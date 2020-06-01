Xenoblade Chronicles claims no.1, while Sony’s ‘Days of Play’ promotion causes a shake-up

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is no longer the UK’s no.1, dropping down to #2. It’s doubtful Nintendo are the slightest bit concerned – their own Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition replaces it. The JRPG remaster apparently holds up incredibly well despite being almost ten years old.

2K Games’ Borderlands: Legendary Collection on Switch was the second-highest new entry, taking #18. Bioshock: The Collection wasn’t too far behind at #22.

That was it for new releases – XCOM: The Collection and Minecraft Dungeons are currently digital only.

Sony’s ‘Days of Play’ managed to give the top 40 a good shake-up, however. Days Gone re-entered at #6, clearly being the highlight of the promotion. The biker-based zombie adventure was available for around the £15.99 mark.

The Last of Us Remastered re-entered the top ten once again at #9, up all the way from #34. PlayStation Worlds VR took #10 (up from #34), while God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man climbed five places each to claim #11 and #14.

Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Death Stranding, Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted 4 all re-entered the lower end of the chart, meanwhile. Capcom’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard benefited from the promotion too, now at #16.

Publisher Deep Silver had a somewhat rough week. Shark RPG Maneater – which we reviewed yesterday – plummeted from #6 to #23, while Saints Row The Third: Remastered went from #7 to #24.