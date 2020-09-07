Out this week: Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Necromunda: Underhive Wars, Hotshot Racing, Bounty Battle, Party Hard 2, more

Hack ‘n slash RPG Kingdoms of Amalur is the latest THQ Nordic re-release, complete with a now obligatory nonsensical subtitle. The original was released by EA in 2012, failing to achieve commercial success despite positive reviews. Just like previous THQ Nordic revamps, new content is in the pipeline, adding an estimate five hours of play.

Necromunda: Underhive Wars has been flying under the radar somewhat. This Warhammer tie-in comes from Rogue Factor (nee Cyanide) and features tactical third-person gang warfare, with both solo play and online four-player gang fights. The trailer is below.

Two new big DLC drops are due this week too – the unlikely The Sims 4: Star Wars – Journey to Batuu takes us to a galaxy far, far, away while The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon takes place on an asteroid featuring a former science outpost for Halcyon. Players can travel to this brand-new area once they get past the planet Monarch, meaning you don’t need to finish the main campaign to tackle this add-on.

Indies don’t get any more indie than Bounty Battle – a 2D beat’em up with a large array of indie characters. The roster includes protagonists from Owlboy, Dead Cells, Guacamelee, SteamWorld Dig, Flinthook, Jotun, Battle Chasers Nightwar, Awesomenauts and many more. It’s due both at retail and on the download services.

Party Hard 2 sees the murderous rampage simulator take the leap from 2D to 3D, all while retaining the warped sense of humour from the original. It introduces masses of new ways to maim and cause chaos, as you set about taking out targets within bustling seedy hotspots. Look out for our review.

There’s also the low poly arcade racer Hotshot Racing – co-developed by Sumo Digital – the side-scrolling speed runner OkunoKA Madness, and the 3D rock ‘n rolling platformer Tin & Kuna.

The Xbox One additionally receives survival horror Injection π23 ‘No Name, No Number’ and the retro shooter Takotan, along with Tell Me Why’s third and final chapter. CarX Drift Racing Online might be worth a look too – the PC original has ‘very positive’ reviews on Steam.

Join us next week for Super Mario madness.

Next week: Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Spelunky 2, eFootball PES 2021, Pacer, Crysis Remastered, Welcome to Elk, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Dog Duty, Exp Parasite, Flying Soldiers, Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle (Xbox One), Commandos 2 / Praetorians HD Remaster Double Pack, Johnny Rocket, and Active Neurons 2.