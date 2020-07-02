The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III, The Otterman Empire, Biped and Infliction: Extended Cut hit the Switch

Just one full-price title graces the Switch eShop this week. Not only is it a highly recommended release, but it’ll also serve you well in the long run – it’s another quality JRPG.

The Metacritic for NIS America’s The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III currently sits at 86%, including a lofty 9.5 from Nintendo World Report and an 8/10 from Nintendo Life.

“Newcomers should be aware that taking the time out to play Trials of Cold Steel I and II is advised to get the absolute maximum amount of enjoyment out of this one but, even if you’re jumping in fresh, there’s still plenty to love here once you find your feet. With a massive cast of well-written characters and tons of excellent combat and exploration spread across its epic running time, this is a top-notch addition to the Switch’s library of JRPGs,” said NL.

Co-op puzzle platformer Biped was given the review treatment from Digitally Downloaded, meanwhile. The PS4 version was well received and this Switch port is also going down well.

“If you’re a fan of clever puzzle-platformers and have a co-op partner who is the same, then Biped is bound to bring you hours of delight. If you can quieten that whisper in your brain going “but why can’t you just jump”, then the game’s inventive puzzles and clever iterations on its mechanics will easily win you over,” said Digitally Downloaded.

Infliction: Extended Cut gets a belated Switch release too. This horror adventure gained comparisons to P.T and Silent Hill, gaining mostly positive reviews on PS4 and Xbox One back in February. NWR felt it deserving of an 8/10 while Nintendo Enthusiast opted for a 6.5.

“Infliction: Extended Cut is a solid option for fans of first-person horror, but it’s hard to shake the feeling of inferiority when compared to other offerings in the genre. It doesn’t do much wrong, but Infliction feels derivative and more focus on the detective aspect would have served the game well in the end,” was Nintendo Enthusiast’s verdict.

Then there’s The Otterman Empire, which is also one of the bigger Xbox One releases of the week. This couch-based shooter blends Mario Party with Splatoon, featuring a cast of bipedal otters on jetpacks. All eight characters are customisable, and the carnage spreads across numerous planets.

Other new releases include the free-to-play – and slightly unnerving – Tennis 1920s, the Saturday morning cartoon inspired run and gunner Clash Force, and the swimming pool management sim Pool Slide Story, which features some of the yellowest pools we’ve ever seen. Best pack your goggles…

New Switch eShop releases

The Otterman Empire – £19.99

You must gear up, strap on your jetpack and travel across the galaxy in havoc causing, party game mayhem! With rapidly changing game modes, 8 customisable characters and game changing hazards, no round of The Otterman Empire will ever be the same!

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III – £53.99

Rean Schwarzer uncovers a dark plot that threatens his homeland. To face their enemies, he must prepare a new generation of heroes as an instructor at a new branch campus and guide them towards victory.

Biped – £13.49

Biped is a coop action adventure game with a strong focus on moment-to-moment collaboration between 2 players. Two little bipedal robots, Aku and Sila, will walk side by side and embark on a fun and bonding journey.

You control the robot’s two legs using two sticks. This allows you to perform various moves—from simple walking and sliding to more advanced actions, like operating machinery or cutting wood.

Enjoy the adventure solo or grab a friend or a family member and have a blast together in co-op mode. Communicate and coordinate to conquer challenges together and find out how good a pair you truly are.

Your adventure will take you to many beautiful and mysterious location on the planet. Explore secrets in forests, valleys, waterfalls and icy mountains and find your way through the puzzling paths that lead to the planetary beacons.

Collect treasures and buy a goofy hats! Dress up your biped the way you like. Better yet, match your partner’s look and become the most dazzling adventurers in this epic quest.

Tennis 1920s – £0.00

Transport yourself back to the 1920s – the golden age of tennis – in Tennis 1920s. Join refined ladies and gentlemen partaking in a good old-fashioned battle of wits and skill on the court.

