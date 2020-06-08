Out this week: Goosebumps: Dead of Night, Project Warlock, 1971 Project Helios, Demon’s Tier+, Jump King, WARBORN, the Evercade, more

First and foremost, this week sees the release of a new gaming platform. The anticipated Evercade handheld – officially out 8th June – uses low cost (£14.99) cartridges, with a library mostly consisting of retro complications. The Mega Cat Collection is the exception, featuring recent indie Coffee Crisis and a handful of others. A double pack containing Xeno Crisis and Tanglewood is also in the pipeline.

Chances are indie releases for the handheld – which also boasts TV connectivity – will be few and far between, but we’ll do our best to give them a shoutout. The handheld’s arrival has certainly arose interested within the retro community, with the two Atari Lynx collections in particular turning heads.

This week’s new release line-up for PS4, Xbox One and Switch is curious assortment. Goosebumps: Dead of Night has come out of nowhere, announced just last week. It’s a first-person affair with stealth, puzzles, and various creatures which stalk players. Jack Black was called in for vocal work, which may help justify the £30-£35 price tag.

Like last week, quite a few new releases offer retro flair. Project Warlock is a new first-person shooter throwback, packing 60 levels and 38 weapons, while Demon’s Tier+ is a twin-stick shooter RPG with a hint of Gauntlet.

Sleeper hit Jump King also bounds onto consoles, presenting players with an upwards struggle to the top of colossal monuments. The higher you jump, the harder you fall.

1971 Project Helios offers turn-based strategy in a frozen world, hitting the Switch as both a digital and retail release. WARBORN falls into the same genre, this time hex-based with anime-styling. The PS4 also gets Pushy and Pully in Blockland – a colourful arcade-style puzzler which was well-received on Switch. The Elder Scrolls Online receives new Skyrim-based Greymoor DLC too, which currently has a modest 72% Metacritic.

The full list of new titles can be found below, along with a handful of trailers.

