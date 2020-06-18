Burnout Paradise Remastered, Railway Empire, Summer in Mara, and Darius Cozmic Collection arrive on Switch

If you were to print the list of new release below, we’re pretty sure it would be as long as your arm. By our estimation, almost 40 new games are due, in addition to DLC for Pokemon Sword & Shield, and the Silent Hill pack for the teamwork-based horror Dead by Daylight.

Destructoid was first out the door with a Pokemon: Isle of Armour review. “You’re getting a very small narrative and another big interconnected Wild Area: that’s pretty much the gist of it. With those expectations in check, you’ll have a blast if you’ve been looking for an excuse to get back into the swing of chilling out with Sword and Shield,” they said before dishing out 7/10.

Other big hitters for this week include EA’s Burnout Paradise Remastered – a full-price release, frustratingly – a belated conversion of the surprisingly relaxing Railway Empire, and a standalone release of Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition.

A few of surprises have also appeared out of nowhere, including the stealthy tactical adventure Invisible, Inc, Devolver Digital’s cyberpunk shooter RUINER, and Jump Rope Challenge – a free exercise game from Nintendo, developed by a team working from home during the lockdown. Hop to it.

Behold the Kickmen also arrived on Switch just moments after Nintendo uploaded the roster. It’s (and we quote) “a football game made by someone who has no understanding of, or interest in, what is affectionately known as “The Wonderful Game”.

Then there’s Summer in Mara, which has been described as Harvest Moon meets Studio Ghibli. Sounds great, right? Well, reviews have been incredibly mixed.

VideoChums loved it, handing out a respectable 8.2 while praising the amount of content. Nintendo Life found it to be ultimately pointless, however – a timewaster with no payoff. A limp 3/10 was as much as they could muster.

Nintendo World Report’s opinion lay between the two with a lukewarm 6/10. “The pleasant vibe of Koa’s undiscovered world can’t carry the whole game despite the best of intentions. If tweaks and improvements can clean up some of the menus, Summer in Mara could be better, but I worry even that won’t make the repetition more enjoyable,” they said.

It’s a pretty good week for retro enthusiasts too, with four collections due. Namco Museum Archives Volume 1. & 2 feature 11 NES/Famicom games each, with both collections having a unique new release – Vol. 1 includes a ‘demake’of Pac-Man Championship Edition while Vol. 2 has an 8-bit iteration of Gaplus. Other titles include Pac-Land, Mappy-Land, Rolling Thunder, and the seldom-seen Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti.

Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade and Darius Cozmic Collection Console bring together several Darius games, meanwhile, converted by specialists M2. Both GameSpew and VideoChums gave their opinions on these two. ‘Great but pricey’ seems to be the consensus – the Console Collection is full-price (£44.99.)

Keeping with the retro theme, there’s Radio Squid – a monochrome shooter in the style of Minit and GatoRobo, with a chiptune soundtrack. Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio favours NES-style visuals, meanwhile, being a tough and challenging platformer with Brazilian flare.

There’s even a second new footie game upon us. “Super Soccer Blast is the best budget football game on the system and one that offers some old-school footballing fun for those of us who remember the pre-FIFA days fondly but a lack of finish, and some technical issues, spoil the party a little,” said PlayStation Country. Jumpers for goalposts, eh?

As always, the full list of releases can be found below.

New Switch eShop releases

Railway Empire – Nintendo Switch Edition – £35.99

In Railway Empire, you will create an elaborate and wide-ranging rail network, purchase over 40 different trains modelled in extraordinary detail, and buy or build railway stations, maintenance buildings, factories and tourist attractions to keep your travel network ahead of the competition. You’ll also need to hire and manage your workforce if you want to ensure an efficient train service, whilst also develop over 300 technologies ranging from mechanical improvements to the trains themselves to workplace infrastructures and advanced amenities as you progress through five eras of technological innovations.

Burnout Paradise Remastered – £44.99

The multi-million selling Burnout™ franchise races onto Nintendo Switch for the first time ever.

Make action your middle name as you rule the open streets of Paradise City, in Burnout™ Paradise Remastered. Test the limits of skill and endurance as you push the boundaries of speed itself. Hurtle through hectic downtown avenues to wild mountain roads. Smash through traffic, wreck your opponents, and use the open city to find shortcuts. Leave your friends in the dust and define your route to victory – or crash out in spectacular and devastating effect.

