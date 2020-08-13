Metamorphosis, Double Kick Heroes, Banner of the Maid, and Darkestville Castle hit the Switch

While this week’s Switch eShop line-up isn’t exactly teeming with big-budget releases, you won’t have to look far to find something fun and enticing either.

Metamorphosis sees you transformed into the unlikeliest of heroes – a tiny bug. This leads to the discovery of a surreal hidden world inhabited by other tiny insects. Viewed from first-person, it involves environmental puzzles, exploration, and a spot of parkour.

It garnered 4/5 from TheGamer. “Metamorphosis offers a short, but memorable experience for gamers. Exploring the surreal insect world hidden around us is a genuine treat, and uncovering the story of Gregor’s disappearance will keep the player hooked until the end credits,” they said.

Screen Rant opted for a 3/5, meanwhile, noting the short length. “While Metamorphosis’ short running time robs its story of a lot of room to breathe, that’s somehow not the strength of this work so inspired by literary greatness. The short campaign is a boon, as there are just enough memorable moments and beautiful vistas to recommend the title.”

Then there’s Darkestville Castle, a comical point and click adventure that’s one of the best-received games of the week. God is a Geek awarded the cartoon-like experience 7.5, praising the humorous demonic lead and the excellent Switch optimisation. “While Darkestville Castle may not ultimately signify the rebirth of point and click, it’s still an enjoyable adventure, and the Switch optimisation makes it an even more enjoyable experience,” was their verdict.

Double Kick Heroes has a silly streak too. We’ve spent some time with this rockin’ rhythm actioner. It entails a rock band on the road, trying to outrun armies of zombies and other undead creatures while in a sleek muscle car. Every successful hit fires the car’s guns, thinning out the horde. Not only does it boast an excellent heavy metal soundtrack, but smartly drawn pixel art too. Metal fans are in for a treat, with references plenty.

Escape From Tethys is one we’ve reviewed ourselves – it’s a pixel art Metroidvania set within a research lab, also featuring subtle hints of Mega Man. “While Escape from Tethys doesn’t do anything to push the genre forward, neither is it a step backwards – it’s delivered with confidence and is consistently enjoyable,” we said.

This leaves us with Banner of the Maid, a tactical RPG offering an anime take on the French Revolution. Digitally Downloaded found it to be one of the most enjoyable examples of the genre on the Switch, praising its length in particular. TSA found the gameplay systems and translation work lacking, however, resulting in a 6/10. The £15 price tag may sway you.

The full list of new Switch releases can found below, with other noteworthy games including the hyperactive shooter WE ARE DOOMED, party package Boomerang Fu, mini Metroidvania Prehistoric Dude, and an Arcade Archives re-release of Super Punch Out!! – a game most deserving double exclamation marks.

New Switch eShop releases

Double Kick Heroes – £19.79

You must survive by killing monsters with your gundillac!

Struggle through the 30 levels of total madness and escape from this nightmare! Only the power of Metal can save your band!

Faeria – £17.99

Enter Pandora, Faeria’s unique draft mode where your deck-building skills are put to the ultimate test. Choose to play against the AI or put your deck to the ultimate test in PVP. Earn rewards based on how well you do. It’s the perfect way to increase your collection, or just have fun!

Big Dipper – £4.49

A miracle beyond the polar circle. They say it’s hard to find a place to call your own, but what if such a place was not uniquely yours? What if both of you were not willing to give it up? Big Dipper is a kinetic visual novel, available in English, Simplified Chinese, and Russian, which tells a romantic story of the unusual circumstances that brought two lovers together one fateful New Year’s Eve.

WE ARE DOOMED – £5.99

Dive head-first into the action with reckless ambition, charge the SUPERBEAM, and zap everything out of existence in an instant. Chase high scores or just enjoy the beautiful explosion of geometry, colour and light.

Arcade Archives: Super Punch Out!!

Slug your way through the grueling and sweat-pounding matches of the Minor, Major and World Circuits. Dodge bone-bruising punches and dance to the top of the supreme Special Circuit. Face off against old favorites including Bear Hugger, Piston Hurricane, Bald Bull, Mr. Sandman and Super Macho Man plus a cast of new and weird challengers. With a right hook! Body blow! And precise quick jabs! The referee announces “Knock Out!” Your opponent lies face down as you win the title of Nintendo Video Boxing Association Champion!

Twist&Bounce – £4.49

Move the platforms so the ball falls through openings! Score more points by going through multiple openings at once. If you go through three or more, you can land on a textured area platform spot as it will break the platform.

Banner of the Maid – £14.99

Banner of the Maid is a Turn-Based Strategy Game set in the late 18th century to early 19th century, based on the alternative history of the French Revolution.

At the end of 18th century, as the House of Bourbon was on the verge of clasping, Louis XVI of France planned to secretly escape from his country. Starting from the French Revolution, the wave of chaos swiped across Europe. Follow the steps of our protagonist, the young female officer Pauline Bonaparte, to start her journey as a regular officer and win battles both on the battlefront and in the political vortex of Paris, and finally write her own heroic story.

Mastercube – £4.49

MasterCube is an addictive action-shooter game! You must survive as long as you can in order to score the highest point!

Metamorphosis – £22.49

You wake up one morning to find that you are rather inconveniently transforming into a tiny bug, while your friend Joseph is being arrested for reasons unknown.

To save him and to find the answers you seek, you must embark on a journey through a world which, like yourself, has become twisted and unfamiliar.

What once seemed like mundane dwellings have become an expansive obstacle course, and now you’ll have to chart your path through the dingy nooks and crannies that exist within the cracks of civilization.

