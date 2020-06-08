FIFA 20 scores no.1 while 51 Worldwide Games enters top ten

Possibly fuelled by a lack of football on TV, FIFA 20 has returned to the UK chart top spot. Last week’s no.1 – Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – had a rough second week, tumbling to #28.

Fellow recent Switch releases Bioshock: The Collection and Borderlands Legendary Collection didn’t manage to stick around either, this week absent from the top 40.

It isn’t entirely bad news for Nintendo though. The premium-priced Ring Fit Adventure catapults to #2, overtaking Animal Crossing: New Horizons at #3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare took #4 while GTA V hangs round at #5, as per usual.

At #6 it’s a new arrival for Nintendo’s well-received 51 Worldwide Games. Its Nintendo DS predecessor was a slow but steady seller, eventually selling over half a mission copies in the UK. It’s too early to tell if this will have the same impact, however. Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training on Switch didn’t stick around the top 40 for very long.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe re-enters the top ten at #7, the PlayStation Hits re-release of The Last of Us: Remastered dropped to #8, while Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order clings in at #9.

Then at #10 it’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, which can currently be found for around £15 thanks to Sony’s Days of Play sale. Days Gone continues to benefit from the promotion too, currently sitting just outside the top ten at #11.

51 Worldwide Games wasn’t the only new release to break the top 40 – The Outer Worlds on Switch also showed up at #30. The Fallout-style RPG hasn’t been blessed with the best of conversions, reportedly suffering from all manner of issues. It may even be ‘outer’ the chart as soon as next week.