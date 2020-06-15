Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races to no.1, while 51 Worldwide Games remains in top ten

All signs point to the Switch having an overdue re-stock at retail – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has returned to the top of the chart, while several first-party games have significantly climbed including New Super Mario Bros. U – up from #34 to #13 – and Pokemon Sword returning at #15.

In fact, the UK top 40 features no less than fifteen Switch games from Nintendo this week.

Back in the top ten, Ring Fit Adventure held onto #2. Last week’s chart topper FIFA 20 fell to #3, GTA V moved up to #4 while Animal Crossing fell one place to #5.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare also dropped, now at #6. Minecraft on Switch re-entered the top ten at #7. At #8 it’s a change of tact – the excellent Forza Horizon 4. Recent release 51 Worldwide Games fell to #9 during its second week on sale.

Then at #10 it’s Luigi’s Mansion 3, up from #16.

Ahead of this week’s release of The Last of Us: Part II, the remaster of the original sits at #11.

It seems Ubisoft’s Just Dance 2020 benefitted from new Switch stock on shelves too, as it grooves on up from #21 to #12.

Days Gone was the week’s biggest faller, meanwhile, plummeting from #11 to #40. This presumably means it’s no longer £15.99 at retail.