Out this week: Fast and Furious Crossroads, Skully, The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Clan N, more

We’ve chosen Fast & Furious Crossroads as this week’s biggest release as it’s a full-price title – very few of which are due during August– and it comes from the team behind the highly-regarded Project CARS series.

This isn’t Bandai-Namco’s first Fast & Furious game either, believe it or not – they had a crack at the license back in 2006. This new release is looking a little light and casual, but this may not be a bad thing if you’re looking for something fun and explosion packed. Check out the footage below.

PS Plus subscribers can add a brand spanking new release to their library this week – the pleasingly chaotic 60-player party game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Beta keys have been a hot commodity amongst social media influencers, which presumably means it’s bringing in the view currently. Could be huge, this.

Fans of the Army Men series, if such a thing exists, may be interested in The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare. Pitting toy soldiers against one another, it’s an online shooter with Capture the Flag/Team Deathmatch/King of the Hill modes set within various household locations. One mission is set within a freezer and entails defrosting toy dinosaurs with a flame thrower, while another is set in a kitchen and involves reaching the enemy’s cup and pushing it off a ledge.

We’ve spent some time with this one, and while there’s a decent number of maps and modes, the presentation is pretty dated. The fact that it’s online-only is another concern.

Then there’s Skully, a puzzle adventure with a spherical hero – a skull, no less – heading both to retail and the download services. Brought back to life by a magical deity, it’s a case of hopping and rolling around a fantasy realm while trying to stop a war between the deity’s siblings. It may very well be this year’s Yoku’s Island Express.

Other indie releases include the top-down pixel art hack and slasher Clan N – which Defunct Games has reviewed – first sci-fi person puzzle adventure Relicta, and the ‘hardcore’ retro side-scrolling shoot ’em up pixelBOT EXTREME! which has positive Steam reviews.

Sometimes You is back with Steam Tactics too – an RPG about steampunk airships with tactical turn-based combat. It’s heading to PS4, Xbox One and PS Vita. Viva la vita!

Next week: UFC 4, Bite the Bullet, Banner of the Maid, Escape From Tethys, Metamorphosis: Xbox Edition, Darkestville Castle, and Boomerang Fu.