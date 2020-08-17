Out this week: Battletoads, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, PGA Tour 2K21, Mortal Shell, more

The ‘90s just called and they want their new release line-up back. Not only is there a brand new Battletoads out this week – the first in over 25 years – but also both a cartoon and a TV show tie-in.

The first Battletoads trailer looked a little underwhelming. Thankfully, the most recent trailer shows much greater promise – special attention has gone into the story and writing, with professional comedy scriptwriters at the helm. The toads have been given deeper personalities too, while the plot sees a new antagonist. Seeing it’s up against Cuphead and Ori, MS needed to go the extra mile.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind – based on the BBC/Netflix series – is a top-down adventure with puzzle and stealth elements, set before season one. The plot involves the rise of Tommy, drawing upon his power to plan complex scenarios in his head.

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, meanwhile, is a hack ‘n slash with a 16+ age rating – Adult Swim took the license under their wing in 2017. Clearly made with fans in mind, it’s set across classic moments and worlds from the cartoon, eventually tying into the current series finale.

PGA Tour 2K21 is this week’s annual sports update – it’s that time of year once again. Previously known as The Golf Club, it goes big on customisation, letting you play however you want. Courses have also been digitally scanned to ensure authenticity.

Souls fans may want to check out Mortal Shell – From Software’s series is an obvious influence. Story and gameplay hints are purposely vague, while combat favours brutal sword duels.

The Xbox One also gets the tactical first-person shooter Beyond Enemy Lines 2, Norman’s Great Illusion – a pixel art visual novel starring a humble engineer faced with difficult choices – and Harvest Moon: Mad Dash. Unless mistaken, this is the first Harvest Moon game to grace the Xbox. Shame it’s a lacklustre puzzle/party game, eh?

Be sure to join us next week – new release Armageddon is almost upon us.

New release showcase

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

PGA TOUR 2K21

Battletoads

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind

Mortal Shell

FuzzBall

New multiformat releases

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Remnant: From the Ashes – Subject 2923 –

Pathfinder: Kingmaker Definitive Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Helheim Hassle

Even the Ocean

New Super Lucky’s Tale

Mortal Shell

New on PSN

Aokana – Four Rhythms Across The Blue

New on Xbox Store

Battletoads

Dungeon Scavenger

Gleamlight

FuzzBall

Gryphon Knight Epic

Party Panic

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash

The Blobs Fight!

Gryphon Knight

She Sees Red Interactive Movie

Manifold Garden

Beyond Enemy Lines 2

Norman’s Great Illusion

Stones of the Revenant

New Switch retail releases

Collar X Malice -Unlimited

House Flipper

Aokana – Four Rhythms Across The Blue – Limited Edition

Pinstripe

Guns Of Mercy Rangers – Edition

Next week: Madden NFL 21, Wasteland 3, Project Cars 3, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: Remastered Edition, Street Power Football, Kandagawa Jet Girls, No Straight Roads, Tell Me Why: Chapter 1, Double Kick Heroes (Xbox), Windbound, Hexagroove: Tactical DJ, Road to Guangdong, Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Nexomon: Extinction, Death End Re; Quest 2, Jump Force: Deluxe Edition (Switch), Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, Giraffe and Annika, SKYHILL: Black Mist, Mighty Gunvolt Burst, and Shing!