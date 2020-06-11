NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vols 1 and 2 set to launch 18th June

The Xbox One, PS4, Switch and PC gain not one but two 8-bit (NES/Famicom) Namco retro collections next week. In addition to featuring save states, wide-screen support and the ability to rewind gameplay, each has a ‘special’ exclusive game.

NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES. Vol 1 includes an 8-bit reimagining of PAC-MAN Championship Edition, while Vol 2 adds an 8-bit home console version of Gaplus, the sequel to Galaga.

The demake of Pac-Man Championship Edition was reportedly once destined for the 3DS.

Each collection contains ten titles, including some which never made it to the west originally, such as the chibi-style Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti and Dragon Buster II.

NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 1

Galaxian

Xevious

Mappy

Dragon Buster

PAC-MAN

Dig-Dug

The Tower of Druaga

Sky Kid

Dragon Spirit: The New Legend

Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti

PAC-MAN Championship Edition

NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Vol 2

Battle City

Pac-Land

Dig Dug II

Super Xevious

Galaga

Rolling Thunder

Mappy-Land

Legacy of the Wizard

Dragon Buster II

Mendel Palace

Gaplus

While some retro fans would no doubt prefer arcade and 16-bit games, there’s no denying both collections have more than a few standouts, Pac-Land, Rolling Thunder, Mappy-Land and Splatterhouse: Wanpaku Graffiti included.

This isn’t the only retro re-release Bandai Namco has lined up for June. Mr. DRILLER DrillLand – a HD remake of the original, with a new four-player mode – also debuts on Switch at the end of the month.