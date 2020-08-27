Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered, Moon, Nexomon: Extinction, No Straight Roads, Hypnospace Outlaw, and Captain Tsubasa arrive on Switch

We quite often kick off our eShop round-ups by mentioning it’s yet another busy week for the Switch. This week really is remarkably busy though – perhaps even the busiest of the year so far.

Big name releases include Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, the combat-focused rhythm actioner No Straight Roads, anime football game Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions and its street-based rival Street Power Football, turn-based strategy Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Chinese road trip adventure Road to Guangdong, and the anime crossover beat’em up JUMP FORCE.

On the indie side there’s a re-release of the cult Japanese RPG Moon, the Pokemon alike Nexomon: Extinction, ‘90s internet nostalgia overload Hypnospace Outlaw, shipwreck survival sim Windbound, the well-received Jenny LeClue – Detectivu, a re-release of the 1990 platformer Commander Keen in Keen Dreams, the Dead Cells-alike Collapsed, gritty cover-based shooter West of Dead, and the accomplished 3D action platformer Giraffe and Annika.

On top of all this, World of Tanks Blitz just stealth launched too.

The gaming press has chalked up their verdicts on a few of these. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition has arrived to a lukewarm reception, gaining a 6/10 from Nintendo Life and a middling 5/10 from The Metro.

“Enjoyable co-op chaos with your friends is the main draw here, but the lack of same screen or even local Switch multiplayer substantially hobbles that appeal. Couple that with simplistic gameplay that fails to provide you with much of a hook to stay with it long term, and you’re left with a rather middling experience that doesn’t do much to incite strong feelings one way or another, said NL.

Cartoon adventure Jenny LeClue – Detectivu has garnered far positive reviews, including a lofty 9/10 from Nintendo World Report. “Exceptional presentation elements bolster excellent voice acting and writing, and the result is a mystery experience that is both accessible and hard to put down,” they said.

The combat-focused rhythm action game No Straight Roads has received somewhat mixed reviews, meanwhile. “Considering how high the bar is set by the game’s presentation, it wasn’t likely that the gameplay could match it. In some ways, the phrase “style over substance” is applicable to No Straight Roads, as it’s simple combat and movement never really go beyond just being okay in the fairly short 6-8 hour play-time,” said Nintendo Insider.

Shack News’ reviewer certainly struggled to find something positive to say. “I’m really wishing I had opted to play on PlayStation 4, but I would have had to wait longer for code to review, and there is no co-op mode to play with on PS4. The Switch version got several console-specific modes, including Assist Mode, three-player co-op, touchscreen support, and single Joy-Con play. Why Metronomik opted to reward the system least capable of running the game smoothly with additional content like this is beyond me, but I wish all systems supported three-player co-op to avoid these issues.”

Just like the PC original, Hypnospace Outlaw is going down a treat. God is a Geek even felt it deserving of a 9.5. “Hypnospace Outlaw is a game like nothing I’ve ever played, packed full of 90s internet nostalgia. The sheer amount of effort that’s gone into crafting hundreds of fictional webpages is simply astounding, and the heaps of character packed within them is incredible. Some pages caused me to laugh out loud, and some that I needed to censor filled me with guilt. The puzzle and investigation gameplay is really satisfying when you finally have a breakthrough, although occasionally frustrating when you don’t. I strongly believe that Hypnospace Outlaw is a game that everyone should play,” they said.

God is a Geek enjoyed the 2D Pokemon alike Nexomon: Extinction too, awarding it 8/10: “Nexomon: Extinction has all of the hooks of the best monster battling games, but doesn’t quite do enough to differentiate itself from the pack. If you’re into catching hundreds of monsters and don’t mind a lack of innovation, Nexomon’s adorable critters and great writing still offer hours of entertainment.”

The Gamer also hoped it isn’t overlooked, settling on an equally impressive 4/5. “Those willing to give Nexomon: Extinction a chance won’t be disappointed. There is a ton of content in the game’s 20+ hour main story campaign, which is equally as impressive considering its price point of under $20. With its vibrant world, unique narrative, and expansive Nexopedia (that is going to keep me busy for a while), Nexomon: Extinction is, in fact, a successful return to classic monster-catching games,” was their verdict.

The colourful Road to Guangdong is another gaining steady reviews, with both a 7/10 from TSA and a 3.5/5 from Digitally Downloaded. “If you’re looking for a sophisticated car sim, you won’t find it in Road to Guangdong. What will keep you going over its short duration however is a wonderfully authentic exploration of Chinese/Cantonese culture through two very universal subjects: family and food,” said the former outlet.

