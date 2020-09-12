First-person horror Kholat gains a limited physical Switch release

Sean Bean narrated horror Kholat is the latest Switch title to receive a limited physical release.

Red Art Games are handling publishing duties, issuing 3,800 copies at a reasonable €29.99/£27/$35.

The Polish indie title – inspired by the 1959 Dyatlov Pass Incident – has sold over 700k units across all formats (PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch) since launch.

Viewed from first-person and set within a non-linear world, it entails a trek across the Ural Mountains while following the trail of nine missing Russian students. Armed with a map, compass and flashlight, you’re forced to battle not just wintery conditions but also your sanity.

Pre-orders are now live ahead of the proposed Q1 2021 release date.