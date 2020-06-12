Two exhaustive Darius collections launch digitally next week

Next week is shaping up to be a monumental one for retro fans. Not only are two 8-bit Namco collections due, but also two Darius shoot ‘em collections. Previously available only physically, and with limited availability, the duo launch 16th June on both PSN and the Switch eShop.

Conversion experts M2 handled both collections, which is always a sure sign of attentiveness.

Darius Cozmic Collection Console includes 6 titles (9 versions), priced £44.99.

Darius II (Mega Drive, JP version)

SAGAIA (Genesis, US version)

SAGAIA (Master System, EU version)

Darius Twin (Super Famicom, JP version)

Darius Twin (Super NES, US version)

Darius Force (Super Famicom, JP version)

Super Nova (Super NES, US version)

Darius Alpha (PC Engine, JP version)

Darius Plus (PC Engine, JP version)

Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade includes 4 titles (7 versions), at a slightly cheaper £34.99.

Darius (Arcade, original version)

Darius (Arcade, new version)

Darius (Arcade, extra version)

Darius II (Arcade, Dual Screen version)

SAGAIA (Arcade, ver.1)

SAGAIA (Arcade, ver.2)

Darius Gaiden (Arcade)

Darius first dazzled arcade goers in 1986, luring gamers with its dedicated dual-display cabinet. The series is best known for its branching paths, heavy-hitting soundtrack, and bosses resembling robotic marine life. Rest assured there’s nothing fishy about these collections – the Japanese version(s) garnered glowing reviews.