The full list of Switch eShop releases can be found below.

New Switch eShop releases

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – £49.99

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions adds a refreshing look to the football genre with the exhilarating action and over-the-top shots that made the game famous. It features anime-style graphics and accessible gameplay while offering multiple game modes to keep football fans on the pitch and off the bench!

Street Power Football – £39.99

Sick style and high-energy action come together in this arcade football experience. Face off against street football legends or friends in a variety of over-the-top game modes and playgrounds, unleashing tricks and crushing superpowers to become Street King.

No Straight Roads – £34.99

Start a rock band & end the EDM empire in NO STRAIGHT ROADS, a rockin’ action-adventure from the minds of Wan Hazmer (Final Fantasy XV) and Daim Dziauddin (Street Fighter V).

Explore Vinyl City & fight musical megastars on your journey to defeat oppressive EDM empire ‘NSR’, in an action-packed adventure that mashes together rhythm-infused third-person combat with a kick-ass soundtrack!

Colour Jumper – £8.49

Colour Jumper is an abstract, colour-based puzzle-platformer focused on fast and precise movement, with incredibly tight and responsive controls.

You control a block with a different colour on each of its four sides. Certain platforms, enemy patrols, and other level elements can only be interacted with using your block’s matching side.

With every jump, your block rotates 90 degrees, so each leap must be planned carefully.

Some levels are methodical puzzles boxes, others demand lightning-quick reflexes, but they’ll all send you on a tumbling high-speed parkour path to the exit!

Solitaire Klondike – £2.69

Beautiful minimalist design, nothing will disturb you from puzzle

3 difficulty levels, 100% solvable

Draw-1 or draw-3-cards play modes

View your game stats on Statistics screen

Progress saving, pause game anytime

Play with touch screen, Joy-Con or Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Relaxing music

Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride – £13.49

Within the shadow of an ancient forest, on the bottom of a foggy valley, stands the lonely village of Ravenbrook. The folk there are cheerful and diligent, yet warily superstitious. They surround the village with countless charms to keep the evil spirits at bay, for on the other side of the forest, there lies a seemingly bottomless pit, known as the Abyss. It is the place the villagers of Ravenbrook fear most…

JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition – £44.99

JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition includes:

The game

The Characters Pass 1: 9 additional characters + their respective costumes and moves for your Avatar

The most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.

Create your own avatar and jump into an original Story Mode to fight alonside the most powerful Manga heroes from DRAGON BALL Z, ONE PIECE, NARUTO, BLEACH, HUNTER X HUNTER, YU-GI-OH!, YU YU HAKUSHO, SAINT SEIYA and many others.

Or head to the Online Lobby to challenge other players and discover lots of modes and activities.

#NoLimitFantasy, Super Puzzles Dream – £5.59

Puzzles move onto the next level with ‘Super Puzzle Dream’, a mix between classic jigsaw puzzle and a ‘Tetromino’-style dynamic mechanic.

#NoLimitFantasy! is the hashtag for this section. Devoted to the necessary and forgotten world of fantasy featuring illustrations and motivational messages after each puzzle is completed.

Two levels of play, ‘senior’ (for adults) and ‘junior’ (for children aged 3+), guarantee hours of entertainment for all.

Become an expert and finish the puzzles in the shortest possible time and you will find yourself amongst the best in the world on the online leaderboard.

Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game – £2.50

Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game is a unique & challenging puzzle game. There are almost no instructions, so you have to find out how to solve these levels yourself.

There are 33 (challenging!) levels and 8 jazzy songs in the background.

Deadly Days – £17.09

Discover and use a large number of wild and crazy objects, even wilder and crazier survivors, special abilities, and deadly weapons.

60 crazy objects that make every game unique, including tooth paste

30 powerful special abilities that can dramatically alter the outcome of fights

Three different specialties in which you can activate new abilities, survivors, objects, and types of weapons

25 types of weapons with randomly generated modifications

Procedurally generated cities and missions

Tank Mechanic Simulator – £16.19

Tank Mechanic Simulator is a game about World War II tanks, their crews and their contribution in military history. As a tank museum owner your task is to recover destroyed or abandoned tanks and renovate them. Use your offroad vehicle to locate forgotten tanks. With final area found, determine the exact position of the tank by using special equipment like metal detector. Set up excavation area and extract the tank!