Use Joy-Con or touch/swipe controls to place shots and dictate where your player moves. As you play, our new tennis AI system learns your playstyle and can play tennis games as you against other players when you are away.

Do you prefer to serve and volley or stick to the baseline and smash powerful forehands? Whatever your style, hit tennis courts and enjoy tactical gameplay while honing your skills. Compete with players from all over the world and become number one tennis champion!

Infliction: Extended Cut – £16.19

Wander through an interactive nightmare set within the confines of a once-happy household. Piece together the mystery behind a harrowing series of events while struggling to survive encounters with an entity that relentlessly stands in the way of finding absolution.

Explore a home crystalised by tragedy and uncover the heartbreaking secrets hidden within messages, artwork, household objects, and other vestiges of domestic life. Uncover clues and use items to unlock new paths and make discoveries while doing everything possible to avoid the malevolent presence inhabiting the residence. Hide under tables or beneath beds and harness light sources like camera flashes to stun the spirit and momentarily elude its pursuit.

Infliction couples a story-driven approach to horror with a dynamic atmosphere to produce an unsettling and unpredictable first-person experience that deals in mature subject matter. Imbuing familiar elements of everyday life with the supernatural, Infliction is a terrifying otherworldly adventure that hits frighteningly close to home.

The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature – £13.49

Play as the Creature, a wanderer without memory or past, a virgin spirit in a completely fabricated body. To forge the destiny of this artificial being who is ignorant of both Good and Evil, you will have to explore the vast world and experience joy and sorrow.

Dr. Frankenstein’s founding myth is once again revealed in all its glory through the innocent eyes of his creature. A thousand miles from the horror stories, here is a sensitive wander in the shoes of a pop icon.

Infini – £10.80

As Hope drifts deeper into Infinity, Reality begins to suffer. There doesn’t seem to be any way out, and Hope is by nature doomed to carry on. Challenge your mind to help him out.

Master the innovative camera manipulation mechanic to change your perspective and discover new mazes, abilities and characters such as Time, War, Fatality or Technology – who can be helpful allies or deceitful foes in this 8-hour long story-driven puzzle adventure.

Ghost Grab 3000 – £3.99

A challenging arcade score-attack game with a unique mechanic…

THE GRAPPLE BEAM.

Chain together ghosts with your energy beam, then destroy them all at once to earn points. The longer your chain, the bigger your score multiplier.

Destroy endless waves of increasing difficulty, navigate a frantic phantom bullet hell, and unlock ‘Robot Mods’ to help you climb the leaderboards. Each session lasts just a few minutes! It’s perfect to kill some time (and ghosts) during a lunch break or to compete with friends!

Singled Out – £3.99

Singled Out is a short, simple but challenging arcade game where the goal is simply to beat your high score, climb the leaderboards, or last as long as you can. It’s ideal for 5 minute breaks or parties (where everyone can work together and yell at the person playing).

Zombies ruined my day – £3.59

Survive in a hostile environment using all sorts of weapons. Defend your position with barricades, blow up groups of zombies with grenades, sweep the area away with a Gatling and more! All in a fully action packed game with colorful backgrounds and fearsome monsters. Show us that you’re more than a snack for zombies!

Pool Slide Story – £11.69

Splish, splash, splosh! The time has come to create some waves and open your very own wet, wonderful (sometimes whacky) water park! Hear that? That’s the sound of super-slippy pool-slide shenanigans. You want in? Of course you do.

Expand your water park, adding exciting facilities, and become the talk of the town. Your visitors will take selfies at your park, generating free publicity for you! Befriend them and they’ll send you comments and suggestions.

Make your visitors happy by offering a range of foods and beverages for purchase at food stalls, creating colored or scented pools, and giving away free floats and swimwear.

Collect ingredients and cook foods, then create menus for your food stalls.

You’ll be spoiled for choice when customizing your water park, with a wide choice of attractions to build. You can also have both indoor and outdoor pools, so that no matter the weather, your visitors will always have somewhere to splash about in comfort.

