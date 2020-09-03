Super Mario All-Stars, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, MX vs ATV All Out, Lair of the Clockwork God and many more hit the Switch

Even though the Switch misses out on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 and Marvel’s Avengers, it still welcomes an all-star cast this week – Super Mario All-Stars is now available on the Switch Online service as part of the plumber’s 35th anniversary celebrations.

Also on the eShop this week you’ll find the colourful 3D platformer Ary and the Secret of Seasons – which hasn’t exactly arrived to glowing reviews – THQ Nordic’s off-road racer MX vs ATV All Out, and the well-received pastel-hued ‘90s-set puzzle adventure Lair of the Clockwork God.

Then there’s Under the Jolly Roger – a rebranding of Tempest, an open-world pirate RPG which made a splash on mobiles but sunk without a trace on PS4 earlier this year.

There’s also Masks of Mist, a first-person fantasy adventure in a magical world. Unfortunately, it’s a bit too simplistic to recommend to anybody but younger gamers – it has a slight PS2/GameCube era feel to it, despite some bright and smooth visuals. We awarded it a 6/10 earlier this week.

Good Pizza, Great Pizza, a comical-looking pizzeria sim which pts you against a pizza rival, joins the above. Even when pizza is bad, it’s still pretty good.

New Switch eShop releases

MX vs ATV All Out – £34.99

All Terrain, All Vehicles, All You! MX vs ATV All Out is the complete off-road racing and lifestyle experience!

Choose between bikes, ATVs, UTVs, refine your rider style at your private compound and blast across massive open worlds to compete head to head in various game modes! The all new Freestyle mode allows you to win with style and crazy stunts! Or go All Out and show your riding skills in Multiplayer!

Dirt Trackin 2 – £8.99

We’ve overhauled the engine to get you the latest cutting-edge physics and stunning 3D graphics for our high horsepower thrilling sport.

Lair of the Clockwork God – £15.49

BEN is a die-hard, old-school Adventure game fan.

He has one foot stuck in the 90s, and he’s happiest collecting any old junk he can lay his hands on, in hope of combining it all together to solve a satisfying puzzle.

His cohort and sidekick DAN

…has aspirations to be the next big indie platforming character. He’s got everything he needs: he’s hip, sensitive, and his nose is a different colour to the rest of his face.

LAIR OF THE CLOCKWORK GOD sees you switching between Ben and Dan and using their unique abilities together in an effort to stop all the Apocalypses happening simultaneously, by teaching an old computer about feelings.

Solve classic point-and-click puzzles as Ben to create unique upgrade items for Dan, so he can jump higher, run faster and blast everything away with a shiny new gun. Then, run and jump as Dan to unlock new areas and exciting puzzles for Ben!

Solitaire Spider Minimal – £2.69

Play classic Spider Solitaire with 1/2/4 suits

Beautiful minimalist design, nothing will disturb you from puzzle

View your game stats on Statistics screen

Progress saving, pause game anytime

Play with touch screen, Joy-Con or Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Relaxing music

Roommates – £19.99

Play as either rock god Max or book smart Anne as they make their way through the first year of their college experience.

Between bitter tenured professors and a ridiculously distracting student body, it’s going to take everything they’ve got just to make it to year two.

They’ll share their dorm life with four other tenants as they pick their class load, pick their jobs, and maybe even pick someone to have a little extra curricular fun with.

Batu Ta Batu – £4.99

Enter the world of Batu Ta Batu and slide tiles, combine them and send them to their matching color across 10 different game modes with hundreds of levels. Batu Ta Batu (“join and join” in Basque) is an exciting puzzle game where you can play solo or join other players for a crazy challenge.

Paradise Killer – £15.49

An island outside of reality. A rogue human civilization hoping to resurrect dead alien gods. A murder behind locked doors.

Paradise is an island that regenerates every few millennia. The psychic power that the alien worshipers within release into the universe is meant to feed and eventually resurrect their fallen deities. But this force also attracts undesired interest from demons, who eventually corrupt each island — until a new alternate reality is birthed by the Council.

The system isn’t perfect, but it will be one day — on Perfect 25, the next island-to-be. But on the eve of rebirth, the Council is murdered and Paradise is killed.

In the aftermath, the “investigation freak” Lady Love Dies is summoned from exile to find the culprit. This is the crime to end all crimes.

What are the facts? What are the truths? Are they the same?

ATOM RPG – £15.99

In 1986 both the Soviet Union and the Western Bloc were destroyed in mutual nuclear bombings. You are one of the survivors of the nuclear Holocaust. Your mission – to explore the wild and wondrous world of the Soviet Wasteland. To earn your place under the sun. And to investigate a shadowy conspiracy, aimed at destroying all that is left of life on Earth.

Fantasy Tower Defense – £4.99

Hurry up! Go back to your castle before rushing enemies arrive there and defend it in the final battle! Customize your tactic depending on enemies you encounter with different towers, special skills and courageous reinforcements.

Jelly Champs! – £10.79

Lead your Jelly Champion to victory! Their movements may look clumsy but don’t be fooled by their appearances, cause they are real fighters! Knock down or eliminate your opponent to win the battle.

Good Pizza, Great Pizza – £7.59

Do your best to fulfill pizza orders from customers while making enough money to keep your restaurant open. Upgrade your restaurant with new toppings, decor and kitchen equipment to compete against your pizza rival!

Under the Jolly Roger – £16.19

Under the Jolly Roger is offering an ultimate ability to free roam three vast worlds filled with dozens of colonies and forts, hundreds of quests, and countless ships to plunder.

You can trade, fight, explore on your own, or call friends to do the same together!

Set your foot on the land to plunder it!

