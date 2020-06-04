The Outer Worlds, 51 Worldwide Games, Liberated, Strawberry Vinegar, and Potata hit the Switch

Just like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is arriving at the perfect time. This comprehensive compendium represents excellent value for money, with enough variety and depth to keep you engrossed for hours. It’ll end up being the next Switch million-seller. Just you watch.

“No matter if you want something to help pass the time, are looking for new ways to connect with family and friends, or simply wish you could finally learn how to play those classic card and board games you’ve yet to try, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is a stellar collection that provides an extensive selection of games without ever feeling overwhelming,” said EGM before handing out top marks (5/5).

Reviews of the Fallout-style RPG The Outer Worlds surfaced earlier this week too. “Virtuos has made the expected tweaks to graphics in order to keep things as smooth as possible with this Switch port and, although things can look and feel a little rough in docked mode, in handheld this is a supremely enjoyable experience that’s entertained us just as much this time around as when we played it at launch, and comes highly recommended to fans of the genre,” was Nintendo Life’s verdict.

Eurogamer took a deeper look into the game’s visual shortcomings, ultimately finding it hard to recommend due to performance. The ability to play it whenever and wherever simply wasn’t enough to save it.

The comic book-style stealth action game Librated has received mixed reviews, meanwhile. It has seen scores as low as GameSpot’s 4/10 – who complained of “uninspired levels and often-frustrating design” – and as high as Pure Nintendo’s 9/10.

“Liberated tells a poignant story through a beautifully drawn series of comics that seamlessly integrates simple but captivating gameplay,” was PN’s verdict.

Pure Nintendo also sampled the predominantly pink visual novel Strawberry Vinegar. It seems that it’s one of the better examples of the genre, gaining an 8/10. “Strawberry Vinegar tells a weird story centred around a graphic passion for food that is genuinely funny and unexpectedly wholesome despite some subtly suggestive undertones,” they said. Oo-err!

In addition to Shantae and the Seven Sirens making a belated appearance, challenging 2D puzzle platformer Potata: fairy flower has turned up too. We awarded the Xbox One version 7/10 last month, calling it “a compelling and heartfelt adventure.”

VideoChums also enjoyed it, opting for a 4/5: “If you love cute 2D platformers and have a soft spot for inventory-based puzzles then Potata: Fairy Flower is a must-play indie title.”

Others to consider include the Game Boy-style precision platformer Awesome Pea 2 – which we reviewed on Tuesday – Konami’s surprise skeleton-platformer Skelattack, slick-looking side-scrolling shooter Rigid Force Redux, and the underwater pixel art Metroidvania Outbuddies DX.

A ‘Digital Days’ sale is also currently underway – we’ve included a link below.

New Switch eShop releases

51 Worldwide Games – £34.99

Clear the table and settle down with friends and family to enjoy a diverse collection of timeless favourites, in person or online, in 51 Worldwide Games. From ancient board games to modern classics, relaxing solitaire games to fast-paced toy sports, experience the games that have shaped cultures around the world!

Depth of Extinction – £11.99

In a flooded future world, killer machines are plotting mankind’s demise. As the sole defender of humanity’s last government, only you can create the ultimate squad and save humanity in this turn based, tactical RPG with roguelike elements.

The TakeOver – £17.99

The TakeOver is a side-scrolling beat’em up inspired by the genre defining classic games of the 90’s. Battle solo or alongside a friend in local co-op while listening to awesome tunes from Little V Mills, Richie Branson, James Ronald and industry legend Yuzo Koshiro!

Aqua Lungers – £12.99

Race your way through challenging stages while contending with deadly creatures and dastardly opponents to collect the most treasure.

While everyone’s goal is the same, each player is afforded several options to get an edge over their competitors. Players can use their speed and agility to outpace and evade their opponents, while others might use devastating attacks to slow them down and steal their hard earned goods.

If you’re the type that prefers the solo experience or wants to get some experience in before challenging your friends, fear not! Aqua Lungers can be played with as few as 1 player! In single player, Aqua Lungers retains the gold collecting mechanic while increasing the penalty for deaths in each level. This shifts the challenge from PvP racing to PvE survival!

