in the PS4 chart and #10 in the Xbox One chart – quite the surprise, considering it’s on Game Pass.

Vanilla Minecraft fell to #7, NBA 2K21 tumbled from #3 to #8 during its second week on sale, GTA V clings in at #9, while Ring Fit Adventure sees us out at #10.

Ghost of Tsushima also departs the top ten for the first time since launch, dropping to #12.