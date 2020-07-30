Megadimension Neptunia VII, Fairy Tale, Buried Stars, Samuari Showdown NeoGeo Collection, and Locomotion hit the Switch

Fans of all things Japanese are well catered for this week, with a hefty dose of JRPGs and visual novels imminent on the Switch eShop.

JRPG Megadimension Neptunia VII was given the review treatment by Noisy Pixel and VideoChums. Both agreed this Switch conversion needed some extra TLC but found it to be an enjoyable role-player regardless. “Megadimension Neptunia VII is a brilliant game that’s worth playing through for any fan of quirky JRPGs. That being said, this Switch version currently performs poorly and it’s definitely not the best version of Nep-Nep’s grandest adventure,” said VC.

Fairy Tale comes from Koei, meanwhile, based on the fantasy anime of the same name. Reviews are yet to surface. The PS Blog has more information, however, including a look at one of the character’s houses.

Those itching for a visual novel fix have a few to choose from, including the full price Buried Stars – which entails a stage collapse during a pop star audition – dating sim Nicole, and the high school romance adventure Spiral Memoria. Oi, no kissing behind the bike sheds!

Then there’s Samurai Showdown NeoGeo Collection, which brings seven classic 2D brawlers together including the never-before-released Samurai Showdown V Perfect. Each title has online versus battle modes, while the Museum Mode features 2,000 development documents and images.

Puzzle fans may want to get onboard with Locomotion, a single-screen pick up and play affair with 3D diorama-style puzzles. “Locomotion doesn’t necessarily bring anything new to the table, but its clever level design and pick-up-and-play nature make it a great option for puzzle fans and those who are looking for an experience they can share with younger or more casual players,” said NWR.

Switch Player enjoyed it too, making comparisons to Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.

Lost Wing is one we’ve tried for ourselves – it’s a music-based tunnel shooter that should please fans of Amplitude, DJ Hero, Aaero, etc al. Nintendo Life got lost within its neon-hued tunnels, resulting in a 7/10. “Everything looks absolutely lovely, with a gorgeous neon aesthetic and a smooth 60fps throughout, even when things get crazy. The music is also excellent; it suits the action well and strongly benefits from headphones,” they said.

Quite a few intriguing indies are lined up for this week, in fact. Nowhere Prophet is single-player card game with randomly generated maps, The Executioner mixes role-playing with decision making, They Breathe entails surviving within an ecosystem, while Interrogation: You will be deceived pits you against a terrorist group, interrogating suspects while maintaining a reputation.

Take a look at the full line-up below.

New Switch eShop releases

SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION – £35.99

It all began in ’93, and now, the weapon-based fighting game series that swept the world is ready to be taken home in a new stellar collection! Six NEOGEO titles as well as one mysterious, unreleased game are featured! Each game features Online Battle Modes as well as a Museum Mode and Music Player. This collection is a must-have for all SAMURAI SHODOWN fans across the globe!

Rugby Challenge 4 – £49.99

READY FOR THE CROSS-KICK?

NEW! Catch your rivals off guard using set plays with 10 different moves, including cross-kick!

NEW! Women’s Sevens Rugby with 16 international teams, including 5 licensed teams.

NEW! Make the ultimate rugby player with both the kit creator and the enhanced player creator!

NEW! AI formations and improved positioning of players making the game more realistic and challenging for those experienced rugby heads.

NEW! Side-line camera angle and drop goal camera allowing for closer simulation to a real broadcast view.

Megadimension Neptunia VII – £26.99

A new group has replaced Gamindustri’s Goddesses seemingly overnight, and Neptune’s nowhere in sight! Warped into a decimated new dimension, the Nep sisters join a mysterious Goddess to fight against a massive new threat to save the Zero Dimension.

Can they save multiple dimensions and restore order to Gamindustri?

Arcade Archives: Burger Time

As the burger chef, you’re out to build delicious hamburgers. As you run through the colorful maze assembling the ingredients, nothing can stop you. Except menacing hot dogs and pickles that are out to ruin the meal! Bury them under beef patties, lettuce and buns. Or, knock them out with pepper. Build four burgers and you’re on to the next level.

Sentinels of Freedom – £20.19

Prepare for a story-driven campaign within the Sentinel Comics universe as you join forces with an ever-growing team of heroes to face a wide variety of villains. What seems like a typical bank heist reveals itself to be just the beginning of a much more sinister plan! Create your hero, gather your team, and save the world in this exciting new turn-based strategy!

Instant Sports Summer Games – £22.49

Five new sports inspired by the Summer Olympic Games: High Jump, Javelin Throw, Relay Race, Triple Jump and Archery, on top of the six original sports present in the first version of Instant Sports: Hurdles, Tennis, Goal Keeper, Bowling, Rafting and Baseball.

Several improvements on the original activities: New game mode for Goal Keeper, a country flag selection for each player, a more balanced gameplay, easier controls, and more customization!

Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition – £17.99

Encounter endless hordes of enemies, traps, puzzles, secrets and tons of loot, as you battle your way through procedurally generated levels to reach the top of the Forsaken Spire. Upgrade to grant your persistent heroes with various enhancements that will further help you in your quest, and even bring them to your friends’ game!

Cubers: Arena – £13.49

CUBERS: Arena is an electrifying arena brawler/twin-stick slasher game. Play as Baller, a slave fighting his way through an array of gladiators to reclaim his freedom.

Multifaceted and immersive game modes; 4 uniquely themed arenas, all with their own atmospheric effects and enemies, destructible environments and boss fights in Campaign mode. An extensive line up of multiplayer (and solo!) mini-games!

Nowhere Prophet – £19.49

Build a loyal band of followers and survive the journey across a broken world. Barely.

Take on the role of a powerful leader and mystic. Empowered with the gifts of technopathy, the ability to sense and affect electrical currents.

You are the last hope to a band of outcastes and refugees. Lead them across the randomly generated wastelands. Pick fights with greedy slavers and crazy machines using the turn-based card combat. Can you survive long enough to reach the mysterious Crypt?

Merchant of the Skies – £13.49

Merchant of the Skies is a trading game with light base-building and tycoon elements. You start off as a captain of a small cloudship and work your way towards establishing your own trade company.

Merchant of the Skies is an experimental game: it does not have a distinct genre, but tries to capture the feeling of travelling the world and establishing your own company. That means we try to incorporate exploration, base building, trading and some minor rpg elements into the game.

Lost Wing – £7.99

Storm your way through three unique worlds, beat each stage, and destroy the bosses! Featuring an original electronic soundtrack, multiple play modes, stages, ships and weapons. Lost Wing is a perfect challenge for the most demanding players.

Dodo Peak – £7.49

Play as a dodo bird to find and rescue your lost babies from a series of dangerous peaks. Maneuver them home while avoiding obstacles and enemies! Dodo Peak is a throwback to the classic arcade platformers of the past with a modern twist.

Collect coins, dodge sneaky snakes, avoid malevolent monkeys, grab power-ups for extra speed or super strength, and strive for the best time across a stunning variety of handcrafted islands. As your pack grows, so does the challenge in bringing them home!

Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises – £13.49

Entertaining plunge into the world of debauched elites, alluring women and corrupted cops, where power is the ultimate currency. This is a thrilling introduction to the brand new Hidden Object Game series in the tradition of best police dramas.

Welcome to the magic city of palm trees, yachts and pleasant living. Place where the elite high rollers park their sleek lambo’s for free with a handicap tag. Put yourself in the shoes of a probing detective and help your partner Duke solve the mysterious murder case.

Tiny Racer – £8.99

Pick your tiny car, push the gas down and start the great race.

Try not to fall on Monkey Bridge. Hold on tight and be careful on the ramps in Forest Jumper. Watch out for sharp turns and be the first in Rock Heaven. Don’t let the messy kitchen beat you in Cooking Madness. Speed through sunbeds and surfboards right to the finish line in Beach Party.

Play alone or have fun together with your friends, kids or parents. Everything thanks to a well balanced and easy to change difficulty settings and local multiplayer.

Naught – £17.99

Naught is a platform videogame with a unique control where you rotate the environment to change gravity and guide the main character, Naught, through labyrinth levels full of challenges, hidden places and secrets.

Featuring varied, dynamic gameplay, Naught explores 40 levels where he must dodge danger and enemies arising from the shadows, discover hidden places, collect seeds of light that will help him access blocked areas, and recover the diamond fragments that possess enormous power. Throughout his adventure, he will be accompanied by the Spirit of the Tree, who will help him find his way through extremely narrow and complex labyrinths. You can also enjoy a time trial challenge on every level.

FootGoal! Tiki Taka – £4.49

We’ve all played and been fascinated by how it works. The first official table of the classic, popular football game.

For gamers, for football fans. A retro, fun way to enjoy football.

Short passes, long balls, lobs, or just shooting. Intuitive, rapid controls, and ball speeds of up to 120 km/h. Try out your reflexes, skills and strategies. Official world competitions and tournaments created by the International Federation in countries such as the USA, the UK, France, China, Italy, Germany, and more, show just how popular this game has been for so long.

Nicole – £16.99

Nicole is a dating simulator that revolves around your day-to-day life as a college student.

Classes, homework and mysterious abductions!

You can take up part-time jobs to earn money, explore various locations, do recreational and extra-curricular activities, and meet intriguing characters like Darren, Kurt, Jeff and Ted.

You might even get to date the culprit!

Paint your Pet – £4.49

Paint your Pet allows player to paint different pets. You can use a variety of colors and textures to make incredible animals. Save your creations and return to it at any time you want to modify it! Paint your Pet is fun, easy to pick up game, suitable for children at any age.

The Executioner – £8.99

Fusing elements of a traditional RPG with investigation, exploration and moral decision-making, it invites players take on the role of a man who must seek a signed confession from those he is about to put to death.

