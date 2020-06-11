NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vols 1 and 2 set to launch 18th June

The Xbox One, PS4, Switch and PC gain not one but two 8-bit (NES/Famicom) Namco retro collections next week. In addition to featuring save states, wide-screen support and the ability to rewind gameplay, each has a ‘special’ exclusive game.
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES. Vol 1 includes an 8-bit reimagining of PAC-MAN Championship Edition, while Vol 2 adds an 8-bit home console version of Gaplus, the sequel to Galaga.
The demake of Pac-Man Championship Edition was reportedly once destined for the 3DS.
Each collection contains ten titles, including some which never made it to the west originally, such as the chibi-style Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti and Dragon Buster II.
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1
- Galaxian
- Xevious
- Mappy
- Dragon Buster
- PAC-MAN
- Dig-Dug
- The Tower of Druaga
- Sky Kid
- Dragon Spirit: The New Legend
- Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2
- Battle City
- Pac-Land
- Dig Dug II
- Super Xevious
- Galaga
- Rolling Thunder
- Mappy-Land
- Legacy of the Wizard
- Dragon Buster II
- Mendel Palace
- Gaplus
While some retro fans would no doubt prefer arcade and 16-bit games, there’s no denying both collections have more than a few standouts, Pac-Land, Rolling Thunder, Mappy-Land and Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti included.
This isn’t the only retro re-release Bandai Namco has lined up for June. Mr. DRILLER DrillLand – a HD remake of the original, with a new four-player mode – also debuts on Switch at the end of the month.