UFC 4 is the new UK chart champion

EA’s UFC 4 has shot straight to the UK chart top spot, knocking Animal Crossing: New Horizons down to #2. The ever-popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held onto #3, meanwhile.

At #4 it’s Ghost of Tsushima, which recently held the top spot for consecutive weeks.

Price cuts continue to benefit FIFA 20, which sits at #5.

Minecraft on Switch falls to #6, GTA V drops to #7, and then at #8 Paper Mario: The Origami King enters the fold.

Codemasters’ F1 2020 took a spin, falling three positions to #9.

Ring Fit Adventure sees us out at #10, ushering 51 Worldwide Games out the top ten.

Fast & Furious: Crossroads managed to remain in the top 40 for a second week, although it’s on a swift descent – the racer went from #17 to #31. THQ Nordic’s Destroy All Humans! looks ready to depart the chart too, now at #39.