Volta-X – £17.99

Years ago, Earth was jeopardized by a Kaiju invasion. Faced with insurmountable odds, our best known scientists and world leaders floundered and it seemed everything was lost. That is, until the mysterious Dr. V revealed his new technology – the Voltas. Thanks to the Voltas and their pilots, our victory over the alien threat was swift and decisive. After overcoming the Kaiju, these formidable robots provided the foundation for the most popular sport in the world – Volta battling!

The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines – £13.49

You’ll play as Gregor, a newly recruited member of the Eternal Fellowship, and an Ambassador of Time. Just as you are learning to use your newfound powers, the Fellowship’s capital city is mysteriously destroyed! As one of the only remaining fellows, you must find those responsible and return Tamaris to its former glory.

Pool Pro GOLD – £8.99

FEATURES:

Yes, the very classic 8-Ball!

Pool hall on your Nintendo Switch!

Realistic gameplay!

Various game modes!

Beautiful design!

Professional tournaments!

Different cues!

Regina & Mac – £8.99

Join the macaw Regina and the tyrannosaurus Mac on their adventure as they try to escape a lifeless research lab. The only way out? To find the golden Floppy discs on which the memory of the lab’s computer system U64 is stored so that it can help the duo to find an exit. Regina & Mac is a 3D platformer that stands in the tradition of the classics from the late 90s and offers a fair challenge even for genre aficionados.

Boomerang Fu – £13.99

Journey to an edible world as you do battle in over 30 Kung Fu arenas, each filled with unique tools and traps. Jump over moving platforms and sneak through lush foliage. Trigger sliding walls to squish your foes. Dive between giant rolling pins and delight the Toaster King.

Darkestville Castle – £11.99

Dear Potential servant of chaos,

Being evil isn’t always easy… But boy it is so much more fun than being a good guy!

Having someone witty like you on my team could be useful during these not so dark times.

Everything in Darkestville was fine and dandy: I was tormenting the town people, the town people were being tormented… It was a fair deal! Who could complain? Not me, that’s for sure!

…until that moron, Dan Teapot, hired a group of professional demon hunters to banish me! I don’t even know why he has a grudge against me. Maybe I burnt his house a couple of times, but I only did it because it was hilarious!

Anyway.

Help me in this adventure to best my foes and let’s make evil reign Darkestville once more!

Also by purchasing this game you are helping a noble cause, part of your money will be used to enslave mankind… I mean… to clean the seas from pollution, create a sanctuary for the only Endangered Invisible Flamingo on this planet and other kind of noble sounding lies.

Sincerely Evil,

Cid

P.S. So you’re trembling with fear already, aren’t you? That’s the spirit! Because this game is not only TERRIBLY interesting but also TERRIBLY funny!

Sure I wouldn’t be Cid if I didn’t add a couple of dozens of the cunning puzzles so don’t you wait a cakewalk. They say it takes seven hours to complete this game… Well let’s see if you can do it! I trust you can though – my incredible charm and fascinating sense of style are more than enough to overcome any challenge!

P.P.S. While you were reading this, someone just rang the doorbell of my castle and left a box with an “INDIE PRIZE – Best Game Narrative” tag on it. Well… just another acknowledgment of my incomparable awesomeness!

Of Tanks and Demons III – £4.49

Of Tanks and Demons III — it’s the new game with the vibe of classic arcades of 80’s.

Collect photons, shoot demons, buy new tanks and improve them. Don’t rely on brute force solely! Sometimes you need to outsmart your enemy, not just outgun them with bullets.

Linn: Path of Orchards – £4.49

You are in control of Aban, an exotic guardian of nature, on her journey through a lost sky temple. Help Aban on her divine mission to rejuvenate the ancient Tree of Light.

Levels consist of treacherous dynamic platforms that make you rethink every move before you press any button. Completing each level needs both timely reactions and logical thinking.

Shaolin vs Wutang – £9.99

No flashy over the top effects, just combat influenced by classic Kung Fu films. The game features authentic fighting sounds from films and a licensed soundtrack with great music from classic kung fu movies.

Shaolin vs Wutang is a real love letter to classic 70’s and 80’s Kung Fu cinema. This is a indie passion project that was made by one person who has tremendous passion for, and knowledge of Kung Fu films. We hope to provide players with a satisfying gaming experience blended with nostalgia and reminiscence of the great Kung Fu films.

Prehistoric Dude – £4.99

Prehistoric Dude is a mini metroidvania game during the stone age which tells the story of Dude, a friendly caveman who loves ham! Explore 3 different scenarios while looking for Dude’s delicious lunch! Face enemies, master obstacles, learn new skills and make Dude even stronger!

Go on an adventure to help him to take back his lunch, which was stolen by a giant dinosaur! He will need to face many dangerous enemies while traveling through caves and forests, getting some tools and power ups to assist him during this journey.

Ramageddon – £7.19

Fight your ram opponents in this purely skill-based action game. Knock out your enemies out of the map, earn and collect gold coins and customize your unique look. Through customization panel you can choose various colours, horns, and ram faces.

Collect special power ups spawning on the map to get extra powers. The maps have some interactive elements (for example switches) and destructible objects.

Table Tennis – £8.09

Table Tennis is an easy to play, fun and realistic game of ping pong which you can now play on your Nintendo Switch anytime, anywhere.

Play against your friends, family or the smart AI (artificial intelligence) player, which can set from a choice of three different difficultly levels.

Next week: Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, Ellipsis, Retro Tanks, Collar X Malice -Unlimited-, The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED], Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue, Cecconoid, Helheim Hassle, Norman’s Great Illusion, Gleamlight, and Chinese Parents.