Packed with 8 pieces of extra content, with 130+ vehicles, new areas to explore such as Big Surf Island, and hundreds of online challenges, embrace high-octane stunts and wanton destruction in one of the greatest arcade racers. Fully optimized for the Nintendo Switch in 60 FPS, including pinch-and-pull map control for ease of navigation. Burnout Paradise Remastered is the ultimate driving playground to play with friends or on-the-go.

Strangers of the Power 3 – £8.99

This game is a love letter to the oldschool RPGs that I grew up playing, with retro graphics and handpainted character portrait art. The game features 360 degree rotatable camera within 3D enviroment, with plenty of emphasis on hidden items and secrets thanks to this.

Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition – £17.99

Tactical Espionage. Take control of Invisible’s agents in the field and infiltrate the world’s most dangerous corporations. Stealth, precision, and teamwork are essential in high-stakes, high-profit missions, where every move may cost an agent their life.

Behold the Kickmen – £2.99

BEHOLD THE KICKMEN is a football game made by someone who has no understanding of, or interest in, what is affectionately known as “The Wonderful Game”.

Start at the bottom of the Big Boring British Football Spreadsheet system and grind your way up, gruelling match after gruelling match, to become the best at the football that anyone’s ever seen, and win the World Cup for your mantelpiece.

FEATURES: Kicking, Passing, Tackling, Squad Management and Doing Goals over and over. There’s even a full Story mode, crammed with overblown melodrama and inane decisions to be made.

Namco Museum Archives Volume 1. – £15.99

Includes 11 titles!

In addition to 10 classic Namco titles, some of which were never localized and released in the west, a newly created 8-Bit demastered version of “Pac-Man Championship Edition” makes its world premiere as a bonus!

(Titles included: Galaxian, Pac-Man, Xevious, Mappy, Dig Dug, The Tower of Druaga, Sky Kid, Dragon Buster, Dragon Spirit: The New Legend, Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti, and Pac-Man Championship Edition)

Namco Museum Archives Volume 2. – £15.99

Includes 11 titles!

In addition to 10 classic Namco titles, some of which were never localized and released in the west, an 8-Bit consolized version of “Gaplus” is included as a bonus!

(Titles included: Galaga, Battle City, Pac-Land, Dig Dug II, Super Xevious, Mappy-Land, Legacy of the Wizard, Rolling Thunder, Dragon Buster II, Mendel Palace, and Gaplus)

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill – £7.19

Silent Hill is a new Chapter for Dead by Daylight. It includes a Killer, The Executioner; a Survivor, Cheryl Mason; and a map. Purchasing the add-on will unlock its new Killer, new Survivor, and an exclusive universal Charm: the Seal of Metatron.



The Silent Hill Chapter includes a new map, Midwich Elementary School: the childhood trauma that once took place in its halls has since manifested itself into a twisted, nightmarish design. The new Killer is The Executioner: take control of Pyramid Head and wield his great knife to unleash his twisted brand of punishment on all who cross him. The new Survivor is Cheryl Mason, a courageous, outspoken woman who survived the hellish Otherworld of Silent Hill, and exacted revenge on the Order that killed her father. With experience beyond her years, she’s prepared to once again stand against any evil that confronts her

Pokemon Sword/Shield: The Isle of Armor – £26.99

THE ISLE OF ARMOR – In The Isle of Armor expansion, you’ll head to The Isle of Armor, the stage of your new adventure in the Galar region. The Isle of Armor is a giant island full of environments not seen in Galar beforeyou’ll find wave-swept beaches, forests, bogs, caves, and sand dunes!,There are also plenty of Pokémon that make this island their home, living freely amid the lush natural surroundings.,There’s even a dojo here that specializes in some very particular training styles! You and your Pokémon will take up an apprenticeship under the master of this dojo and train hard to become even stronger.

Lost Lands: Dark Overlord – £5.99

Susan had just stepped away to answer the phone, but when she returned she saw something pulling her son Jimmy through a shimmering portal. It closed before she could pull him back. To save him, she must find a way to this other world. Before Susan lies a world that no one else has ever seen before… a world where magic is real and anything is possible. Find out who took Jimmy and what they want in Lost Lands: Dark Overlord!

