Madden NFL 21 enters UK top ten while Project CARS 3 parks up at #17

Considering last week was jam-packed with new releases, we expect to see a multitude of fresh faces in this week’s UK physical sales chart. For reasons various, that hasn’t happened – just two new titles managed to break into the top 40.

Madden NFL 21 was the highest-charting new arrival taking #10. Project CARS 3 took #17, meanwhile. Worryingly, GI.biz reports sales were roughly on par with the studio’s recent – and allegedly poor – Fast & Furious tie-in.

This means the anime football game Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, Deep Silver’s snow-covered RPG Wasteland 3, and review-shy Street Power Football were top 40 no shows. The PS4 release of Descenders did at least manage to make #15 in the PS4 chart, so it’s not all bad news.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons holds onto the UK chart top spot, followed by PGA Tour 2K21 for a second week running. Take 2’s sports sim is proving surprisingly popular – it’s currently no.1 in both the PS4 and Xbox One charts.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, GTA V and Minecraft all rose one position each to claim #3, #4 and #5.

Ghost of Tsushima fell to #6, FIFA 20 dives back in at #7, UFC 4 tumbled from #3 to #8, Ring Fit Adventure climbed to #9, and then at #10 it’s the aforementioned Madden NFL 21.

Marvel’s Avengers and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will no doubt be battling for the top spot next week. Ironman vs Birdman – whose side are you on?