Can you create a wonderful water park that everyone will love?

Balloon Pop for Toddlers & Kids – Learn Numbers, Letters, Colors & Animals – £5.99

Popping Balloons has never been so much fun!

This game was created for (and with the help of) children of ages two and up.

It features fun and relaxing gameplay and was designed to be super-easy to use. It was carefully tested with the help of small children and is guaranteed to be frustration free.

The speed and size of the balloons can be customized to fit your child’s age and skill level.

A variety of funny surprises makes learning even more fun and diverse.

My Bewitching Perfume – £17.98

“Even though he’s so disinterested in love, for just a moment it’s like he’s been enchanted. It’s all because of the perfume I made…”

He’s a handsome soushoku danshi who’s had a bad experience in love that he’s never been able to tell anyone.

However, he suddenly turns into a nikushoku danshi!?

The perfume I made has a dangerously seductive fragrance.

Before we realize it, it’s caused him to abandon all reason…

Dune Sea – £7.99

Dune Sea a side-scrolling adventure goose game that lets you fly like a bird.

In Dune Sea, you guide a migrating bird that got separated from its flock due to a catastrophic event. In order to survive, you need to fly across beautiful landscapes of strange and foreign lands while collecting items and avoiding predators.

The game features a goose protagonist flying over 12 individually handcrafted levels, each with its own original music track composed by Jake Butineau, creating a unique atmospheric experience.

This edition contains the extension ‘Neon Sea’ with 3 additional levels, featuring new retro-style areas with synthwave music

Fly in either Classic or Zen mode: Classic has the full experience with challenges, while in Zen mode the player becomes invincible for easy and continuous exploration.

the StoryTale – £10.99

Once upon a time, a Little Princess who didn’t want to be a queen, slipped out of a palace in search of a mysterious amulet. She believed that the amulet would give her magical powers and help to become a real sorceress.

Meanwhile, the Immortal Prince of the neighbour kingdom, having heard about the princess’ disappearance, bravely sets off to find her, armed with cursed weapons and breaking through the horde of goblins.

The game is a classic platformer with bunch of levels, goblins, spikes, traps and puzzles. In their adventures, Little Princess and Immortal Prince, surprisingly will find many new friends among goblins. With the help of unusual spells and magic weapons, prince and princess, will float above the ground, walk through walls, become giants smashing everything around, freeze enemies, craft platforms, breathe under water, etc.

The StoryTale will tell you a warm and sweet tale about the amazing adventures of the warrior prince and sorceress princess, and remind you of a wonderful era of classic video games.

SWARMRIDERS – £1.79

400 years before the events of UBERMOSH:BLACK, the Blade Saint was just a mercenary gunner, shredding eyes on the backseat of a bike.

A “machine gun swarm surfing minigame”.

Players can expect a few minutes of elegant gameplay, responsive controls and a heart-pumping original soundtrack.

UBERMOSH:BLACK – £1.79

UBERMOSH:BLACK is the second volume and one of the most iconic chapters of the “90 seconds”, gun-filled, pit combat game.

Be the Blade Saint, returning for a few more rounds of UBERMOSH. Cut bullets with your sword, shoot with heavy guns, and splatter enemies with a rage-fueled psionic wave.

Clash Force – £4.99

The Evil Crackman and his minions are causing mayhem, and only Clash Force is up to the task of stopping his fiendish plans! Guide Voom, Scorpido, or Echid through forest bases, hydrofied deserts, underground mines and eventually to Crackman’s Flying Fortress where the final battle will unfold!

Dodge enemies, shoot your foes, and collect better powerups to reach Crackman’s fortress and save the day in this love letter to classic 8-bit run-and-gun action games and 80s cartoons! Can you save the day?

Next week: Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2, The Great Perhaps, Gerty, Superliminal, Catherine: Full Body, Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep, My Universe – My Baby, Laraan, TroubleDays, Elden: Path of the Forgotten, and CrossCode.