Out this week: No Straight Roads, Project CARS 3, Vader Immortal, Wasteland 3, Madden 21, Captain Tsubasa, Tell Me Why, Nexomon: Extinction, Hypnospace Outlaw, more

Back in the days of the PSone, almost every publisher had a stab at taking on FIFA and PES (nee ISS), with barely a month passing without a new football game on the shelves. Actua Soccer, Adidas Power Soccer, 4-4-2, Three Lions, Viva Football, LiberoGrande, Chris Kamara’s Street Soccer…the list went on and on. Eventually, publishers realised that taking on FIFA and PES was ultimately pointless – between the two, they had the market cornered.

This week’s new release line-up reminds us of those have-a-go days, featuring not just one but two new football games. Street Power Football aims to fill the void left by FIFA Street, with a focus on over the top tricks, while Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions comes from Bandai-Namco and boasts refreshing anime styling. This may help fill the gap left by the Inazuma Eleven series.

Sticking with all things anime, Kandagawa Jet Girls on PS4 is a futuristic jet bike racer with water pistol-style weaponry, starring feuding school girls. This too is visually appealing, using lots of bright colours and vibrantly decorated racetracks.

Then there’s No Straight Roads, an anticipated rhythm-infused adventure with third-person combat from a studio founded by ex-Street Fighter V and Final Fantasy XV staff. It aims to represent music in its entirety: its culture, its revolving creativity and its many stories.

There are plenty of other big name releases due out too – it’s an exceedingly busy week.

Project CARS 3 has allegedly been made more accessible than past entries. We imagine this is to try to appeal more towards Forza fans who are without a new entry this year. Three-part adventure Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series makes the jump from PC to PSVR, while inXile’s Wasteland 3 builds on Wasteland 2’s tactical turn-based combat by adding vehicles, co-op, a ranger base and the chance to explore an ice-covered Colorado.

Dontnod are back with Tell Me Why, a three-part series available on Xbox Game Pass. Here, you’re tasked with unravelling a family’s secret past. Madden NFL 21 is this week’s annual sporting update, meanwhile.

Back in the world of indies, Nexomon: Extinction aims to rekindle the days of 2D Pokémon games, offering 300 critters to catch. It doesn’t try to mask its influences at all – it’s proud to be a Pokémon clone. ‘90s internet spoof Hypnospace Outlaw also comes to consoles, in all its Geocities style glory, while Double Kick Heroes makes a belated pitstop on Xbox One. Both are arriving on Game Pass.

Others of note include the top-down tactical adventure Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Square-Enix’s Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition, and a PS4 release of the indie hit Descenders – the randomised mountain bike racer. It’s all downhill from here…

New release showcase

No Straight Roads

Wasteland 3

Madden 21

Project CARS 3

Hypnospace Outlaw

Tell Me Why

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Kandagawa Jet Girls

Street Power Football

Nexomon: Extinction

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Windbound

New multiformat releases

Madden NFL 21

Project CARS 3

Nexomon: Extinction

Wasteland 3

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

SKYHILL: Black Mist

The Suicide of Rachel Foster

Street Power Football

Windbound

Hypnospace Outlaw

New on PSN

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Mighty Gunvolt Burst

Kandagawa Jet Girls

Death End Re; Quest 2

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Descenders

Shing!

New on Xbox One

Double Kick Heroes

Tell Me Why

Hexagroove: Tactical DJ

Liege Dragon

New Switch retail releases

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Jump Force

Giraffe and Annika

Gear Club Unlimited 2: Tracks Edition

Street Power Football

Next week: Marvel’s Avengers, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, NBA 2K21, Road To Guangdong, WRC 9, Iron Harvest, Batu Ta Batu, Crusader Kings III, Mask of Mists, Lair of the Clockwork God, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, and Mx Vs ATV All Out (Switch).