Animal Crossing takes down Ghost of Tsushima

This week’s UK top ten includes no less than six Switch games, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons retaking the top spot.

This pushes Ghost of Tsushima to #2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rises to #3, and then at #4 it’s a resurgence for FIFA 20. With FIFA 21 around the corner, retailers are starting to slash the price of last year’s sports sim.

Minecraft on Switch climbs five positions to #5, while Codemasters’ F1 2020 falls on position to #6. The racing update is still yet to leave the top ten, providing popular this year.

Paper Mario: The Origami King sits at #7, the evergreen GTA V falls to #8, while Ring Fit Adventure re-enters the top ten at #9.

Then at #10 it’s 51 Worldwide Games, up two places this week.

THQ Nordic’s Destroy All Humans! had a rough second week, going from #3 to #18. It may stick around for a while though – SpongeBob Rehydrated is yet to exit the top 40, now at #36.

There was a new entry this week too – Bandai-Namco’s Fast & Furious: Crossroads cruised in at #17. Given the lack of coverage, that’s not disastrous – a lot of new releases have failed to make the chart lately, such as EA’s Rocket Arena and THQ’s Desperados 3.