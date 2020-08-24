Swinging when you’re winning – PGA Tour 2K21 enters UK chart at #2

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to dominate the UK chart, this time dethroning last week’s newcomer UFC 4 to take the top spot once again.

UFC 4 now sits at #3 due to another sports sim claiming #2 – Take 2’s PGA Tour 2K21, a rebranding of The Golf Club series.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – seemingly destined to remain in the top ten until the end of time – is at #4. At #5 it’s Ghost of Tsushima – its lowest chart position since launch.

The Switch version of Minecraft resurfaces at #6 while the recently discounted FIFA 20 falls to #7. GTA V also falls one position, now at #8.

Thanks to Sony cutting the price of key first party PS4 software, Marvel’s Spider-Man returns at #9. This promotion also helps Days Gone return at #13.

Ring Fit Adventure sees us out at #10. Paper Mario: The Origami King and F1 2020 both depart the top ten this week, meanwhile.