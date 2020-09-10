Hotshot Racing, OkunoKA Madness, Bake ‘n Switch, AVICII Invector, and Inertial Drift arrive on Switch

We’ve waited ages for an excellent arcade racer, only for two to turn up at once. Typical! The low poly Hotshot Racing and the neon-drenched Inertial Drift are at least vastly different beasts.

Hotshot Racing recalls the days of Daytona, Ridge Racer and Virtua Racing. Reportedly, though, it plays unlike any of its major influences. Co-developed by Sumo Digital, it has arrived to a steady slew of 8/10 review scores. “It may have its quirks and it may turn you into a paranoid conspiracy theorist ready to tell tales of rubber-banding to anyone who’ll listen to you, but hey: that just adds to the authenticity of the era it’s based on. This is a fine racing title that truly nails its driving mechanics and delivers an exhilarating experience that will captivate newcomers and veterans alike,” said Nintendo Life.

Inertial Drift’s review scores are in the same ballpark. This racer favours drifting, complete with a twin-stick set-up. “Inertial Drift really is a unique racing experience. Its control scheme is incredibly intuitive, despite one or two minor issues when it comes to the Switch version specifically. Its visual novel-like story adds a little something extra, but can be skipped entirely for those wanting to just enjoy drifting around each environment, and it looks the absolute business with its anime-inspired visuals,” was God is a Geek’s verdict.

OkunoKA Madness offers speed running action, meanwhile. A side-scrolling racer, if you will. Be sure not to overlook this one – it garnered an impressive 9.0 from God is Geek and a 8/10 from Nintendo Life, who made favourable comparisons to Super Meat Boy.

Rhythm actioner AVICII Invector makes a belated appearance too. It seems the developers have taken the time to take advantage of everything the Switch has to offer, resulting in a top-notch conversion. Nintendo World Report deemed it worthy of a 9.5: “I may not have been very familiar with the work of Avicii before playing this game, but I think I can honestly call myself a fan now. If you like his music or just like rhythm games in general AVICII Invector is a game you absolutely should check out on the Switch.”

We reviewed the one man murder spree Party Hard 2 ourselves, resulting in an 8/10. This is a bigger and better sequel, in every aspect, adding plenty of new ways to cause chaos as you set about eliminating targets. It doesn’t take itself seriously at all, and it’s much better for it.

The Switch also gets Wintermoor Tactics Club – a story about surviving high school, with gameplay inspired by tactical RPGs and visual novels – 2D indie character starring beat’em up Bounty Battle, the long-time-coming RPG Maker MV, and the accomplished looking cutesy party game Bake ‘n Switch. Pixel art shooter Meganoid might be worth a look too, being a sci-fi Spelunky alike.