Transport freshly extracted tanks to your warehouse. Then start working on renovation process. Detach rusted elements and replace them with new parts. Buy them or fix them by yourself! Finally, the tank lands on the display at the museum, where the visitors can admire it – you can also get inside and start its engine to the visitors’ delight!

Hypnospace Outlaw – £15.49

Hypnospace Outlaw is a ’90s internet simulator in which you scour Hypnospace’s wide variety of weird and wonderful websites to hunt down wrongdoers, while also keeping an eye on your inbox, avoiding viruses and adware, and downloading a plethora of apps that may or may not be useful.

As part of your job as a Hypnospace Enforcer, you’ll be watching out for copyright infringement, internet bullying and more, with reports and rewards coming direct from the Hypnospace Patrol Department to your inbox. In your spare time, you can customize your HypnOS desktop however you see fit, with a variety of downloads, wallpapers, screen savers and helper bots to keep you company.

Struggling – £11.99

Two hideous heads are better than one

Inventive co-op will test the firmest of friendships. Grab a partner and work together by controlling one arm each. When even walking takes a combined effort, communication is key to keeping your cool.

Crawl, swing, clamber, and slide to victory

Manipulate each arm independently and latch onto literally anything you see, from suspicious levers to dangling eyeballs. Triumph over physics-based challenges, or get your arms ripped off in the process (don’t worry, they grow back).

Weird levels, even weirder objectives

Nexomon: Extinction – £16.99

Nexomon: Extinction is a return to classic monster catching games, complete with a brand new story, eccentric characters and over 300 unique Nexomon to trap and tame.

The world is on the brink of extinction as mighty Tyrant Nexomon fight for dominion over humans and monsters. Join the guild of tamers and begin an epic journey to restore balance before all hope is lost…

Begin Your Journey – Leave the orphanage you grew up in, choose your first Nexomon and start your life as a Tamer.

Explore a world teeming with Nexomon – Trap and tame over 300 brand new Nexomon from eleven elemental types, with powerful evolutions.

Windbound – £24.99

Shipwrecked alone on an uncharted island, explore, adapt and navigate the land and perilous seas to stay alive.

As Kara, you are a warrior, caught at sea in a fierce storm, adrift from your tribe. Thrown from your boat, at the mercy of the turbulent waters, you are tossed on to the shores of the Forbidden Islands, a mysterious paradise.

With no boat, no food or tools, just the will and skill to survive, uncover this beautiful island’s rich resources. Craft tools and weapons to hunt and defend yourself against nature itself with its wild and fantastical creatures.

Whilst exploring further islands and the scattered ruins across their lands, secrets of the past and glimpses of the future are revealed. Unravel the mystery behind them all and you may find more than just your way home.

Death’s Hangover – £4.49

Death has a hangover and worse is that he was robbed from souls by nightmarish Dracula. Old Grim needs the help of his two best warriors – or the first ones he could find.

Only these two dead morons can get the souls back and defeat this once and for all. If they fail, Death will kill them again… So no pressure…

Your errand seems easy, you need to beat all the enemies in a tremendous castle and keep alive with souls for your master. Your only weapon will be the ball – the last thing you have left, so watch it and protect!

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars – £34.99

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars is an engaging strategy game set in a dark vampire world in turmoil, that combines empire management and turn-based combat with unique card-game elements. Descend into a mythical world filled with horrors and legends – and hurl yourself into a compelling gothic epos paired with a challenging game experience.

A HERO AND A GARDEN – £4.99

Once upon a time, there was a princess trapped in a tower by an evil witch. Would anyone attempt to rescue her?

A brave hero attempted to save her, but things didn’t exactly work out for him! In a twist of fate, our young hero is now forced to repay all the damage he caused to the local monster villagers by… growing a garden?

Harvest berries, fulfill requests, and repair the local monster town in this unique visual novel clicker game. Earn enough money to pay back the witch and experience unique character endings!

Road To Guangdong – £20.99

Sunny’s life is at a crossroads. She knows everything’s about to change. She just doesn’t know how yet. She glances again at the contract. The good news is she’s now the proud owner of her family‘s cherished restaurant. The bad news? It’s seen better days.

A tap at the door announces the arrival of her aunt, Guu Ma.

Yep, everything’s about to change alright. But the “how” part will be decided by a bunch of strangers she’s only seen in faded photographs.

Collapsed – £13.49

So what happened to the world? Why was everything destroyed? At first, these questions are left unanswered — but as you complete levels and the game grows more challenging, the history of the world begins to be revealed. You can also come across snatches of the backstory in memory clusters which are randomly scattered throughout the universe. These contain notes, diaries and other interesting recordings which shed light on the events that took place in certain locations.