Jump Rope Challenge – £0.00

Take an active break in your day with Jump Rope Challenge, free for Nintendo Switch! Hold both Joy-Con controllers* in your hands and jump while moving your arms, as if you’re exercising with a skipping rope!

The on-screen rabbit will reflect your movements, allowing your jumps to be counted, and you can also record how many times you’ve jumped each day. By moving your hands and jumping at the right time, your score will increase.

A daily total of 100 jumps is the goal – and that’s where the ‘challenge’ part comes in, as each player’s scores can be saved and challenged again and again. You can also pass a Joy-Con to someone else and jump together, where the total score counts both players’ successful jumps!

Colt Canyon – £11.99

Take your revolver and rescue your partner in this atmospheric and punchy roguelike game.

Colt Canyon is a 2D pixel art shooter where you control a cowboy, or one of the many other unlockable characters, whose mission is to save his kidnapped partner from the ruthless bandits. Take your gun and TNT and shoot your way through a hostile canyon full of hidden treasures, weapons, obstacles and all kinds of bloodthirsty scum.

Maybe you can save more people than just your partner. But watch out. Once you got your partner your job is not done. You’ll also have to get back home…

Summer in Mara – £19.99

Summer in Mara mixes farming, crafting and exploring mechanics in a tropical archipelago with a colorful style and strong narrative.

Summer in Mara is a single-player experience in a calm, relaxing environment, with a handmade look and an exciting narrative. You will be Koa, a little adventurer girl who has to explore the world and discover the secrets that the ocean keeps.

Darius Cozmic Collection Console – £44.99

Experience one of the most influential horizontally scrolling shoot ’em up series of all time from the comfort of your home, on your TV screen or on the go in portable mode.

Developed by the legendary TAITO Corporation and first released for arcade machines, the monumental Darius Cozmic Collection Console offers 6 of the best console entries in the long-running series in a total of 9 versions!

This download includes the following 6 titles (9 versions) from the Darius home console series:

Darius II (Mega Drive, JP version)

SAGAIA (Genesis, US version)

SAGAIA (Master System, EU version)

Darius Twin (Super Famicom, JP version)

Darius Twin (Super NES, US version)

Darius Force (Super Famicom, JP version)

Super Nova (Super NES, US version)

Darius Alpha (PC Engine, JP version)

Darius Plus (PC Engine, JP version)

Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade – £34.99

Darius is one of the pioneers of side-scrolling shoot ’em up games, developed by legendary TAITO Corporation and first released for arcade machines in 1986.

Experience 4 different titles across 7 versions of the classic Arcade games from the comfort of your home, on your TV screen or on the go in portable mode. The Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade – now available on Nintendo Switch!

This download includes the following 4 titles (7 versions) from the Darius arcade series:

Darius (Arcade, original version)

Darius (Arcade, new version)

Darius (Arcade, extra version)

Darius II (Arcade, Dual Screen version)

SAGAIA (Arcade, ver.1)

SAGAIA (Arcade, ver.2)

Darius Gaiden (Arcade)

I dream of you and ice cream – £4.49

I dream of you and ice cream is a game about imperialism, the loss of identity and personal sacrifice.

A sinister, doll-like entity has enslaved all mankind. Inside the complex where, every day, the entity questions world leaders about aspects of humanity – a potentially lethal process – an old scientist of unspecified gender is building a machine.

Clinging to a few precious memories, with each passing day the scientist gathers components and toils on their obscure project, as the clock ticks relentlessly towards a horrifying climax.

I dream of you and ice cream is a point-and-click adventure game with a very simple interface and an emphasis on puzzle solving. For every two puzzles solved, players are rewarded with a partial solution which can be used in another puzzle.

There are no spoken lines or written dialogue in the game: Everything is communicated through speech bubbles, symbols and emotions.

Across the Grooves – £15.99

Across the Grooves is an interactive graphic novel, set in a magical realism universe, where your decisions affect the destiny of Alice, the main character, drastically changing her reality and allowing her to explore alternative destinies by modifying her past.

