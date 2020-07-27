Ghost of Tsushima claims another week at no.1

Ghost of Tsushima has managed to hold onto the UK chart top spot for a second week.

Paper Mario: The Origami King wasn’t as fortunate – the Switch exclusive fell from #2 to #4.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes its place #2. Codemasters’ F1 2020 held onto #3, proving popular.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and The Last of Us Part II swapped positions, with the evergreen kart racer now at #5 and Sony’s record-breaker at #6.

Minecraft on Switch shifted to #7, while GTA V fell to #8.

At #9 it’s a re-entry for Forza Horizon 4, up from #12. Ring Fit Adventure rose ten positions meanwhile, now at #10.

There were no new entries in the entire top 40 this week, meaning Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break – last week’s one and only retail release – misses out.

This week isn’t quite as slim when it comes to retail releases, with Destroy All Humans, Skater XL, and Fairy Tail due. We may see Destroy All Humans chart highly next Monday – the original has always had a dedicated following.