The Outer Worlds – £49.99

Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later than you expected only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony.

As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter a host of factions all vying for power, who you decide to become will determine the fate of everyone in Halcyon.

In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

Strawberry Vinegar – £9.99

Sakuraba Rie, aged nine, is a cynical and grumpy girl who cares little for her fellow classmates, and does not have a single friend.

That is, until a self-proclaimed demon from the deepest, darkest pits of Hell suddenly appears in Rie’s kitchen and steals a tray of cookies.

What will happen between these two young girls? Will friendship blossom between them, or perhaps something more?

Bridge Strike – £6.29

Sometimes, you have to fight for peace. These green valleys, safe for many years, are now threatened. Answer this threat by force: stay undetected and strike hard!

The gameplay, chiptune soundtrack and pixel-art graphics were polished with care and nostalgic love for the classic arcade games. But the action isn’t like your typical SHMUP mayhem. In Bridge Strike, you need to think while you fly. Make the best use of the hi-tech hardware installed in your aircraft to destroy the threats while staying out of their radars. It won’t just be a simple mission: you’ll need to deal with numerous enemies and harsh weather conditions, while trying not to crash into canyon walls!

Show off your combat and flying skills to gather more points and unlock new vehicles: chopper, boat and hovercraft!

They Came From the Sky – £2.69

They Came From the Sky is tiny, retro styled, highly-addictive and fast paced arcade game wherein you take the role of one of the Flying Saucers in the 1950s with one and only one Mission: Make a delicious juicy “Human Smoothie”!

Your misson is to “rescue” all humans from earth. Some humans will try to take your ship down, so be careful!

Outbuddies DX – £14.99

Enter Bahlam, a sunken city of the Old Gods, located deep in the South Atlantic Ocean. Following a shipwreck, adventurer and maritime archaeologist Nikolay Bernstein regains consciousness 36.000 feet under the sea. He’s severely wounded and unwillingly connected to a supernatural Buddy-unit. Searching for answers about his displacement our main protagonist digs deep into the lost undercity, gradually realizing an ominous presence hollowing in its shadowed caverns.

On your journey home you will share your fate with a friendly tribe of mining creatures, the Wozan, who fear the Old Gods and strive to get back to the surface since their ancestors had been enslaved 5000 years ago. Some of them were able to flee and founded secret colonies deep inside the sunken ruins, others are still exploited by the hostile creatures that have overtaken the city since the Old Gods suddenly disappeared.

Knight Squad – £13.49

Knight Squad is an insane 1 to 8 players chaotic arena friendship destroyer. Take on current friends and future frenemies in any of the incredibly fun game modes, ranging from Last Man Standing to Medieval soccer. All of that using only weapons from the middle age… and laser guns… and miniguns.

Super Holobunnies: Pause Café – £4.49

The Holobunnies (a group of hologram bunnies) pass the time on their sweet little home planet by battling each other to see who’s the strongest in Brawler mode. They challenge themselves in boss battle simulations to hone their fighting skills in Boss Rush mode.

Unbeknownst to them though, something terrible is about to happen – and their friend, Kitcat is on a quest to share dire news with the Holobunnies in the level-based runner campaign, Kitcat’s Adventure.

Super Holobunnies: Pause Café is filled with fun, challenge, and competition, and depicts the lives of the Holobunnies before embarking on their bittersweet adventure.

Potata: Fairy Flower – £10.99

Potata is a puzzle-platformer adventure story about a little girl’s magical journey through a world filled with good and evil. Play as the oddly-named Potata, a novice witch who is still getting a handle on her powers. Help Potata save her village from stinky spores, evil mushrooms, spiders, and other dark forest spirits.

The game world is inhabited by fantastic creatures, each with their own personality and story. Learn what secrets your village is hiding and make new friends — or maybe new enemies.

Gameplay involves traditional platformer mechanics, puzzles, boss battles, conversations with village inhabitants and forest exploration. Some careful thought is necessary, and the hardest moments may leave you racking your brain to find the solution.

