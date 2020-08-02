Four new releases arrive in UK top 40, while EA’s Rocket Arena finally surfaces…at #39

The majority of last week’s retail releases managed to break into the UK top 40.

THQ’s Destroy All Humans! remake was the best selling, arriving at #3.

Skater XL – which hasn’t exactly seen a great deal of press coverage – debuted within the top ten too, making a respectable #7.

Outside of the top ten, Streets of Rage 4’s belated retail release – published by Merge Games – cruised in at #14. Koei’s anime tie-in Fairy Tale wasn’t far behind, taking #15.

EA’s Rocket Arena finally surfaces too, albeit at #39. Just thirteen days after release, the super publisher slashed the price heavily due to an underwhelming launch. Even GAME has the colourful online shooter for a mere £9.99 currently.

Funnily enough, Anthem is back at #40 as well.

Back in the top ten, Ghost of Tsushima claims a third week at no.1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons holds onto #2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dashes to #4 while F1 2020 falls to #5.

Paper Mario: The Origami King and The Last of Us Part II both dropped two positions, now at #6 and #7. GTA V loses its vice grip too, falling to #9. Then at #10 it’s Minecraft on Switch.