Enjoy numerous unique locations with procedurally generated levels, hordes of dangerous enemies, and deadly traps. Combat in heated battles will test your skills and reaction time.

Best Friend Forever – £15.00

Best Friend Forever is the world’s first simulation game to combine pet care and dating (just not necessarily at the same time). Train, pat and play with your very own dog to form a bond that will last the ages. With your four-legged companion by your side, meet, woo and cherish the many cuties of Rainbow Bay’s thriving singles scene.

Serious Scramblers – £1.69

A seemingly bottomless pit has appeared and bloodcurdling shrieks can be heard from the depths below. What lies in the deep? The only reasonable thing to do is to jump in and find out!

Overcome insurmountable odds in this highly challenging jumpless platformer!

Welcome to Serious Scramblers!

Ultimate Fishing Simulator – £17.99

Ultimate Fishing Simulator is a comprehensive fishing simulator which allows using various techniques, in different places around the world!

If you are bored of waiting for fish to take and falling asleep in front of the console, this means that you have played a bad game! In the Ultimate Fishing Simulator this will never happen. Select the appropriate equipment and bait, cast your line and wait for a bite. Success is guaranteed!

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition – £24.99

FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES™ Remastered Edition is an enchanting action RPG that follows a young group, known as the Crystal Caravans, as they embark on an epic journey to search for myrrh, a precious and rare liquid needed to cleanse and maintain a crystal protecting their world from the deadly gas, miasma.

Call upon magic and might and team up with faraway friends to take down fearsome foes! Enlist comrades to your crystal caravan in online multiplayer mode with up to four players.

Adventure and exploration await your caravan in brand-new lands teeming with wonder. Featuring new areas inside dungeons, even those who played the original version will have rewarding surprises in store!

Alphaset by POWGI – £6.99

This new word puzzle is a mix of crosswords and sudoku, challenging both your vocabulary and your deduction skills.

There are 26 blank squares. Each letter of the alphabet must be placed exactly once in order to fill the grid with valid English words.

Reveal a terrible joke each time you solve a puzzle!

moon – £14.49

In 1997, the now legendary anti-RPG “moon” launched in Japan. Now, under the watchful eye of its original creators, it’s finally in English!

Have you ever felt it odd that the heroes of RPGs go around opening villagers’ closets and stealing from them? Or that they travel the world indiscriminately killing all monsters they meet? This game looks at the RPGs we all know and love from a new perspective.

Hero Hours Contract – £2.99

Due to your overwhelming power levels, the enemies can’t actually hurt you, so the focus is on defeating enemies as quickly as possible to gain higher rewards and bargaining power when the battle ends.

Of course, not all enemies are brainless zombies, and you’ll have to contend with many abilities designed to impede your pursuit of a perfect score!

Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition – £13.49

Commander Keen is back. In the modernised Definitive Edition of the lost episode “Keen Dream”, Keen has to fend off a nasty nightmare about evil vegetables. The Definitive Edition features full widescreen support, twelve all-new levels – doubling the length over the 1990 original – and a full music score. The game structure has been reworked to make the game a more modern experience without sacrificing any of the original charm!

Jets’n’Guns 2 – £11.69

You’ll find legions of enemies, so it’s lucky that you’ll have tons of weapons and the ability to upgrade ships.

The universe is once again facing a terrible threat. An unknown but powerful entity from another dimension has entered our reality and is attempting to wipe out all sentient life. The inhabited planets of the galaxy are too divided to take action. It’s up to you, the bravest and finest pilot in the galaxy, to face the enemy alone and prevail against overwhelming odds!

Assume the role of an elite space pilot and jump into an epic adventure to save the universe from inevitable doom. Travel the galaxies and unleash an arsenal of the deadliest weapons and devices ever installed in a spaceship!

West of Dead – £17.99

Purgatory, Wyoming, 1888.

A place of gun smoke and darkness, sin and damnation, wendigos and witches. A shifting, chaotic world that takes its form from the memories, culture or beliefs of the souls who pass through. When a dead man awakens with only the memory of a figure in black, he sets into motion a chain of events that have truly mythic consequences.

Step into the boots of the dead man William Mason (voiced by Ron Perlman) and descend into the grim and gritty world of Purgatory in this fast-paced cover shooter which combines the fluidity of twin-stick controls and tactical cover usage. Put your skills to the test – Dodge behind cover as you try to outgun your enemies in the unknown procedurally generated hunting grounds. The Wild West has never been this dark.

