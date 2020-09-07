UK chart sees an all-new top three, fronted by Marvel’s Avengers

This week’s UK chart sees an all-new top three, with Marvel’s Avengers leading the way.

Despite debuting at no.1, Square-Enix’s superhero smash ‘em up – which currently has a 71% Metacritic – couldn’t outperform the 2018 PS4-exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man. Sales were reportedly on par with Crystal Dynamic’s last Tomb Raider game, however.

The UK chart only covers physical sales, and being an online-focused affair, chances are digital sales paint a different picture. It’s all a bit irrelevant these days. Thanks to GI.biz for the factoids, regardless.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 – which boasts a much rosier 87% Metacritic – entered at #2. Sales were, unsurprisingly, way ahead of the dismal THPS5. Judging by our Twitter feed, these nonsense remakes going down a treat. Let’s hope IAPs don’t find their way in post-launch.

Then at #3 it’s NBA 2K21. Reviews of this year’s iteration are slow to surface, which may have impacted sales. Going by Metacritic user reviews, its shooting mechanics are somehow considerably worse and not much has been improved upon since last year’s release.

To make way for the new arrivals every remaining game in the top ten fell by at least three positions. Last week’s chart-topper Animal Crossing: New Horizons dropped to #4, while the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now at #5.

Minecraft on Switch is at #6, GTA V tumbled to #7 – previously at #4 – the recently discounted FIFA 20 moved to #8, Ghost of Tsushima clings in at #9, and then at #10 it’s PGA Tour 2K21.

The Witcher III: GOTY Edition makes a top 40 re-appearance at #11, meanwhile, presumably due to last week’s free next-gen update news. The content-heavy RPG was also available at a bargain £11.99 on Amazon last week, no doubt helping to fuel sales further.