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition – £17.99

For “Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition”, Daedalic’s classic has been redrawn and received a complete overhaul: high resolution visuals, new technology, intuitive controls – it’s a truly insane adventure. Experience this quirky cult classic with Edna & Harvey anew, but better than ever before – or discover this gem for the first time!

Seeds of Resilience – £11.99

Build a village on a deserted island, and prepare for merciless natural disasters! Learn to choose the right items, understand nature’s patterns, use real medieval construction and craft techniques in this turn-based management game.

Build your civilization step-by-step: From stone axes and stick shelters to waterwheel powered mechanized workshops! All with realistic technologies and constructions.

Endless Fables: Dark Moor – £13.49

Pamela Cavendish, the world-famous anthropologist, travels to her niece’s birthday in northern Scotland. Joyful ceremony turns into thrilling adventure, after the girl becomes kidnapped by a banshee from the other world. Nora’s life is at stake and the Red Moon is rising. Pools lead Pamela to a haunted house, guarded by even more terrifying monsters.

Travel through the captivating landscapes of Scotland until you reach Kirkwall and discover the legend that haunts the locals. Uncover the secrets of abandoned mansion hidden on the island among marshlands. Face terrifying monsters and save an innocent child. Solve mind-bending puzzles and learn if there is a grain of truth in every fable…

Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio – £4.49

Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio is an 8-bit, 2D platformer. It’s a challenging, non stop action experience that incentivizes quick thinking, platforming precision and memorization.

Like older 8-bit games, it’s a game that’s meant to be replayed over and over again until mastered.

Quick reactions and timing are necessary for success in the game. Levels – which are in the form of rooms – are short and require you to quickly scan to find a way to get to the next room, which is either a doorway that requires a key found within that room or a black hole

Visually and from an auditory standpoint, everything about the game is designed to look and feel like an old school 8-bit game.

Hakoniwa Explorer Plus – £10.79

Shacked up in an empty house in the Firsttown suburbs, our hero has a thing for taking down monsters. Talk to the townspeople to expand your field of exploration and freely traverse the land as you like.

However you want to proceed, and however you want to take the monsters down is all up to you. Defeat the bosses awaiting you in each region and rack up the achievements for a little something special… Together with “Sukumizu”, your random guidance-dispensing partner in adventure, make your way through a variety of dungeons in this wiggly, weird dot-style 1/4-view world.

-KLAUS- – £12.19

Klaus is a 2D puzzle platformer with a self-aware narrative. Its design takes inspiration from classics games combined with a tense and emotionally engaging story.

Klaus discovers his identity while trying to escape from a mysterious basement. It‘s a self-discovery journey in which Klaus will remember his past through interactive memories. Each memory is playable in a unique way with different mechanics than other sections of the game. Just like in real life, the dreamy worlds of the memories don’t follow the same rules of the rest of the game.

During your journey, a “friendly” guy called K1 joins the team. K1 is a brawler, at least in part, and with his destructive prowess he’s able to smash obstacles and do Shoryukens without breaking a sweat. Klaus and K1 can be controlled separately or cooperatively to solve puzzles, although sometimes they’ll be split apart. Each character, of course, has his own motives.

One Way Heroics Plus – £13.49

A world controlled by darkness.

In game, the darkness constantly advances from the left side of the screen, swallowing up the map. If you are swallowed by the darkness, it’s game over. You cannot turn back.

The screen will continue to scroll right even while shopping or fighting enemies. You must keep advancing and save the world. In One Way Heroics, if the player moves or attacks enemies will do the same.

In essence, it is a rogue-like game.

To clear the game, you must defeat the Demon Lord, who will appear after a set time. One round is around 30 minutes play time, and some parts of your legend carry over into the next round. See if you can overcome the challenges of this one way adventure.

My Butler – £8.99

This is a romance game for women where you can enjoy romance with hot butlers. The route characters are top-class celebrities who serve as your personal butlers — sometimes sweet, sometimes aggressive.

Available in Japanese, English, and Simplified Chinese.

Super Soccer Blast – £7.19

It’s football with the fast-paced and skilled-based gameplay of over-the-top classic sports games.

Radio Squid – £4.99

A young squid has been cursed! Now it’s up to you to lift the curse by reaching the depths of the sea with plenty of coins at the end! Explore deep sea floors while taking care of your enemies by utilizing the power of the siren song!