Niche – a genetics survival game – £16.19

Niche – a genetics survival game is a fresh blend of turn-based strategy and simulation combined with rogue-like elements. Shape your own species of cat/fox/bear/dog-like animals based on real genetics. Keep your animals alive against all odds, such as hungry predators, climate change and spreading sickness.

Lucah: Born of a Dream – £10.79

HACK, SLASH, ASCEND. Lucah: Born of a Dream is a harrowing struggle through our worst nightmares.

You have been MARKED, cursed to have your inner demons come to life as vicious Nightmares. After awakening a false god, you must atone. Traverse the hellish realm of dreams, endure the nightmare onslaught, and uncover the strength to accept yourself.

Secret Files 3 – £13.49

It is supposed to be the happiest day of Nina’s life: her wedding to Max. But the groom is arrested in front of her eyes under suspicion of terrorism and disappears without a trace. Thus begins our heroine’s greatest adventure to date. Not only does she venture throughout the world, but she also journeys in her dreams. Here she experiences the history of the world; not only events from the past, but also glimpses of what the future holds. What dark secret is concealed behind the number pi? What is at the heart of this millennia-old conspiracy, where even Archimedes and Leonardo da Vinci appear to have been entangled? Who are the mysterious guardians Nina first encountered in the Tunguska region?

Phoenotopia : Awakening – £17.99

Join Gail, a simple villager, who must heed the call for adventure when a great star ship appears in the night sky and abducts all the adults. As the new oldest member of her fragmented community, she must set out to solve this great mystery. Little does she know of the grand adventure before her, the evil lurking in the shadows, and the role she will play in the fight for Earth’s very existence!

Perfect Traffic Simulator – £8.99

Imagine the world without drivers. It can’t end well… unless you will control them before they start their journey!

Take control of each car on the streets and strategize your moves so cars driving on full speed smoothly pass by each other without waiting any second in the traffic! Each scenario will require different approach so please, be careful- with great power comes great responsibility.

Spinch – £11.29

Enter into a world thick with bubbling psychedelia. Descend deep into a new ecology teeming with multiple pathways, luminous levels, and complex obstacles. Transcend the material realm and assume your true form as Spinch, a hyper-agile organism consumed by the quest to rescue its litter of missing offspring from an endless invasion of misshapen and malformed offbeats and oddities.

/Connection Haunted <SERVER ERROR> – £4.49

<SERVER ERROR>

# Cl422IC Fp5 g4M3pl4y

# wiD3 53l3cTI0n 0F L3V3L5

# dI3v3R5 r4NG3 0f g4m3 m0D35

# INT3R35Tin’ L3V3L D35In

# R3tr0 p5X Gr4PHIC5

# f4mIly fRi3nDLY

# h3LpFul 4nd 4ctiv3 C0mmUnITY

# 5t48L3 53RV3R5

<CONNECTION RETRIEVED>connectionhauntedisthepinnacleofold stylefirstpersonshooters<CONNECTION LOST>

<CONNECTION RETRIEVED>enjoy<CONNECTION LOST>

<CONNECTION RETRIEVED>or<CONNECTION LOST>

<CONNECTION RETRIEVED>di<CONNECTION LOST>

<CONNECTION TIME OUT>

Here Be Dragons – £14.39

Not all heroes who later became legends were dauntless, gentlemanly, and wise. In fact, some were lily-livered, mannerless, or plain stupid, and, frankly speaking, became “heroes” for all the wrong reasons. But you’ve gotta admit, playing as yet another heroic Chosen One on a journey to save the world for about the thousandth time is incredibly boring. So instead, Here Be Dragons will allow you to become a bit of a crazy captain accompanied by a dead parrot (no judging!), somehow constantly getting into trouble.

Mask of Mists – £13.49

In this game, you are a mercenary who was assigned to find a missing person. One of the Archmages of the Academy broke the communication when he was conducting his research in the depths of the Infected Territory. At one time this area had been exposed to the monstrous amount of magic, and it is filled now with creatures of the Abyss. Go on the trail of the missing Archmage and plunge into the atmosphere of an adventure full of magic and dangers!

Piffle – £15.99

Line up your best shot in this adorable puzzle arcade adventure! Collect an army of cute Piffle Balls to help you clear a mishmash of challenging blocks and obstacles.

Ary and the Secret of Seasons – £34.99

Ary and the Secret of Seasons is an award-winning adventure game following a young girl named Aryelle, or Ary, as she journeys across the great world of Valdi. By becoming the Guardian of Winter, Ary gains the ability to manipulate the seasons around her. Ary will learn to control the seasons and use them to defeat enemies, overcome obstacles, and solve complex puzzles on her adventure across Valdi.

Long ago, the world of Valdi was threatened by an evil mage. After a great struggle, he was defeated by the Legendary Warrior and sealed inside the Vault, imprisoned for all eternity. To ensure the mage’s imprisonment, four great sages swore to keep watch and protect the Vault. They formed the original Guardians of Seasons, a secretive organization now steeped in history and legend.

After a mysterious force throws the seasons of Valdi into disarray, Ary decides to assist the Guardians of Seasons and sets out to find the source of the mayhem. Using her wits and courage, Ary will have to overcome monstrous enemies, secret plots, and stuffy traditions to save Valdi and bring balance to the world once more.

Next week: Hotshot Racing, Bounty Battle, Inertial Drift, RPG Maker MV, Firework, AVICII Invector, OkunoKA Madness, Meganoid, Adventures of Pip, Tomoyo After -It’s a Wonderful Life- CS Edition, Mo:Astray, Minoria, The Snake King, Space Robinson, Wintermoor Tactics Club, Shaolin vs Wutang, and Circuit Dude.