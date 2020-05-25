Shark attack! Maneater takes a bite out of UK top ten

UK Charts

Finally, some fresh blood. The UK top ten sees two new arrivals this week, both published by Deep Silver. Open water shark RPG Maneater swam in at #6, while the surprisingly slick Saints Row The Third: Remastered took #7.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons remained no.1, this week followed by another Switch exclusive – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe climbed three places to take #2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare also remained at #3. GTA V and FIFA 20 on the other hand both dipped a few positions, falling to #4 and #5.

At #8 it’s Minecraft on Switch, up from #11. Star Wars Jedi: The Fallen Order fell from #6 to #9, while Luigi’s Mansion 3 went from #7 to #10.

This ushers Just Dance 2020 out the top ten, now at #11.

God of War was the week’s highest riser – going from #16 to #31 – while Pokémon Shield was the biggest faller, plummeting from #13 to #40. Final Fantasy VII Remake had a rough week too – the ravishing JRPG fell from #15 to #26.

This week sees the release of three major Switch releases – BioShock: The Collection, Borderlands Legendary Collection and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. It’ll be interesting to see if any are able to top the chart next Monday.