Shoot your enemies with projectiles to the beat of the music, watch out not to get hit by your own shot! For extra challenge, try to bounce off your shots to the wall in order to hit enemies!

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters – £11.99

Mina Park, a student of Sehwa High, awakens at night in her school. It isn’t long before she realizes that something is amiss. The once-familiar school where she spends her evenings studying looks twisted by something dark and sinister. She finds herself pursued by someone or something that looks eerily like her teacher. To survive, Mina must venture beyond the boundaries of her school and into the surrounding district. There, she will encounter strange creatures, mysterious strangers, and uneasy allies.

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters is an atmospheric, story-driven game. Immerse yourself in the warped Sehwa district as you encounter an engaging cast of characters, solve puzzles, discover revealing clues, and fight for survival against a relentless psycho.

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition – £24.99

Discover the co-op shooter-looter that started it all, crammed with content and enhancements! Equip bazillions of guns as one of 4 trigger-happy mercenaries, each with unique RPG skills. Take on the lawless desolate planet Pandora in pursuit of powerful alien technology: The Vault. With new weapons, visual upgrades, all 4 add-on packs and more!

Paint – £8.09

Take your Nintendo Switch and unleash the artist in you!

Now with Paint you can draw, paint and colour-in anytime, anywhere.

With so many different drawing tools available there is no limit to creating your masterpiece. Use the touch screen or the the Joy-Con for maximum accuracy.

Paint will transform your Nintendo Switch into a real “drawing board” complete with all the accessories you need.

As a bonus we have also included some colouring-in pictures.

Push the Crate 2 – £4.49

Push the Crate 2 is a 3D transport puzzle game with 200 level with varying degrees of difficulty. From kid friendly challenges to a real logistical mastermind – Push the Crate 2 has puzzles for everyone.

All you need to do is to transport the crates to their target positions and make sure you won’t get stuck.

Working Zombies – £17.99

Kindhearted zombies who get no love just because they’re zombies…They work hard to gain the approval of humans!

Play as flight attendants, nursery school teachers, hairstylists, and plumbers! The zombies try out four different professions! With over 100 unique stages for you to master! And still more trials await after you’ve completed them all…?!

Enjoy local multiplayer with up to 4 players! Play with friends or family!

Polandball: Can Into Space – £2.69

Your main objective is to help Polandball here! Break through Earth’s atmosphere and reach for the Moon to prove other countryballs once and for all they were wrong and conquer the final frontier!

This is not going to be an easy task as you have a huge target on your back!

Aery – Little Bird Adventure – £6.99

Aery is a peaceful exploration game from the perspective of a little bird who decided to discover the world. Calm down from the hassle of your daily life, experience the feeling of flying and immerse into beautiful and atmospheric landscapes.

It is a great game for relaxing and calming down after an exhausting day full of hassle.

Destrobots – £8.99

Destrobots is an easy-to-play, hard-to-master top-down shooter that will make every party a blast. Three core actions of Move – Spin – Shoot make for an explosive combination that ensures every match is fast-paced, challenging, and fun. Watch out for traps or exploit them against your opponents, be quick to hunt down scales-tipping power-ups, and forget the words “fair play”. Sharpen your reflexes so you can dance between enemy laser beams, land your own shots, and grab that sweet victory!

RUINER – £17.99

RUINER is a brutal action shooter set in the year 2091 in the cyber metropolis Rengkok. A wired sociopath lashes out against a corrupt system to retrieve his kidnapped brother and uncover the truth under the guidance of a secretive Hacker friend.

Next week: Ninjala, Mr. DRILLER DrillLand, Sword and Sandals: Spartacus, Conjurer Andy’s Repeatable Dungeon, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour, Night Call, AntVentor, BRIGANDINE The Legend of Runersia, Poopdie – Chapter One, The Forgotten Land, Miden Tower, Urban Trial Tricky, PLOID SAGA, Grimshade, Blair Witch, The Almost Gone, Collar X Malice, Tower Of Time, Truck and Logistics Simulator, Unitied, Urban Flow, A Summer with the Shiba Inu, Sudoky, Yes, Your Grace, and Quell Zen.