Shantae and the Seven Sirens – £25.19

Shantae is back in an all-new tropical adventure! In her fifth outing, the Half-Genie hero gains new Fusion Magic abilities to explore a vast sunken city, makes new Half-Genie friends, and battles the Seven Sirens in her biggest, most thrilling quest yet! Featuring multiple towns and more labyrinths than ever before, an awesome aquatic journey full of danger and discovery awaits!

Match – £8.09

Match™ is now available on Nintendo Switch.

Simply clear all fruits of the same colour and try to cause a chain reaction for that mind blowing victory.

Match™ is jam packed with 30 levels to complete and many power ups for that unlimited game play experience.

Every level in Match™ has a different goal that must be completed within a fixed number of moves and with so many different fruit blocks to be discovered you will have an fun and exciting experience playing Match™

Awesome Pea 2 – £4.49

Greedy Pea is back in the game! Now with even more dark dungeons, deadly traps and gold!

Taxi Sim 2020 – £13.49

Experience the life of a taxi driver in our latest taxi simulator game. Complete different types of driving missions as a taxi or private taxi driver and pick your favorite car from a selection of over 30 amazing vehicles, with more new cars being added weekly.

Navigate around huge cities like New York, Miami, Rome or Los Angeles and adjust your driving style to different types of clients – some are in a hurry and don’t care if you run a red light, while others are terrified of dangerous driving.

We take taxi simulation games to a new level with VIP clients, undecided clients and various types of daily and lifetime milestones.

Start your taxi driving career with regular cars and work your way up to SUVs, luxury cars, sports cars and supercars. Buy better cars to be able to pick up VIP clients and to earn more for each mission. Each car you buy can be played both in taxi and private taxi mode.

Liberated – £17.99

Welcome to a brave new world. Undeniable truth and personal freedoms are dying. Revolution is near. Rise up in the bloodstained struggle for a land of the free.

Forget everything you know about comics. Immerse yourself in a dark, rain-soaked city. Use your wits, hack the system, sneak and solve puzzles. And when the going gets good, dispense picturesque headshots for great justice. Let the stunning hand-drawn art and action unite on the pages of this noir cyberpunk story.

You are watched every minute of every hour of every day.

Accept it. Or start a fire.

Pinball Lockdown – £4.99

Play Pinball Lockdown, a unique exciting collection of pinball tables with a variety of themes. No hidden extras, 5 tables available from day one.

Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes – £21.99

Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments – £21.99

Your days are dreamless and mundane until, one night, you notice a star sparkling in the heavens.

Suddenly, the beautiful gods of the stars appear before you.

Their goal? To erase their sins. This exquisite, heartrending true love… all began with a sin.

Skelattack – £15.99

Being dead is not so bad when you have the Underworld to live in. A magical and expansive world inhabited by quirky, charming and sometimes deadly inhabitants of the afterlife, the Underworld also includes Aftervale. Aftervale is a happy hub where the dead spend eternity and begin to come to terms with their time alive through a Remembrance.

For our hero Skully, Remembrance day comes crashing down as humans invade from the kingdom above. Instead of raiding the Underworld for treasures, they kidnap the Aftervale’s elder skeleton Elzedon and then go after the very magic that kindles the spirits of the dead, the Blue Flame. Without the Blue Flame, there is no Aftervale nor existence beyond death.

Jump, slash and flap your way through the Underworld together with your best bat friend Imber! It’s up to you to stop the human invasion, save the Elder, protect the Blue Flame and confront Skully’s past life.

New Switch demos

HALF DEAD

Knight Squad

KUNAI

Piczle Cross Adventure

Wunderling

Nintendo eShop sale: Digital Days Sale

Save up to 80% on a varied line-up of over 350 Nintendo Switch games until June 14th on Nintendo eShop!

Next week: Demon’s Tier+, Jump King, 1971 Project Helios, Evan’s Remains, Project Warlock, Ancestors Legacy, Warborn, HALF DEAD, Rogue Robots, Dots 8, Paw, and Super Toy Cars 2.