Talking Tom Candy Run – £8.99

Talking Tom’s new candy store has been robbed! If you want to get the candy back, you’re going to have to run!

Your amazing new endless runner adventure starts now. The robber has stolen your candy, but he is dropping it everywhere – along the street, at the beach, even at the amusement park! Choose your favorite Talking Tom and Friends character and get ready to run, jump, and slide your way through an epic, candy-filled adventure. Pick up chests to get free coins, diamonds, new characters, and character upgrades. Chase after the robber with fun buddies who will help you with their awesome special abilities.

Now, where’s all that candy?

World of Tanks Blitz – Free

Meet the legendary free-to-play 3D tank shooter for Nintendo Switch! Become part of the community of players from around the world and join this modern shooting game and battle in a 7×7 format on your own or with friends. Research and upgrade armoured vehicles, use various tactics from aggressive onslaught to stealthy survival, and win! Choose a tank and become a battlefield hero!

Jenny LeClue – Detectivu – £18.99

You play as Jenny LeClue, an aspiring young detective and obsessive pursuer of the truth. But nothing exciting ever happens in her small town, and she longs for a real adventure. Jenny gets more than she bargains for when her mother is accused of murder! She embarks on a journey to uncover the truth, and soon discovers nothing in Arthurton is what it seems. Jenny must use her skills of deduction and face her demons to find the real killer and unravel Arthurton’s darker mysteries.

Glitch’s Trip – £10.79

Glitch is chilling at his favorite local haunt when he sees something impossible in the sky: his home planet’s moons seem to be hemorrhaging life-giving Moon Juice—and what are those giant breweries sucking it all up? If Glitch doesn’t find out what’s going on and put a stop to it soon, all of the Moon Juice will be siphoned away and his own world won’t survive . Take control of the lovable hero in an action-packed, twitch-paced platformer that’s equal parts relentless and charming.

Over the Alps – £10.29

Postcards written in invisible ink reveal a secret history…

Travel back in time in the debut game from Stave Studios, OVER THE ALPS. Stay undercover, evade the police, and race across 1939 Switzerland in this World War Two spy thriller.

Navigate the twists and turns of an interactive story written by Jon Ingold of 80 DAYS and HEAVEN’S VAULT fame, where each of your actions has consequences.

Hardcore Maze Cube – £2.29

Tired of games where there are tips and tutorials of all kinds and you can finish them without much difficulty?

If the answer is YES; YOU’RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE, HARDCORE MAZE CUBE it’s the right game for you!

In brief, it means that ONLY THE ELITE OF PLAYERS CAN FINISH THIS GAME and find out what will happen in the end!

The game was made for you to feel that you are in a dangerous exploration of empty hands where your only resources are hearing, vision and your special abilities, while exploring the mazes your memory, determination, agility and attention to every detail of the environment including sounds can be the difference between predicting an attack and escaping death, solving a puzzle or succumbing to the maze!

Rusty Gun – £4.49

In Rusty Gun the aliens are confronted not by some over-muscled macho, fan of bubblegum, not some secret organzation dressed in black, and not even chickenpox. This time the defender of Earth and his own private peace appears to be some casual grouchy old Earthling, who was hurt by aliens that spoiled his favorite fishing leisure by scaring all the fish away. Without any hesitation old man picked up his old and rusty rifle with only one goal — to show the alien invaders that there idea of having Earth destroyed while he has fishing full on his hands — the worst possible idea.

Parking Madness – £4.49

Parking Madness is a challenging and addictive puzzle game. Help get your car out of many difficult parking situations. Try to finish the game in as little moves as possible. You need to get your car out the Exit gate.

To accomplish this just move the blocking vehicles out of the way. The game comes with 4 difficulties ranging from Beginner to Expert.

Giraffe and Annika – £26.99

After waking from a strange dream, Annika finds herself stranded on the island of Spica, having no recollection of her past. With the help of a boy named Giraffe and the witch Lily, she must find three special star fragments on the island in order to uncover her memories.

Next week: Ary and the Secret of Seasons, MX vs ATV All Out, Piffle, Mask of Mists, Perfect Traffic Simulator, Spinch, Niche – a genetics survival game, Under the Jolly Roger, Jelly Champs, Good Pizza, Great Pizza, Paradise Killer, Batu Ta Batu, and Shaolin vs Wutang.