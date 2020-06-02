Out this week: Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, Rigid Force Redux, Awesome Pea 2, Skelattack, The Outer Worlds (Switch), more

The Switch rules the roost for a second week running, gaining not just a belated conversion of esteemed western RPG The Outer Worlds but also the anticipated Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – a follow-up to the Nintendo DS smash 42 All-Time Classics (aka Clubhouse Games.)

The all-encompassing compendium has gained some surprisingly high review scores, featuring a heady mixture of games. Word has it it’s an excellent and throughout package offering excellent value for money.

“It’s a testament to Nintendo’s design chops that a 51-game collection with roots in ancient history (as well as its own 130-year-old corporate history) can feel so fresh, approachable, and cohesive,” said Destructoid before handing out an 8.5.

Polygon was impressed too. “This simple package, with an unassuming title and cover, is already one of my favorite games of the year,” they said. “Nintendo may have released the perfect game at the perfect time with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it looks like the company may be able to repeat the same trick when Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is released,” they continued.

The rest of this week’s games have a certain retro chic. Sometimes You’s Game Boy-style platformer Awesome Pea 2 offers precision platforming at a pittance, arriving at around the £4 mark, while Headup’s OUTBUDDIES DX is a non-linear Metroidvania with a Lovecraftian vibe. You can check out our Awesome Pea 2 review here.

Strawberry Vinegar is a food-oriented visual novel, meanwhile, with a story surrounding a gluttonous demon. The PC version was praised. Then there’s Rigid Force Redux, announced just last week. It’s a side-scrolling space shooter with quite the pedigree, developed by an ex-Ubisoft employee and featuring artwork from Manga artist Damurushi.

Depth of Extinction – a tactical RPG set in a flooded world – and the cyberpunk hacking sim Cyber Protocol also arrive on Xbox One and Switch. The Xbox One sees the Brazilian NES-style platformer Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio too.

Konami is back with a surprise release – Skelattack is a ghoulish action platformer with hand drawn-style art, available now on PS4, Xbox One and Switch for £15.99. The PS Blog has more info.

Cycling enthusiasts may want to check out Tour de France 2020, which adds a new first-person camera and improved online functionality. Failing that, The Sims 4 is about to get some new DLC too. Take a look at the trailers below.

New multiformat releases

Awesome Pea 2

New on PSN

New on Xbox One Store

Awesome Pea 2

We Were Here Together

Cyber Protocol

Outbuddies DX

New Switch eShop releases

Next week: Goosebumps Dead of Night, Evan’s Remains, Demon’s Tier+, WARBORN, Project Warlock, Jump King, Ys: Memories of Celceta, 1971 Project Helios, and Isle Of Spirits.