With a predominantly text-based interface unfolding engaging story, The Executioner promises a dark and unsettling atmosphere, and a world filled with moral ambiguity

With the threat of revolution on the cards will you fight for monarchy and tradition or revolt in the name of progress? Do you support emerging science or follow the mystical path? Will you desensitize yourself to the violence you have to inflict or try to preserve your humanity?

The decision is yours. So are the consequences.

Country Tales – £8.99

Ted used to be a simple farmer. But he just couldn’t see himself being a farmer his whole life. He wanted more. So Ted decided to leave for the big city and finish school there.

Once he was done with his education, he decided it’s finally time to find a job somewhere. And he found one in a small town called Sunset Hills. He got a job as an assistant in the mayor’s office. This is how Ted and Catherine met! Even though he tried to hide it, he was smitten the first time he laid eyes on her.

Unfortunately for Ted, the mayor himself was Catherine’s fianc・ And the mayor… well, the mayor had some very ambitious plans for Sunset Hills. Or better said, some very ambitious plans for himself…

Locomotion – £8.99

“Howdy partner! My gold’s been STOLEN! Could you help me get it back with that there marvellous technical thingy-ma-bob you’ve got there?”

Locomotion is a spectacular single-player train puzzle game. Sit back, relax and chill for an afternoon of excellent, entertainment and excitement, or, pick up and go as you solve puzzles on the move!

Guide your train to the exit of each level, collect all of your gold and travel to new heights!

Locomotion is the perfect family-friendly casual puzzle game – grab a partner to help you figure out those extra tricky puzzles and enjoy the journey together!

Buried Stars – £44.99

“Buried Stars” is a new mystery adventure game developed by Team Largo and LINE Games Corporation.

Beautiful 2D characters in a realistic 3D environment that depicts the scene of the collapse, giving the game more dramatic and dynamic effects.

Various original scores and sound effects with outstanding voices of veteran voice actors provide a more immersive game experience.

FAIRY TAIL – £54.99

A total of 16 playable characters!

Various characters from guilds other than “Fairy Tail” appear!

Also, the game includes an original episode.

Familiar moves from the source material such as Unison Raid and Extreme Magic can be performed!

The town of Magnolia and inside of the guild are fully depicted.

Complete missions that appear on the request board, raise your guild’s rank with your comrades, and aim to become the No. 1 guild!

Kingdom Rush – £8.00

Get ready for an epic journey to defend your kingdom against hordes of orcs, trolls, evil wizards and other nasty fiends using a vast arsenal of towers and spells at your command!

Fight on forests, mountains, and wastelands, customizing your defensive strategy with different tower upgrades and specializations! Rain fire upon your enemies, summon reinforcements, command your troops, recruit elven warriors and face legendary monsters on a quest to save the Kingdom from the forces of darkness!

Hotel Sowls – £6.59

As a pharmacologist looking for success, you obtained a mysterious stone found in Sowls.

“With this stone, I’ll be able to conduct a successful research!”

Afterwards, you visited “Hotel Sowls” to get some good rest…

…and found out next morning your precious stone has disappeared!

“Someone must’ve stolen it!”

So begins your investigation to find your stone…

Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself- – £22.49

A ‘fake’ me searching for a faux romance

Spiral Memoria -The Summer I Meet Myself-

The mysterious romantic journey of a girl who’s lost her memory.

This is a heart-warming story that takes place in high school during an early summer time. Face the tragic truth and spend a short, sweet summer with your new romantic interest.

They Breathe – £3.59

In the first game by The Working Parts, a lone frog descends into the depths of a flooded forest, not yet knowing the full extent of its tragedy. To survive in a brutal, oxygen-obsessed ecosystem, you must help it see the patterns and hidden truths that make up the rules of the forest – horrible as they may be. Now as a new remastered version, rebuild from ground up and enhanced with local co-op mode.

Interrogation: You will be deceived – £12.99

As a police detective tasked with bringing down a dangerous terrorist group, you fight on two fronts: interrogating suspects & managing your team and its reputation. With time running out, how far will you go to stop these criminals? Manipulation, threats or even torture? Does the end justify the means?

Ageless – £10.99

Lost, confused and alone. What will Kiara do when she suddenly finds herself with the power to control the age of flora and fauna? An ability that was bestowed onto her by a magical obelisk.

Traverse a puzzle-platforming world unlike any other, full of myths and magic. Embark on an emotional journey where you will be faced with tough choices and forced to face your inner demons.

Follow Kiara as she is thrown into a world of wonder and heart ache. Manipulate the age of animals and plant-life as you find your way through intricate environmental puzzles and defeat the merciless bosses that stand in your way.

Next week: Skully, Steam Tactics, Aery – Broken Memories, Clan N, Cruel Bands Career, KukkoroDays, Crowdy Farm Rush, Ultra Foodmess, Memory Lane, Drink More Glurp, Swimsanity!, and Wordify.